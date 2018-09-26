Looking for this indicator tried but not found anywhere
please share it sir if you have this
there are many indicators on that chart. Which one specifically are you looking for?
there are many indicators on that chart. Which one specifically are you looking for?
the green and red thick Bar with information. which is at the right side of the chart, if you have this please share
It is not one indicator ... at least two ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.20 16:39
Original name of this indicator is Signal Bars, the original/real author is cja.
I do not know the real name of this coder but you can check his indicators from his profile here.
As I remember - the latest version of this indicator is Signal Bars Executive nmc
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.20 16:45Signal Bars v7 to Signal Bars v10a (all the versions), Signal_Bars_HAS_v01 and v2 working with Heikin_Ashi indicator - the thread
The second indicator (as I told here - it is ont one indicator) - Daily Data by Mladen
Indicator can be downloaded from this post.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mladen Rakic, 2016.04.12 08:47
Some more upgrades to the daily data indicator : daily_data_3_1.mq4
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PS: the new daily data can display more than just one daily ranges - for those looking for that type of display
And this is the same indicator for Metatrader 5 (in CodeBase) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.04 10:00
This is the version for MT5 by Mladen: Daily Data - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays in chart window the important data on current symbol.
Now is it possible to interact with indicator with a simple click of a mouse. It is implemented in this code in a way that something can be hidden or shown simply by clicking on the hide/show buttons.
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