Indicators: Signal to noise filter
THX
It´s impressive.
I almost eliminated bad trades due to choppy or ranging markets.
Thanks.
thanks
William Narey Munny
Not bad.
Can someone help to read the indicator from our MQL4 code?
I use:
iCustom (Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, "Damiani_volatmeter");
but the compilation says "wrong parameters count"...
Can someone help to read the indicator from our MQL4 code?
I use:
but the compilation says "wrong parameters count"...
//---- input parameters extern int Viscosity=7; extern int Sedimentation=50; extern double Threshold_level=1.1; extern bool lag_supressor=true;According to MQL4 docs on iCustom, if parameters aren't specified it should use default values
I tried, but it returns 0.
There must be something with the parameters because at a certain point I manually added the parameters but (by mistake) did not add the trailing "mode" and "shift" parameters, and it started giving values. a bit weird, but I had some output.
These are the combinations I tried: the second indicator is the new one from Damiani's website (which gives a different output and might be nice to have too.
double damianiOUT_1 = iCustom (Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, "Damiani_volatmeter", 4, 0); // Returns 0.0 double damianiOUT_x = iCustom (Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, "Damiani_volatmeter", 7, 50, 1.1, true); // Gives weird output double damianiOUT_2 = iCustom (Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, "Damiani_volatmeter", 7, 50, 1.1, true, 4, 0); // Returns 0.0 double damianiOUT_New_1 = iCustom (Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, "Damiani_volatmeter v3.2", 13, 20, 40, 100, 1.4, true, 2000, 7, 0); // Returns 0.0 double damianiOUT_New_2 = iCustom (Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, "Damiani_volatmeter v3.2", 7, 0); // Returns 0.0
Even if that worked, I am not sure that is the value we need: what we need to know is if the GreenLine > GreyLine which gives us a Trade signal.
The threshold serves only for internal calculation (I initially thought the buy signal was for indicator > threshold).
I tried, but it returns 0.
There must be something with the parameters because at a certain point I manually added the parameters but (by mistake) did not add the trailing "mode" and "shift" parameters, and it started giving values. a bit weird, but I had some output.
These are the combinations I tried: the second indicator is the new one from Damiani's website (which gives a different output and might be nice to have too.
Even if that worked, I am not sure that is the value we need: what we need to know is if the GreenLine > GreyLine which gives us a Trade signal.
The threshold serves only for internal calculation (I initially thought the buy signal was for indicator > threshold).
Have another read through the iCustom doc again to see how to call it correctly. After the custom indicator input parameters, you list the mode (buffer 0 to 7) and the shift (bar number) you want. So you'll need to know which buffer holds the green line data and which holds the grey. If the indicator is outputting data to the buffers, you will see it in the data window. The closest you got in your example would be damianiOUT_2. You've asked for the 5th buffer (index 4) but looking at your screen shot, there are only 3. I'd suggest what you are looking for is either in buffer 1 (0), 2 (1) or 3 (2).
UPDATE: Code confirms: Buffer index 0=threshold (silver), 1 = vol_m (red), 2 = vol_t (green)
Have another read through the iCustom doc again to see how to call it correctly. After the custom indicator input parameters, you list the mode (buffer 0 to 7) and the shift (bar number) you want. So you'll need to know which buffer holds the green line data and which holds the grey. If the indicator is outputting data to the buffers, you will see it in the data window. The closest you got in your example would be damianiOUT_2. You've asked for the 5th buffer (index 4) but looking at your screen shot, there are only 3. I'd suggest what you are looking for is either in buffer 1 (0), 2 (1) or 3 (2).
UPDATE: Code confirms: Buffer index 0=threshold (silver), 1 = vol_m (red), 2 = vol_t (green)
It's good, it works!!
My code doesn't but at least I have got a solid base! Thanks!
It's good, it works!!
My code doesn't but at least I have got a solid base! Thanks!
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Signal to noise filter:
Author: Luis Guilherme Damiani