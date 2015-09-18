Experts: Move Cross

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Move Cross:

Simply 450% profit

Author: chris

[Deleted]  
Has anyone tried this EA yet?
 

Symbole EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periode Intervalle Jour (D1) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2010.11.24 00:00 (2010.01.01 - 2010.11.25)
Modele Chaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
Parametres AccountIsMini=true; MoneyManagement=true; UseTrailingStop=true; TradeSizePercent; Lots=; MaxLots=; StopLoss=; TakeProfit=; MarginCutoff=; Slippage=;
Bars en test 1176 Ticks modelés 5355619 Qualité du modelage 90.00%
Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés 0
Dépot initial 10000.00
Profit total net 25356.81 Profit brut 25356.81 Perte brute -0.00
Facteur de profit Rémunération espérée 507.14
Chute absolue 2677.90 Chute maximal (%) 2237.04 (1.49%) Enfoncement relatif 1.49% (2237.04)
Total des Trades 50 Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées % 50 (100.00%) Positions LONG (achat) gagnées % 0 (0.00%)
Profits des Trades (% du total) 50 (100.00%) Pertes des Trades (% du total) 0 (0.00%)
Le plus large gains par Trade 2907.00 pertes par Trade -0.00
Average (moyenne) gains par Trade 507.14 pertes par Trade -0.00
Maximum gains consecutifs (profit en $) 50 (25356.81) pertes consecutives (perte en $) 0 (-0.00)
Maximal Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants) 25356.81 (50) Pertes consecutives (coups perdants) -0.00 (0)
Average (moyenne) gains consecutifs 50 Pertes consecutives 0


