Indicators: Symbol Watermark With Timeframe
Hi, sorry the watermark is almost washed out in the original picture. Here is another screen shot with the intensity turned up (probably too far this time). Adjust the colour settings to get the best result for your chart preferences. I hope this helps.
totaly usless, i hope you make good indicators also
MOOSE:
Hi, sorry the watermark is almost washed out in the original picture. Here is another screen shot with the intensity turned up (probably too far this time). Adjust the colour settings to get the best result for your chart preferences. I hope this helps.
what is the use of adding watermarks when the top left corner already contains this info?
what is the use of adding watermarks when the top left corner already contains this info?
http://www.forexlionfx.com/
Hi, the watermark is convenient where several charts are being displayed on different monitors. A casual glance will remind you the symbol / timeframe to which each chart relates. The more screens you have, the more useful it becomes.
Hi, sorry the watermark is almost washed out in the original picture. Here is another screen shot with the intensity turned up (probably too far this time). Adjust the colour settings to get the best result for your chart preferences. I hope this helps.
Hello Moose!
I was looking for a way to insert a watermarked name of an individual as a background to the chart. Right now, I am using the "Text" function, ARIEL BOLD set at 225, but during the charting, I often mistakenly select and erase it. I am trying to keep it as a permanent background fixture. Can you help?
David Alcindor
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:
totaly usless, i hope you make good indicators also
****head.
This is a great indicator, thanks!
Hello, what do I need to change to edit the color of the watermark? Thanks.
Thanks Moose, great indicator... exactly what I was looking for!!
Now I need to find it for MT5
Jim
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Symbol Watermark With Timeframe:
Author: Ron