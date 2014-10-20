Indicators: Buy / sell indicator with alerts. - page 2

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Email option i have added into EA only not in indicator, you can email me to get it.
adaheem:
pankajbhaban:
For any suggestions and EA see me on pankajbhaban@gmail.com

Hi Pank . Good work for now. my question is, where to add my e-mail?
 
Yeah i do use indicator in trading, i also use other technical to filter the signal, foremost i use EA based on trendsignal for automated trading.
mydone:

Do you use your indi in trading.What can you say or advise about it?

 

Hi Pankajbhaban

Fantastic indicator

Do you if possible to trigger order direct from the B/S Signal ?

if possible can Y issue the code ?

Congratulations in advance

jmgphotos.biz

[Deleted]  
ibp:

Hi Pankajbhaban

Fantastic indicator

Do you if possible to trigger order direct from the B/S Signal ?

if possible can Y issue the code ?

Congratulations in advance

jmgphotos.biz


pankajbhaban:
Look at the both codes they both are totally different and even the signal are different.
mydone:
http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/7514 that's what it is/ тв you are just a common cheater/ It's very well known Sidus bago method on 2 mas and rsi



pankajbhaban:
Look at the both codes they both are totally different and even the signal are different.
mydone:
http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/7514 that's what it is/ тв you are just a common cheater/ It's very well known Sidus bago method on 2 mas and rsi



thank' much its a best signal for buy-sell
  
 
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| trendsignal.mq4
//| contact pankajbhaban@gmail.Com
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue
#property indicator_color2 Magenta
 
//---- input parameters
extern int RISK=3;
extern int CountBars=350;
extern int Alert_Delay_In_Seconds=0;
extern bool Enablemail = true;
extern string subjectUp="Buy signal";
extern string subjectDown="Sell signal";
extern string textUp="Long ";
extern string textDown="Short ";
int SSP=9;
int PrevAlertTime=0;
//---- buffers
double val1[];
double val2[];
double alertBar;
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
string short_name;
//---- indicator line
IndicatorBuffers(2);
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexArrow(0,233);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexArrow(1,234);
SetIndexBuffer(0,val1);
SetIndexBuffer(1,val2);
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SilverTrend_Signal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
if (CountBars>=Bars) CountBars=Bars;
SetIndexDrawBegin(0,Bars-CountBars+SSP);
SetIndexDrawBegin(1,Bars-CountBars+SSP);
int i,shift,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
int i1,i2,K;
double Range,AvgRange,smin,smax,SsMax,SsMin,price;
bool uptrend,old;
//----
 
if(Bars<=SSP+1) return(0);
//---- initial zero
if(counted_bars<SSP+1)
{
for(i=1;i<=SSP;i++) val1[CountBars-i]=0.0;
for(i=1;i<=SSP;i++) val2[CountBars-i]=0.0;
}
//----
 
K=33-RISK;
for (shift = CountBars-SSP; shift>=0; shift--)
{
 
Range=0;
AvgRange=0;
for (i1=shift; i1<=shift+SSP; i1++)
{AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[i1]-Low[i1]);
}
Range=AvgRange/(SSP+1);
 
SsMax=High[shift]; SsMin=Low[shift];
for (i2=shift;i2<=shift+SSP-1;i2++)
{
price=High[i2];
if(SsMax<price) SsMax=price;
price=Low[i2];
if(SsMin>=price) SsMin=price;
}
 
smin = SsMin+(SsMax-SsMin)*K/100;
smax = SsMax-(SsMax-SsMin)*K/100;
val1[shift]=0;
val2[shift]=0;
if (Close[shift]<smin)
{
uptrend = false;
}
if (Close[shift]>smax)
{
uptrend = true;
}
if (uptrend!=old && uptrend==true<span class="hl-brackets" style="font-family: Courier, monospace !important; font-size: 1
[Deleted]  

I have about two indicators like this one. Please can someone convert this Indicator into and Expert Advisor.

 
I do have EA made of it you can email me pankajbhaban@gmail.com to get it.
hummer2010:

I have about two indicators like this one. Please can someone convert this Indicator into and Expert Advisor.

 

trendsignalEA backtest.



[Deleted]  

pankajbhaban thanks very much ...


i need the ex4 format

i have a problem in my mt4

[Deleted]  
akram801:

pankajbhaban thanks very much ...


i need the ex4 format

i have a problem in my mt4

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