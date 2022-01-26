Dashboard going to wrong high regulation computer
Dear,
I develop a EA and it have a dashboard like below -
My laptop Resolution is - 1366 X 768 and dashboard was looking good.
But recently i bought high resolution laptop, how my dashboard looking like below -
My current laptop resolution is - 2560 X 1600
My question is how can i create object dynamic way that can show on chart good way every different resolution computer
You have to re-code the EA to cope with the different resolutions that it may encounter.
Dear,
I develop a EA and it have a dashboard like below -
My laptop Resolution is - 1366 X 768 and dashboard was looking good.
But recently i bought high resolution laptop, how my dashboard looking like below -
My current laptop resolution is - 2560 X 1600
My question is how can i create object dynamic way that can show on chart good way every different resolution computer
Any graphic should be fix or scaled proportionnally with ChartWidth & ChartHeight
Any dynamic coding can solve this problem?
TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI
Dear,
I develop a EA and it have a dashboard like below -
My laptop Resolution is - 1366 X 768 and dashboard was looking good.
But recently i bought high resolution laptop, how my dashboard looking like below -
My current laptop resolution is - 2560 X 1600
My question is how can i create object dynamic way that can show on chart good way every different resolution computer
Hi Mohmmad Ali
If you find a solution, show it to me, thank you;
See my GUI/Trade Assistant EA (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55 (2018) and modified for screen resolution #75 (2020.02.17)
I found some code online which explains exactly how to handle depth per inch (DPI)
//--- Creating a 1.5 inch wide button on a screen int screen_dpi = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); // Find DPI of the user monitor int base_width = 144; // The basic width in the screen points for standard monitors with DPI=96 int width = (button_width * screen_dpi) / 96; // Calculate the button width for the user monitor (for the specific DPI) ... //--- Calculating the scaling factor as a percentage int scale_factor=(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI) * 100) / 96; //--- Use of the scaling factor width=(base_width * scale_factor) / 100;
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Dear,
I develop a EA and it have a dashboard like below -
My laptop Resolution is - 1366 X 768 and dashboard was looking good.
But recently i bought high resolution laptop, how my dashboard looking like below -
My current laptop resolution is - 2560 X 1600
My question is how can i create object dynamic way that can show on chart good way every different resolution computer