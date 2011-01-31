Indicators: Doda-Bollinger Bands
Hello,
Just one question. Does it repaint ?
Best regards
Rosalie
Hello Rosalione,
The indicator does not repaint. However, it will alert you when the price touches or move up or below the blue or red lines. But, as mentioned above, one should take action on CLOSING of candle and NOT on touching of the lines.
To better understand this rule, I suggest you to implement this indicator on M1 or M5 time frame and you'll understand what I want to say.
Hope it will help you.
DodaCharts.com
Hello,
Just one question. Does it repaint ?
Best regards
Rosalie
Hello Robert,
I've already mentioned that I'm not the original coder of this indicator. I found it from TrendLaboratory. No idea about Tidane. I've modified some code. That's it.
DodaCharts.com
Hello gkdoda,
I understand, there is no problem. I thank you for the indicator, because at least this is an alarm. You can also incorporate other types of alarms may be? (Sorry for the bad English.)
Robert
Hello Robert,
I've already mentioned that I'm not the original coder of this indicator. I found it from TrendLaboratory. No idea about Tidane. I've modified some code. That's it.
DodaCharts.com
Hello gkdoda,
I mean, but I'm talking about such a solution.
Hello Robert,
I've already added alarm on change of line. Check it out.
DodaCharts.com
Hello Roberto,
Seems you want audio alert with screen alert. Is it so?
Hello gkdoda,
No, there is no screen. There is only sound. The sound file to my setup, (wav file) so I know which one that indicator, which one foreign currency, which one time-frame indicated.
But it is still a very good indicator. And congratulations also to the others, I found your site. I will test them.
Robert
Hello Roberto,
Seems you want audio alert with screen alert. Is it so?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Doda-Bollinger Bands:
Author: gopal krishan doda