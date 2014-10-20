Indicators: Buy / sell indicator with alerts. - page 4

New comment
 
good job, I´m testing it . . .
[Deleted]  

I have downloaded this one when the markets are closed. i noticed that the e-mail option is marked 'true' - yet no space to place an e-mail address could i see. i am not really interested in e-mail alerts but would like a sound alert which i read above is included. i didn't see a place to select or deselect that option ...so I will see tomorrow what happens when market opens.

 
You need to setup email into mt4 terminal itself indicator just has option to use it or not, about enabling email alerts please refer here http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=23638
Greenstar:

I have downloaded this one when the markets are closed. i noticed that the e-mail option is marked 'true' - yet no space to place an e-mail address could i see. i am not really interested in e-mail alerts but would like a sound alert which i read above is included. i didn't see a place to select or deselect that option ...so I will see tomorrow what happens when market opens.

 

Thank you for sharing.

May I suggest that since it seems that a valid signal occurs on the close of the bar on which the arrow is painted,

that it would be useful to code and paint a DOT on that bar close indicating the price at which the signal was validated.

Alternatively, painting an actual PriceLabel would be better?

Make visual assessment a lot easier, when opening a chart?

And overcome any confusion about repainting.

 


My self Pankaj Bhaban After getting more than 20K(both version including dated 5th july) downloads to trendsignal indicator and rating nearly 10, i would like you guys to introduce you to my EA panmit here you can have a look http://panmitea.zxq.net/main.htm i hope i get same response to my panmit EA as same that of trendsignal indicator.


http://panmitea.zxq.net/main.htm



 

Pankajbhaban !! Please stop SPAMMING every thread !

especially @ GodBot EA thread
http://codebase.mql4.com/7592


thx

 

Hello i havent done anything like spamming, if so let me know what i did.

Also the i just posted the my status at

http://codebase.mql4.com/7592

which is real in case.

seizu:

Pankajbhaban !! Please stop SPAMMING every thread !

especially @ GodBot EA thread
http://codebase.mql4.com/7592


thx

 
Get the trendsignal EA for free just join here http://www.marketiva.com/?gid=32122 get account verified no need to make any deposit after verification send me email id / user name you used and you get EA for free.
[Deleted]  
seizu:

Pankajbhaban !! Please stop SPAMMING every thread !

especially @ GodBot EA thread
http://codebase.mql4.com/7592


thx

How to download a expert advisor and indicator
 
For newer version of my buy/sell i.e Trendsignal indicator  visit www.trendsignal.co.in free to download and use.
12345
New comment