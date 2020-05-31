Copying signals privately...

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Hi guys,

Wanna know  with keeping signal copy in mind, I'm looking for a way by where I trade daily, but want to  copy my signals only to family members who  holds trading accounts.

In other words, not for public view.

Any Ideas?

 
Rogueman:

Hi guys,

Wanna know  with keeping signal copy in mind, I'm looking for a way by where I trade daily, but want to  copy my signals only to family members who  holds trading accounts.

In other words, not for public view.

Any Ideas?

You can copy your own signal (for free) if you 've logged in with the same MQL5 community credentials as a signal provider and signal subscriber, in the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab (pic below).

Your signal cannot be private (and available for copy as well), but you can always put a large price, so anyone else wouldn't subscribe.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can copy your own signal (for free) if you 've logged in with the same MQL5 community credentials as a signal provider and signal subscriber, in the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab (pic below).

Your signal cannot be private (and available for copy as well), but you can always put a large price, so anyone else wouldn't subscribe.



O.K. ..get it...thanks
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can copy your own signal (for free) if you 've logged in with the same MQL5 community credentials as a signal provider and signal subscriber, in the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab (pic below).

Your signal cannot be private (and available for copy as well), but you can always put a large price, so anyone else wouldn't subscribe.



Hi....

Have tried this, but once I have logged in, it direct me to this view:

When I click any of the payment method, it ask me to key in again the username and password again in the Community tab.

I keyed in but nothing happens. 

 
Wan Siang Liew:

Hi....

Have tried this, but once I have logged in, it direct me to this view:

When I click any of the payment method, it ask me to key in again the username and password again in the Community tab.

I keyed in but nothing happens. 

You click on the MQL5 logo and continue with your subscription.

The procedure is the same as subscribing to any signal, only you will not be charged.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
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