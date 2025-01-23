CheckVolume
Do you mean maybe
iVolume(...
Or if it's about orders it could be:
OrderCheck(...
m.gonnella:
while i'm writing i can find the method CheckVolume, but it isn't in the guide
Still not in the documentation.
The entire function is in Trade.mqh.
double CTrade::CheckVolume(const string symbol,double volume,double price,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type);
It appears to be a pass-thru for volume if the volume is OK, or it scales the volume based upon the amount of free margin if it is not OK.
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hi,
can anyone explane me why i can't find the method CheckVolume in the MQL5's guide?? please help me
thanks.