# Date exécution Transaction Ordre Volume Prix S/L (Stop/Perte) T/P (Prendre/profit) Profit Balance
1 2010.01.08 14:51 sell limit 1 3.00 1.4403 1.5403 1.4398
2 2010.01.08 14:51 sell 1 3.00 1.4403 1.5403 1.4398
3 2010.01.08 14:52 t/p 1 3.00 1.4398 1.5403 1.4398 150.00 10150.00
4 2010.01.08 18:39 sell limit 2 3.04 1.4403 1.5403 1.4398
5 2010.01.08 18:45 sell 2 3.04 1.4403 1.5403 1.4398
6 2010.01.08 18:59 t/p 2 3.04 1.4398 1.5403 1.4398 152.00 10302.00
7 2010.01.18 16:35 sell limit 3 3.09 1.4403 1.5403 1.4398
8 2010.01.18 16:55 expiration 3 3.09 1.4403 1.5403 1.4398
9 2010.02.03 09:45 sell limit 4 3.09 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
10 2010.02.03 09:55 sell 4 3.09 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
11 2010.02.03 11:57 t/p 4 3.09 1.3998 1.5003 1.3998 154.50 10456.50
12 2010.02.08 09:29 sell limit 5 3.13 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
13 2010.02.08 09:47 sell 5 3.13 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
14 2010.02.08 12:47 t/p 5 3.13 1.3673 1.4703 1.3673 939.00 11395.50
15 2010.02.08 16:49 sell limit 6 3.41 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
16 2010.02.08 17:02 sell 6 3.41 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
17 2010.02.08 19:46 t/p 6 3.41 1.3673 1.4703 1.3673 1023.00 12418.50
18 2010.02.09 06:17 sell limit 7 3.72 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
19 2010.02.09 06:21 sell 7 3.72 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
20 2010.02.09 17:34 modify 7 3.72 1.3703 1.4703 1.3702
21 2010.02.10 16:11 t/p 7 3.72 1.3702 1.4703 1.3702 33.85 12452.35
22 2010.02.11 06:24 sell limit 8 3.73 1.3803 1.4803 1.3798
23 2010.02.11 06:44 expiration 8 3.73 1.3803 1.4803 1.3798
24 2010.02.16 16:45 sell limit 9 3.73 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
25 2010.02.16 16:48 sell 9 3.73 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
26 2010.02.17 16:37 t/p 9 3.73 1.3673 1.4703 1.3673 1115.64 13568.00
27 2010.02.19 20:50 sell limit 10 4.07 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
28 2010.02.19 20:52 sell 10 4.07 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
29 2010.02.19 20:58 t/p 10 4.07 1.3598 1.4603 1.3598 203.50 13771.50
30 2010.02.24 16:39 sell limit 11 4.13 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
31 2010.02.24 16:40 sell 11 4.13 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
32 2010.02.24 16:44 t/p 11 4.13 1.3598 1.4603 1.3598 206.50 13978.00
33 2010.02.26 05:22 sell limit 12 4.19 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
34 2010.02.26 05:37 sell 12 4.19 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
35 2010.02.26 05:38 t/p 12 4.19 1.3598 1.4603 1.3598 209.50 14187.50
36 2010.02.26 10:35 sell limit 13 4.25 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
37 2010.02.26 10:38 sell 13 4.25 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
38 2010.02.26 10:44 t/p 13 4.25 1.3598 1.4603 1.3598 212.50 14400.00
39 2010.02.26 16:25 sell limit 14 4.30 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
40 2010.02.26 16:30 sell 14 4.30 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
41 2010.02.26 18:35 t/p 14 4.30 1.3598 1.4603 1.3598 215.00 14615.00
42 2010.03.02 14:47 sell limit 15 4.38 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
43 2010.03.02 15:07 expiration 15 4.38 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
44 2010.03.02 19:00 sell limit 16 4.38 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
45 2010.03.02 19:00 sell 16 4.38 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
46 2010.03.02 19:05 t/p 16 4.38 1.3598 1.4603 1.3598 219.00 14834.00
47 2010.03.03 16:57 sell limit 17 4.45 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
48 2010.03.03 17:07 sell 17 4.45 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
49 2010.03.03 20:46 t/p 17 4.45 1.3698 1.4703 1.3698 222.50 15056.50
50 2010.03.08 08:39 sell limit 18 4.51 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
51 2010.03.08 08:47 sell 18 4.51 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
52 2010.03.08 08:48 t/p 18 4.51 1.3698 1.4703 1.3698 225.50 15282.00
