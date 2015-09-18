Experts: Move Cross
Has anyone tried this EA yet?
|Symbole
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|Intervalle Jour (D1) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2010.11.24 00:00 (2010.01.01 - 2010.11.25)
|Modele
|Chaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
|Parametres
|AccountIsMini=true; MoneyManagement=true; UseTrailingStop=true; TradeSizePercent; Lots=; MaxLots=; StopLoss=; TakeProfit=; MarginCutoff=; Slippage=;
|Bars en test
|1176
|Ticks modelés
|5355619
|Qualité du modelage
|90.00%
|Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés
|0
|Dépot initial
|10000.00
|Profit total net
|25356.81
|Profit brut
|25356.81
|Perte brute
|-0.00
|Facteur de profit
|Rémunération espérée
|507.14
|Chute absolue
|2677.90
|Chute maximal (%)
|2237.04 (1.49%)
|Enfoncement relatif
|1.49% (2237.04)
|Total des Trades
|50
|Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %
|50 (100.00%)
|Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %
|0 (0.00%)
|Profits des Trades (% du total)
|50 (100.00%)
|Pertes des Trades (% du total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Le plus large
|gains par Trade
|2907.00
|pertes par Trade
|-0.00
|Average (moyenne)
|gains par Trade
|507.14
|pertes par Trade
|-0.00
|Maximum
|gains consecutifs (profit en $)
|50 (25356.81)
|pertes consecutives (perte en $)
|0 (-0.00)
|Maximal
|Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants)
|25356.81 (50)
|Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)
|-0.00 (0)
|Average (moyenne)
|gains consecutifs
|50
|Pertes consecutives
|0
|#
|Date exécution
|Transaction
|Ordre
|Volume
|Prix
|S/L (Stop/Perte)
|T/P (Prendre/profit)
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2010.01.08 14:51
|sell limit
|1
|3.00
|1.4403
|1.5403
|1.4398
|2
|2010.01.08 14:51
|sell
|1
|3.00
|1.4403
|1.5403
|1.4398
|3
|2010.01.08 14:52
|t/p
|1
|3.00
|1.4398
|1.5403
|1.4398
|150.00
|10150.00
|4
|2010.01.08 18:39
|sell limit
|2
|3.04
|1.4403
|1.5403
|1.4398
|5
|2010.01.08 18:45
|sell
|2
|3.04
|1.4403
|1.5403
|1.4398
|6
|2010.01.08 18:59
|t/p
|2
|3.04
|1.4398
|1.5403
|1.4398
|152.00
|10302.00
|7
|2010.01.18 16:35
|sell limit
|3
|3.09
|1.4403
|1.5403
|1.4398
|8
|2010.01.18 16:55
|expiration
|3
|3.09
|1.4403
|1.5403
|1.4398
|9
|2010.02.03 09:45
|sell limit
|4
|3.09
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|10
|2010.02.03 09:55
|sell
|4
|3.09
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|11
|2010.02.03 11:57
|t/p
|4
|3.09
|1.3998
|1.5003
|1.3998
|154.50
|10456.50
|12
|2010.02.08 09:29
|sell limit
|5
|3.13
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|13
|2010.02.08 09:47
|sell
|5
|3.13
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|14
|2010.02.08 12:47
|t/p
|5
|3.13
|1.3673
|1.4703
|1.3673
|939.00
|11395.50
|15
|2010.02.08 16:49
|sell limit
|6
|3.41
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|16
|2010.02.08 17:02
|sell
|6
|3.41
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|17
|2010.02.08 19:46
|t/p
|6
|3.41
|1.3673
|1.4703
|1.3673
|1023.00
|12418.50
|18
|2010.02.09 06:17
|sell limit
|7
|3.72
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|19
|2010.02.09 06:21
|sell
|7
|3.72
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|20
|2010.02.09 17:34
|modify
|7
|3.72
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3702
|21
|2010.02.10 16:11
|t/p
|7
|3.72
|1.3702
|1.4703
|1.3702
|33.85
|12452.35
|22
|2010.02.11 06:24
|sell limit
|8
|3.73
|1.3803
|1.4803
|1.3798
|23
|2010.02.11 06:44
|expiration
|8
|3.73
|1.3803
|1.4803
|1.3798
|24
|2010.02.16 16:45
|sell limit
|9
|3.73
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|25
|2010.02.16 16:48
|sell
|9
|3.73
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|26
|2010.02.17 16:37
|t/p
|9
|3.73
|1.3673
|1.4703
|1.3673
|1115.64
|13568.00
|27
|2010.02.19 20:50
|sell limit
|10
|4.07
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|28
|2010.02.19 20:52
|sell
|10
|4.07
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|29
|2010.02.19 20:58
|t/p
|10
|4.07
|1.3598
|1.4603
|1.3598
|203.50
|13771.50
|30
|2010.02.24 16:39
|sell limit
|11
|4.13
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|31
|2010.02.24 16:40
|sell
|11
|4.13
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|32
|2010.02.24 16:44
|t/p
|11
|4.13
|1.3598
|1.4603
|1.3598
|206.50
|13978.00
|33
|2010.02.26 05:22
|sell limit
|12
|4.19
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|34
|2010.02.26 05:37
|sell
|12
|4.19
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|35
|2010.02.26 05:38
|t/p
|12
|4.19
|1.3598
|1.4603
|1.3598
|209.50
|14187.50
|36
|2010.02.26 10:35
|sell limit
|13
|4.25
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|37
|2010.02.26 10:38
|sell
|13
|4.25
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|38
|2010.02.26 10:44
|t/p
|13
|4.25
|1.3598
|1.4603
|1.3598
|212.50
|14400.00
|39
|2010.02.26 16:25
|sell limit
|14
|4.30
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|40
