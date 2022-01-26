Dashboard going to wrong high regulation computer

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[Deleted]  

Dear,

I develop a EA and it have a dashboard like below -

My laptop Resolution is - 1366 X 768 and dashboard was looking good.

But recently i bought high resolution laptop, how my dashboard looking like below - 


My current laptop resolution is - 2560 X 1600


My question is how can i create object dynamic way that can show on chart good way every different resolution computer

 
Mohammad Ali:

Dear,

I develop a EA and it have a dashboard like below -

My laptop Resolution is - 1366 X 768 and dashboard was looking good.

But recently i bought high resolution laptop, how my dashboard looking like below - 


My current laptop resolution is - 2560 X 1600


My question is how can i create object dynamic way that can show on chart good way every different resolution computer

You have to re-code the EA to cope with the different resolutions that it may encounter.

 
Mohammad Ali:

Dear,

I develop a EA and it have a dashboard like below -

My laptop Resolution is - 1366 X 768 and dashboard was looking good.

But recently i bought high resolution laptop, how my dashboard looking like below - 


My current laptop resolution is - 2560 X 1600


My question is how can i create object dynamic way that can show on chart good way every different resolution computer

Any graphic should be fix or scaled proportionnally with ChartWidth & ChartHeight

[Deleted]  
Any dynamic coding can solve this problem?
 
yes you check in ontimer for a change in either chartheight or chartwidth and if there is, recalculate and redraw the entire interface so that it sizes automatically to whatever dimensions it's made. 
 
Mohammad Ali:
Any dynamic coding can solve this problem?

TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI

 
Mohammad Ali:

Dear,

I develop a EA and it have a dashboard like below -

My laptop Resolution is - 1366 X 768 and dashboard was looking good.

But recently i bought high resolution laptop, how my dashboard looking like below - 


My current laptop resolution is - 2560 X 1600


My question is how can i create object dynamic way that can show on chart good way every different resolution computer

I think the issue will fix itself once the Non-Hedging mode in the Zone Recovery EA is fixed and functions as it was designed to.
 

Hi Mohmmad Ali

If you find a solution, show it to me, thank you;

 
majid3 #:

Hi Mohmmad Ali

If you find a solution, show it to me, thank you;

The solution has already been posted. Adjust the code to deal with DPI
 

I found some code online which explains exactly how to handle depth per inch (DPI)


//--- Creating a 1.5 inch wide button on a screen
int screen_dpi = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); // Find DPI of the user monitor
int base_width = 144;                                      // The basic width in the screen points for standard monitors with DPI=96
int width      = (button_width * screen_dpi) / 96;         // Calculate the button width for the user monitor (for the specific DPI)
...
 
//--- Calculating the scaling factor as a percentage
int scale_factor=(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI) * 100) / 96;
//--- Use of the scaling factor
width=(base_width * scale_factor) / 100;
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