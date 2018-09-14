need help on ctrade!
But when i try to find it in the guide, there isn't
can someone tell me where i can find this function?? and why not in the manual?
When in doubt, analyse the contents of the source code file for the class in question. In this case: MQL5\Include\Trade\Trade.mqh
double CTrade::CheckVolume(const string symbol,double volume,double price,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { //--- check if(order_type!=ORDER_TYPE_BUY && order_type!=ORDER_TYPE_SELL) return(0.0); double free_margin=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN); if(free_margin<=0.0) return(0.0); //--- clean ClearStructures(); //--- setting request m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; m_request.symbol=symbol; m_request.volume=volume; m_request.type =order_type; m_request.price =price; //--- action and return the result if(!::OrderCheck(m_request,m_check_result) && m_check_result.margin_free<0.0) { double coeff=free_margin/(free_margin-m_check_result.margin_free); double lots=NormalizeDouble(volume*coeff,2); if(lots<volume) { //--- normalize and check limits double stepvol=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); if(stepvol>0.0) volume=stepvol*(MathFloor(lots/stepvol)-1); //--- double minvol=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); if(volume<minvol) volume=0.0; } } return(volume); }
Please note however, that it is a virtual method:
PS! Also, please don't double post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/279108//--- method check virtual double CheckVolume(const string symbol,double volume,double price,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type);
- 2018.09.13
- www.mql5.com
When in doubt, analyse the contents of the source code file for the class in question. In this case: MQL5\Include\Trade\Trade.mqh
Please note however, that it is a virtual method:PS! Also, please don't double post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/279108
i'm sorry but I redid another post because I could not find this post, thank you very much for the explanation.
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hi!
can someone help me?
when i'm writing the CheckVolume function appears, i ve seen that some traders use it a lot in their system.
But when i try to find it in the guide, there isn't
can someone tell me where i can find this function?? and why not in the manual?
thank you very much for helping