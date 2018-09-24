What's a good take profit method - page 2

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creativethinker:
Have you tried with ZigZag? It's a lagging indicator but you can make sure that you are taking a handsome/required profit. The other way is to calculate sharp movements of the pair like GBPJPY average TP is 30 to 70 pips but recommended is 30 pips but if you are using ZigZag you can ride with the trend and increase your profitability. 
Hello 

Can you explain more this sharp movement and zig zag theory. First time I hear of it
 
Marco vd Heijden:

I don't think it matters.

The longer you are in the trend, the more play you will have on your stop.

When you observe that it is running out of steam or moving closer to possible reversal point, its possible to move the stop real close.

Because otherwise you would still only end up with about half of the move on it's way back.

I guess it's the art of trading.

Ok do you have a graphic example of this method, I can't quite picture it
 
Tafadzwa Nyamwanza:
Ok do you have a graphic example of this method, I can't quite picture it


 

Mostly depends on your strategy and or set up - no universal formula,as every trader is different than to any next in a lot of aspects and features

any way you can try few steps back from previous higher high and lower low accordingly to buy and sell

curious to know your "So I've found a very good indicator that follows the trend well" or it was just an loud attraction to get responses - :)

 

You can follow the exit sign of the same indicator of higher timeframe or that with bigger parameter.


For example, you trade 15 min chart and you have a buy position, and later, you have another entry sign for 1H chart.
Then you can follow the exit sign of the indicator on 1H chart.

 
I'm using RSI and stoch as my signal to enter the trade..
 
yogureee:

You can follow the exit sign of the same indicator of higher timeframe or that with bigger parameter.


For example, you trade 15 min chart and you have a buy position, and later, you have another entry sign for 1H chart.
Then you can follow the exit sign of the indicator on 1H chart.

Nice idea, how would you translate that into an algorithm for an expert advisor 
 
Tafadzwa Nyamwanza:
Nice idea, how would you translate that into an algorithm for an expert advisor 

I wish I could talk about it, but MQLs are over my head.

I have been struggling to understand codes of simple indicators :(

It is important to trade the right timeframe to get a big profit.

A good example for these days is EUR/USD 6H chart.

 
yogureee:

I wish I could talk about it, but MQLs are over my head.

I have been struggling to understand codes of simple indicators :(

It is important to trade the right timeframe to get a big profit.

A good example for these days is EUR/USD 6H chart.

Try mql5 help, the first 2 chapters teach you all you need to know about coding. The remaining 30 so chapters are just the different functions you can apply to your EA
 
Tafadzwa Nyamwanza:
So I've found a very good indicator that follows the trend well. I'm currently using a fixed take profit, which works well enough. But I believe it is closing trades much to early, as the trend sometimes continues two times or 3 times the set take profit. I've tried trailing stop, but I'm unable to find a good setting. Trailing stop tends to close to early when the trend goes against you for a short period. Is there a better method to capture profit, before the trend reverses. Look forward to your input.

One my use an ATR for measuring stop loss placement also for measuring profit target.

https://tradingstrategyguides.com/best-average-true-range-forex/

I think this will help you understand much better.

Best Average True Range Forex – An Unorthodox Approach
Best Average True Range Forex – An Unorthodox Approach
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The key to success in trading is all about maximizing your profits and minimize your risk and the Average True Range Trading strategy is an amazing strategy that will help you to achieve just that. The Average True Range indicator or simply put the ATR indicator will help you to reach this goal. Our team at Trading Strategy Guides The Average...
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