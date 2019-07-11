Experts: MTF sar_rsi - page 2

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Did someone say martingale? :D I love me some martingale...

 

Forward testing one week with several different pairs. balance gone from 380 to 530 (40%). Way too high risk of course, but interesting. Statement running live here:

http://brudtjs.mt4stats.com/

 
As you wud notice,the charts always looks alike.so far it Works well on the default settings. The EA presently make Use of m5 BB,but I've tried using HTF BB and the reselts have Been impressive.wud upload the modified version soon. But I would welcome any idea as to any means of detecting Possible trend end.
 
Ok version 2 is about been out-few but important modifications, user selectable trading type-martingale or not Risk, and account version trade. Trending,Ranging or both. This all helps to make the EA better. Backtested It on a 3 years data EU and works ok. Would post it as soon as it's okay for trading.
 
Can i ask how did you managed to back test this MTF EA?
 
hello, have anyone tried on real account or demo?
 

I week forward test. 5m tf on about 5 pairs. $71 is kinda decent actually if you take into consideration that i went thru NFP and didnt go over 100$ in drawdown

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