53 2010.03.12 05:12 sell limit 19 4.58 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
54 2010.03.12 05:32 expiration 19 4.58 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
55 2010.03.12 06:27 sell limit 20 4.58 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
56 2010.03.12 06:47 expiration 20 4.58 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
57 2010.03.29 09:48 sell limit 21 4.58 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
58 2010.03.29 10:08 expiration 21 4.58 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
59 2010.03.31 14:18 sell limit 22 4.58 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
60 2010.03.31 14:21 sell 22 4.58 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
61 2010.03.31 14:31 t/p 22 4.58 1.3498 1.4503 1.3498 229.00 15511.00
62 2010.04.09 09:13 sell limit 23 4.65 1.3403 1.4403 1.3373
63 2010.04.09 09:33 expiration 23 4.65 1.3403 1.4403 1.3373
64 2010.04.09 22:02 sell limit 24 4.65 1.3503 1.4503 1.3473
65 2010.04.09 22:22 expiration 24 4.65 1.3503 1.4503 1.3473
66 2010.04.09 22:26 sell limit 25 4.65 1.3503 1.4503 1.3473
67 2010.04.09 22:46 expiration 25 4.65 1.3503 1.4503 1.3473
68 2010.04.13 21:19 sell limit 26 4.65 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
69 2010.04.13 21:39 expiration 26 4.65 1.3603 1.4603 1.3598
70 2010.04.20 10:49 sell limit 27 4.65 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
71 2010.04.20 11:00 sell 27 4.65 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
72 2010.04.20 11:04 t/p 27 4.65 1.3498 1.4503 1.3498 232.50 15743.50
73 2010.04.23 10:34 sell limit 28 4.72 1.3303 1.4303 1.3273
74 2010.04.23 10:41 sell 28 4.72 1.3303 1.4303 1.3273
75 2010.04.23 14:47 t/p 28 4.72 1.3273 1.4303 1.3273 1416.00 17159.50
76 2010.04.23 20:07 sell limit 29 5.14 1.3403 1.4403 1.3373
77 2010.04.23 20:27 expiration 29 5.14 1.3403 1.4403 1.3373
78 2010.04.26 23:16 sell limit 30 5.14 1.3403 1.4403 1.3373
79 2010.04.26 23:17 sell 30 5.14 1.3403 1.4403 1.3373
80 2010.04.27 02:47 t/p 30 5.14 1.3373 1.4403 1.3373 1537.37 18696.87
81 2010.04.30 09:09 sell limit 31 5.60 1.3303 1.4303 1.3298
82 2010.04.30 09:12 sell 31 5.60 1.3303 1.4303 1.3298
83 2010.04.30 09:17 t/p 31 5.60 1.3298 1.4303 1.3298 280.00 18976.87
84 2010.05.07 04:39 sell limit 32 5.69 1.2703 1.3703 1.2673
85 2010.05.07 04:40 sell 32 5.69 1.2703 1.3703 1.2673
86 2010.05.07 07:08 t/p 32 5.69 1.2673 1.3703 1.2673 1707.00 20683.87
87 2010.05.07 12:54 sell limit 33 6.20 1.2803 1.3803 1.2773
88 2010.05.07 13:14 expiration 33 6.20 1.2803 1.3803 1.2773
89 2010.07.13 17:09 sell limit 34 6.20 1.2703 1.3703 1.2698
90 2010.07.13 17:29 expiration 34 6.20 1.2703 1.3703 1.2698
91 2010.07.15 10:49 sell limit 35 6.20 1.2803 1.3803 1.2798
92 2010.07.15 11:09 expiration 35 6.20 1.2803 1.3803 1.2798
93 2010.07.15 17:00 sell limit 36 6.20 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
94 2010.07.15 17:03 sell 36 6.20 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
95 2010.07.15 17:45 t/p 36 6.20 1.2898 1.3903 1.2898 310.00 20993.87
96 2010.07.16 13:54 sell limit 37 6.29 1.3003 1.4003 1.2998
97 2010.07.16 14:09 sell 37 6.29 1.3003 1.4003 1.2998
98 2010.07.16 14:14 t/p 37 6.29 1.2998 1.4003 1.2998 314.50 21308.37
99 2010.07.20 08:04 sell limit 38 6.39 1.3003 1.4003 1.2998
100 2010.07.20 08:10 sell 38 6.39 1.3003 1.4003 1.2998
101 2010.07.20 08:58 t/p 38 6.39 1.2998 1.4003 1.2998 319.50 21627.87
102 2010.07.22 16:00 sell limit 39 6.48 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
103 2010.07.22 16:15 sell 39 6.48 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
104 2010.07.22 17:59 t/p 39 6.48 1.2898 1.3903 1.2898 324.00 21951.87
105 2010.07.23 18:01 sell limit 40 6.58 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
106 2010.07.23 18:01 sell 40 6.58 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
107 2010.07.23 18:02 t/p 40 6.58 1.2898 1.3903 1.2898 329.00 22280.87
108 2010.08.05 11:23 sell limit 41 6.68 1.3203 1.4203 1.3198
109 2010.08.05 11:39 sell 41 6.68 1.3203 1.4203 1.3198
110 2010.08.05 13:33 t/p 41 6.68 1.3198 1.4203 1.3198 334.00 22614.87
