Indicators: Buy / sell indicator with alerts. - page 3
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pankajbhaban thanks very much ...
i need the ex4 format
i have a problem in my mt4
Am I missing something? When I look over the source code for this indicator its basicly the Silver Trend indicator that could be found on just about any website Or even by simply google-ing for it. So why all the hype over this "trendsignal" Indicator?
is this repainting ?
Trendsignal EA backtest from 1st jan 2011 to 23 june 2011
To get this EA see me at pankajbhaban@gmail.com
The Indicator works fine...just a question: when the arrow appears, the value in label show severals pips before...why? It seams that there are some delay between the arrow and effective symbol value.
Example: when the arrow appears the current value is 1.40000, but the label indicates an other value.
Thank you!
The Indicator works fine...just a question: when the arrow appears, the value in label show severals pips before...why? It seams that there are some delay between the arrow and effective symbol value.
Example: when the arrow appears the current value is 1.40000, but the label indicates an other value.
Thank you!
Been hearing good things about this one, thanks for sharing it. Will put it to use shortly :)