Copying signals privately...
Hi guys,
Wanna know with keeping signal copy in mind, I'm looking for a way by where I trade daily, but want to copy my signals only to family members who holds trading accounts.
In other words, not for public view.
Any Ideas?
You can copy your own signal (for free) if you 've logged in with the same MQL5 community credentials as a signal provider and signal subscriber, in the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab (pic below).
Your signal cannot be private (and available for copy as well), but you can always put a large price, so anyone else wouldn't subscribe.
You can copy your own signal (for free) if you 've logged in with the same MQL5 community credentials as a signal provider and signal subscriber, in the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab (pic below).
Your signal cannot be private (and available for copy as well), but you can always put a large price, so anyone else wouldn't subscribe.
You can copy your own signal (for free) if you 've logged in with the same MQL5 community credentials as a signal provider and signal subscriber, in the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab (pic below).
Your signal cannot be private (and available for copy as well), but you can always put a large price, so anyone else wouldn't subscribe.
Hi....
Have tried this, but once I have logged in, it direct me to this view:
When I click any of the payment method, it ask me to key in again the username and password again in the Community tab.
I keyed in but nothing happens.
Hi....
Have tried this, but once I have logged in, it direct me to this view:
When I click any of the payment method, it ask me to key in again the username and password again in the Community tab.
I keyed in but nothing happens.
You click on the MQL5 logo and continue with your subscription.
The procedure is the same as subscribing to any signal, only you will not be charged.https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
Wanna know with keeping signal copy in mind, I'm looking for a way by where I trade daily, but want to copy my signals only to family members who holds trading accounts.
In other words, not for public view.
Any Ideas?