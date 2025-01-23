CheckVolume

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hi,

can anyone explane me why i can't find the method CheckVolume in the MQL5's guide?? please help me

thanks.

 

Do you mean maybe

iVolume(...

Or if it's about orders it could be:

OrderCheck(...
 

 while i'm writing i can find the method CheckVolume, but it isn't in the guide


 
m.gonnella:

 while i'm writing i can find the method CheckVolume, but it isn't in the guide

Still not in the documentation.

The entire function is in Trade.mqh.

double CTrade::CheckVolume(const string symbol,double volume,double price,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type);

It appears to be a pass-thru for volume if the volume is OK, or it scales the volume based upon the amount of free margin if it is not OK.

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