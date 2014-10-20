Indicators: Buy / sell indicator with alerts. - page 4
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I have downloaded this one when the markets are closed. i noticed that the e-mail option is marked 'true' - yet no space to place an e-mail address could i see. i am not really interested in e-mail alerts but would like a sound alert which i read above is included. i didn't see a place to select or deselect that option ...so I will see tomorrow what happens when market opens.
I have downloaded this one when the markets are closed. i noticed that the e-mail option is marked 'true' - yet no space to place an e-mail address could i see. i am not really interested in e-mail alerts but would like a sound alert which i read above is included. i didn't see a place to select or deselect that option ...so I will see tomorrow what happens when market opens.
Thank you for sharing.
May I suggest that since it seems that a valid signal occurs on the close of the bar on which the arrow is painted,
that it would be useful to code and paint a DOT on that bar close indicating the price at which the signal was validated.
Alternatively, painting an actual PriceLabel would be better?
Make visual assessment a lot easier, when opening a chart?
And overcome any confusion about repainting.
My self Pankaj Bhaban After getting more than 20K(both version including dated 5th july) downloads to trendsignal indicator and rating nearly 10, i would like you guys to introduce you to my EA panmit here you can have a look http://panmitea.zxq.net/main.htm i hope i get same response to my panmit EA as same that of trendsignal indicator.
http://panmitea.zxq.net/main.htm
Pankajbhaban !! Please stop SPAMMING every thread !
especially @ GodBot EA thread
http://codebase.mql4.com/7592
thx
Hello i havent done anything like spamming, if so let me know what i did.
Also the i just posted the my status at
http://codebase.mql4.com/7592which is real in case.
Pankajbhaban !! Please stop SPAMMING every thread !
especially @ GodBot EA thread
http://codebase.mql4.com/7592
thx
Pankajbhaban !! Please stop SPAMMING every thread !
especially @ GodBot EA thread
http://codebase.mql4.com/7592
thx