111 2010.08.05 22:51 sell limit 42 6.78 1.3203 1.4203 1.3198
112 2010.08.05 23:11 expiration 42 6.78 1.3203 1.4203 1.3198
113 2010.08.06 15:48 sell limit 43 6.78 1.3303 1.4303 1.3298
114 2010.08.06 15:57 sell 43 6.78 1.3303 1.4303 1.3298
115 2010.08.06 16:48 t/p 43 6.78 1.3298 1.4303 1.3298 339.00 22953.87
116 2010.08.13 08:03 sell limit 44 6.88 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
117 2010.08.13 08:23 expiration 44 6.88 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
118 2010.08.17 10:23 sell limit 45 6.88 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
119 2010.08.17 10:43 expiration 45 6.88 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
120 2010.08.17 15:23 sell limit 46 6.88 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
121 2010.08.17 15:25 sell 46 6.88 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
122 2010.08.17 15:26 t/p 46 6.88 1.2898 1.3903 1.2898 344.00 23297.87
123 2010.08.19 15:00 sell limit 47 6.98 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
124 2010.08.19 15:20 expiration 47 6.98 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
125 2010.08.24 16:17 sell limit 48 6.98 1.2703 1.3703 1.2673
126 2010.08.24 16:23 sell 48 6.98 1.2703 1.3703 1.2673
127 2010.08.24 16:23 modify 48 6.98 1.2703 1.3703 1.2702
128 2010.08.24 16:23 t/p 48 6.98 1.2702 1.3703 1.2702 69.80 23367.67
129 2010.08.25 10:00 sell limit 49 7.01 1.2703 1.3703 1.2673
130 2010.08.25 10:00 sell 49 7.01 1.2703 1.3703 1.2673
131 2010.08.25 11:42 t/p 49 7.01 1.2673 1.3703 1.2673 2103.00 25470.67
132 2010.08.26 04:43 sell limit 50 7.64 1.2703 1.3703 1.2698
133 2010.08.26 05:03 expiration 50 7.64 1.2703 1.3703 1.2698
134 2010.08.31 12:07 sell limit 51 7.64 1.2703 1.3703 1.2698
135 2010.08.31 12:27 expiration 51 7.64 1.2703 1.3703 1.2698
136 2010.08.31 14:38 sell limit 52 7.64 1.2703 1.3703 1.2698
137 2010.08.31 14:45 sell 52 7.64 1.2703 1.3703 1.2698
138 2010.08.31 17:10 t/p 52 7.64 1.2698 1.3703 1.2698 382.00 25852.67
139 2010.09.01 11:35 sell limit 53 7.75 1.2803 1.3803 1.2798
140 2010.09.01 11:55 expiration 53 7.75 1.2803 1.3803 1.2798
141 2010.09.03 21:26 sell limit 54 7.75 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
142 2010.09.03 21:46 expiration 54 7.75 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
143 2010.09.14 09:20 sell limit 55 7.75 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
144 2010.09.14 09:26 sell 55 7.75 1.2903 1.3903 1.2898
145 2010.09.14 09:27 t/p 55 7.75 1.2898 1.3903 1.2898 387.50 26240.17
146 2010.09.14 17:02 sell limit 56 7.87 1.3003 1.4003 1.2998
147 2010.09.14 17:15 sell 56 7.87 1.3003 1.4003 1.2998
148 2010.09.14 17:16 t/p 56 7.87 1.2998 1.4003 1.2998 393.50 26633.67
149 2010.09.16 12:47 sell limit 57 7.99 1.3103 1.4103 1.3098
150 2010.09.16 12:50 sell 57 7.99 1.3103 1.4103 1.3098
151 2010.09.16 12:57 t/p 57 7.99 1.3098 1.4103 1.3098 399.50 27033.17
152 2010.09.16 16:06 sell limit 58 8.10 1.3103 1.4103 1.3098
153 2010.09.16 16:10 sell 58 8.10 1.3103 1.4103 1.3098
154 2010.09.16 16:11 t/p 58 8.10 1.3098 1.4103 1.3098 405.00 27438.17
155 2010.09.22 02:08 sell limit 59 8.23 1.3303 1.4303 1.3298
156 2010.09.22 02:28 expiration 59 8.23 1.3303 1.4303 1.3298
157 2010.09.22 15:03 sell limit 60 8.23 1.3403 1.4403 1.3398
158 2010.09.22 15:05 sell 60 8.23 1.3403 1.4403 1.3398
159 2010.09.22 16:40 t/p 60 8.23 1.3398 1.4403 1.3398 411.50 27849.67
160 2010.09.22 21:42 sell limit 61 8.35 1.3403 1.4403 1.3398
161 2010.09.22 22:02 expiration 61 8.35 1.3403 1.4403 1.3398
162 2010.09.22 22:52 sell limit 62 8.35 1.3403 1.4403 1.3398
163 2010.09.22 22:57 sell 62 8.35 1.3403 1.4403 1.3398
164 2010.09.22 23:43 t/p 62 8.35 1.3398 1.4403 1.3398 417.50 28267.17
165 2010.09.24 10:34 sell limit 63 8.48 1.3403 1.4403 1.3398
166 2010.09.24 10:54 expiration 63 8.48 1.3403 1.4403 1.3398
167 2010.09.27 14:22 sell limit 64 8.48 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
168 2010.09.27 14:42 expiration 64 8.48 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
169 2010.09.28 15:08 sell limit 65 8.48 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
170 2010.09.28 15:09 sell 65 8.48 1.3503 1.4503 1.3498
