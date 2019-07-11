Experts: MTF sar_rsi - page 2
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Did someone say martingale? :D I love me some martingale...
Forward testing one week with several different pairs. balance gone from 380 to 530 (40%). Way too high risk of course, but interesting. Statement running live here:
http://brudtjs.mt4stats.com/
I week forward test. 5m tf on about 5 pairs. $71 is kinda decent actually if you take into consideration that i went thru NFP and didnt go over 100$ in drawdown