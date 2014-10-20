Indicators: Buy / sell indicator with alerts. - page 3

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Open mql file and just click on compile tab and you get ex4 file in the same folder where you kept the mql file.
akram801:
akram801:

pankajbhaban thanks very much ...


i need the ex4 format

i have a problem in my mt4



[Deleted]  
Am I missing something? When I look over the source code for this indicator its basicly the Silver Trend indicator that could be found on just about any website Or even by simply google-ing for it. So why all the hype over this "trendsignal" Indicator?
 
It has been almost 2 years i made this indicator, as i distributed many of the copies with mql with previous name, files many of them copied and might have put over internet, not a issue for me..
endymion:
Am I missing something? When I look over the source code for this indicator its basicly the Silver Trend indicator that could be found on just about any website Or even by simply google-ing for it. So why all the hype over this "trendsignal" Indicator?
[Deleted]  
is this repainting ?
 
unal1995:
is this repainting ?
Yes, since repainting you should enter only on next candle confirmation only.
 

Trendsignal EA backtest from 1st jan 2011 to 23 june 2011


To get this EA see me at pankajbhaban@gmail.com

 
The full test report can be seen at https://sites.google.com/site/trendsignalea2011/
[Deleted]  

The Indicator works fine...just a question: when the arrow appears, the value in label show severals pips before...why? It seams that there are some delay between the arrow and effective symbol value.

Example: when the arrow appears the current value is 1.40000, but the label indicates an other value.

Thank you!

 
mauleoric:

The Indicator works fine...just a question: when the arrow appears, the value in label show severals pips before...why? It seams that there are some delay between the arrow and effective symbol value.

Example: when the arrow appears the current value is 1.40000, but the label indicates an other value.

Thank you!

The value you see in data window while cursor on arrow is the value where the arrow is place and not the signal value, for signal / market value just place your crosshair over the candle on which arrow is displayed.
[Deleted]  

Been hearing good things about this one, thanks for sharing it. Will put it to use shortly :)

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