171 2010.09.28 15:11 t/p 65 8.48 1.3498 1.4503 1.3498 424.00 28691.17
172 2010.10.01 10:23 sell limit 66 8.60 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
173 2010.10.01 10:24 sell 66 8.60 1.3703 1.4703 1.3698
174 2010.10.04 10:32 t/p 66 8.60 1.3698 1.4703 1.3698 422.26 29113.43
175 2010.10.06 17:08 sell limit 67 8.73 1.3903 1.4903 1.3898
176 2010.10.06 17:22 sell 67 8.73 1.3903 1.4903 1.3898
177 2010.10.07 18:22 t/p 67 8.73 1.3898 1.4903 1.3898 412.93 29526.36
178 2010.10.13 09:58 sell limit 68 8.85 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
179 2010.10.13 10:18 expiration 68 8.85 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
180 2010.10.14 02:01 sell limit 69 8.85 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
181 2010.10.14 02:11 sell 69 8.85 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
182 2010.10.14 02:14 modify 69 8.85 1.4003 1.5003 1.4002
183 2010.10.15 16:16 t/p 69 8.85 1.4002 1.5003 1.4002 80.53 29606.89
184 2010.10.18 19:01 sell limit 70 8.88 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
185 2010.10.18 19:21 expiration 70 8.88 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
186 2010.10.18 20:35 sell limit 71 8.88 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
187 2010.10.18 20:55 expiration 71 8.88 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
188 2010.10.20 15:52 sell limit 72 8.88 1.3903 1.4903 1.3898
189 2010.10.20 15:57 sell 72 8.88 1.3903 1.4903 1.3898
190 2010.10.20 15:59 t/p 72 8.88 1.3898 1.4903 1.3898 444.00 30050.89
191 2010.10.21 10:03 sell limit 73 9.01 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
192 2010.10.21 10:04 sell 73 9.01 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
193 2010.10.21 10:05 t/p 73 9.01 1.3998 1.5003 1.3998 450.50 30501.39
194 2010.10.29 14:43 sell limit 74 9.15 1.3903 1.4903 1.3898
195 2010.10.29 14:48 sell 74 9.15 1.3903 1.4903 1.3898
196 2010.10.29 15:08 t/p 74 9.15 1.3898 1.4903 1.3898 457.50 30958.89
197 2010.11.01 07:12 sell limit 75 9.27 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
198 2010.11.01 07:32 expiration 75 9.27 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
199 2010.11.02 14:09 sell limit 76 9.27 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
200 2010.11.02 14:20 sell 76 9.27 1.4003 1.5003 1.3998
201 2010.11.03 08:02 t/p 76 9.27 1.3998 1.5003 1.3998 455.16 31414.05
202 2010.11.09 10:47 sell limit 77 9.42 1.3903 1.4903 1.3898
203 2010.11.09 10:50 sell 77 9.42 1.3903 1.4903 1.3898
204 2010.11.09 10:51 t/p 77 9.42 1.3898 1.4903 1.3898 471.00 31885.05
205 2010.11.10 20:01 sell limit 78 9.56 1.3803 1.4803 1.3798
206 2010.11.10 20:05 sell 78 9.56 1.3803 1.4803 1.3798
207 2010.11.10 20:05 t/p 78 9.56 1.3798 1.4803 1.3798 478.00 32363.05
208 2010.11.12 11:38 sell limit 79 9.69 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
209 2010.11.12 11:39 sell 79 9.69 1.3703 1.4703 1.3673
210 2010.11.12 12:08 t/p 79 9.69 1.3673 1.4703 1.3673 2907.00 35270.05
211 2010.11.18 06:51 sell limit 80 10.58 1.3603 1.4603 1.3573
212 2010.11.18 07:08 sell 80 10.58 1.3603 1.4603 1.3573
213 2010.11.22 00:00 modify 80 10.58 1.3603 1.4603 1.3602
214 2010.11.22 17:03 t/p 80 10.58 1.3602 1.4603 1.3602 86.76 35356.81

 

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[Deleted]  
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS
 
deloryan:
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS


Youtube video below no redirect link now

[Deleted]  
deloryan:
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS

:( share ur ptc in other sites, scameeeeer
[Deleted]  
if you want to help people share the truth and if you are looking for a pittancecents per clicks is not the right place. not understand how the administrator of this site allows liars
 
deloryan:
deloryan:
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS

:( share ur ptc in other sites, scameeeeer

It's easy too shame other without proof funny idiot§
 

http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/9952 go fack your self.

 

Original http://codebase.mql4.com/7126 :)

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