Is it a bug of MT5 ?
Column "Result" content value of Fitness-function (not Balance in general case). See Help for tester.
- www.mql5.com
Could you send source of your EA to us? Describe parameters of optimization as full as possible.
this is attach
use optimization function to test best parameter-->problem is result tab value not = balance
optimization use last month, and parameter as show at #1 picture
do u mean that the result not equals to the account balance which the test finished ?
Yes. But, you can choose "Balance Max" on the "Settings" tab.
From help:
An optimization criterion is a certain factor, whose value defines the quality of a tested set of parameters. The higher the value of the optimization criterion is, the better the testing result with the given set of parameters is considered to be. Such a factor can be selected on the "Settings" tab, to the right of the "Optimization" field. The optimization criterion is required only for the genetic algorithm. The following optimization criteria are available: Balance max — the highest value of the balance; Balance + max Profit Factor — the highest value of the product of balance and profit factor; Balance + max Expected Payoff — the value of the product of balance and the expected payoff; Balance + min Drawdown — in this case, the balance value and the drawdown level are taken into account: (100% - Drawdown)*Balance; Balance + max Recovery Factor — the product of the balance and the recovery factor; Balance + max Sharpe Ratio — the value of the product of balance and the Sharpe ratio; Custom max — the optimization criterion here is the value of the OnTester() function in the Expert Advisor. This parameter allows using any custom value for the optimization of the Expert Advisor.
Yes. But, you can choose "Balance Max" on the "Settings" tab.
From help:
Now online MetaTrader 5 Help is available - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/optimization_types
Optimization Criterion
An optimization criterion is a certain factor, whose value defines the quality of a tested set of parameters. The higher the value of the optimization criterion is, the better the testing result with the given set of parameters is considered to be. Such a factor can be selected on the "Settings" tab, to the right of the "Optimization" field.
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The optimization criterion is required only for the genetic algorithm.
The following optimization criteria are available:
- Balance max — the highest value of the balance;
- Balance + max Profit Factor — the highest value of the product of balance and profit factor;
- Balance + max Expected Payoff — the value of the product of balance and the expected payoff;
- Balance + min Drawdown — in this case, the balance value and the drawdown level are taken into account: (100% - Drawdown)*Balance;
- Balance + max Recovery Factor — the product of the balance and the recovery factor;
- Balance + max Sharpe Ratio — the value of the product of balance and the Sharpe ratio;
- Custom max — the optimization criterion here is the value of the OnTester() function in the Expert Advisor. This parameter allows using any custom value for the optimization of the Expert Advisor.
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the result column in tester as showed
what it's mean?
i only choose deposit $5000 in tester
is it a bug of mt5 build 370 ?
thanks