|2010.02.26 16:30
|sell
|14
|4.30
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|41
|2010.02.26 18:35
|t/p
|14
|4.30
|1.3598
|1.4603
|1.3598
|215.00
|14615.00
|42
|2010.03.02 14:47
|sell limit
|15
|4.38
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|43
|2010.03.02 15:07
|expiration
|15
|4.38
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|44
|2010.03.02 19:00
|sell limit
|16
|4.38
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|45
|2010.03.02 19:00
|sell
|16
|4.38
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|46
|2010.03.02 19:05
|t/p
|16
|4.38
|1.3598
|1.4603
|1.3598
|219.00
|14834.00
|47
|2010.03.03 16:57
|sell limit
|17
|4.45
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|48
|2010.03.03 17:07
|sell
|17
|4.45
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|49
|2010.03.03 20:46
|t/p
|17
|4.45
|1.3698
|1.4703
|1.3698
|222.50
|15056.50
|50
|2010.03.08 08:39
|sell limit
|18
|4.51
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|51
|2010.03.08 08:47
|sell
|18
|4.51
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|52
|2010.03.08 08:48
|t/p
|18
|4.51
|1.3698
|1.4703
|1.3698
|225.50
|15282.00
|53
|2010.03.12 05:12
|sell limit
|19
|4.58
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|54
|2010.03.12 05:32
|expiration
|19
|4.58
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|55
|2010.03.12 06:27
|sell limit
|20
|4.58
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|56
|2010.03.12 06:47
|expiration
|20
|4.58
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|57
|2010.03.29 09:48
|sell limit
|21
|4.58
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|58
|2010.03.29 10:08
|expiration
|21
|4.58
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|59
|2010.03.31 14:18
|sell limit
|22
|4.58
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|60
|2010.03.31 14:21
|sell
|22
|4.58
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|61
|2010.03.31 14:31
|t/p
|22
|4.58
|1.3498
|1.4503
|1.3498
|229.00
|15511.00
|62
|2010.04.09 09:13
|sell limit
|23
|4.65
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3373
|63
|2010.04.09 09:33
|expiration
|23
|4.65
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3373
|64
|2010.04.09 22:02
|sell limit
|24
|4.65
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3473
|65
|2010.04.09 22:22
|expiration
|24
|4.65
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3473
|66
|2010.04.09 22:26
|sell limit
|25
|4.65
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3473
|67
|2010.04.09 22:46
|expiration
|25
|4.65
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3473
|68
|2010.04.13 21:19
|sell limit
|26
|4.65
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|69
|2010.04.13 21:39
|expiration
|26
|4.65
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3598
|70
|2010.04.20 10:49
|sell limit
|27
|4.65
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|71
|2010.04.20 11:00
|sell
|27
|4.65
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|72
|2010.04.20 11:04
|t/p
|27
|4.65
|1.3498
|1.4503
|1.3498
|232.50
|15743.50
|73
|2010.04.23 10:34
|sell limit
|28
|4.72
|1.3303
|1.4303
|1.3273
|74
|2010.04.23 10:41
|sell
|28
|4.72
|1.3303
|1.4303
|1.3273
|75
|2010.04.23 14:47
|t/p
|28
|4.72
|1.3273
|1.4303
|1.3273
|1416.00
|17159.50
|76
|2010.04.23 20:07
|sell limit
|29
|5.14
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3373
|77
|2010.04.23 20:27
|expiration
|29
|5.14
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3373
|78
|2010.04.26 23:16
|sell limit
|30
|5.14
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3373
|79
|2010.04.26 23:17
|sell
|30
|5.14
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3373
|80
|2010.04.27 02:47
|t/p
|30
|5.14
|1.3373
|1.4403
|1.3373
|1537.37
|18696.87
|81
|2010.04.30 09:09
|sell limit
|31
|5.60
|1.3303
|1.4303
|1.3298
|82
|2010.04.30 09:12
|sell
|31
|5.60
|1.3303
|1.4303
|1.3298
|83
|2010.04.30 09:17
|t/p
|31
|5.60
|1.3298
|1.4303
|1.3298
|280.00
|18976.87
|84
|2010.05.07 04:39
|sell limit
|32
|5.69
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2673
|85
|2010.05.07 04:40
|sell
|32
|5.69
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2673
|86
|2010.05.07 07:08
|t/p
|32
|5.69
|1.2673
|1.3703
|1.2673
|1707.00
|20683.87
|87
|2010.05.07 12:54
|sell limit
|33
|6.20
|1.2803
|1.3803
|1.2773
|88
|2010.05.07 13:14
|expiration
|33
|6.20
|1.2803
|1.3803
|1.2773
|89
|2010.07.13 17:09
|sell limit
|34
|6.20
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2698
|90
|2010.07.13 17:29
|expiration
|34
|6.20
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2698
|91
|2010.07.15 10:49
|sell limit
|35
|6.20
|1.2803
|1.3803
|1.2798
|92
|2010.07.15 11:09
|expiration
|35
|6.20
|1.2803
|1.3803
|1.2798
|93
|2010.07.15 17:00
|sell limit
|36
|6.20
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|94
|2010.07.15 17:03
|sell
|36
|6.20
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|95
|2010.07.15 17:45
|t/p
|36
|6.20
|1.2898
|1.3903
|1.2898
|310.00
|20993.87
|96
|2010.07.16 13:54
|sell limit
|37
|6.29
|1.3003
|1.4003
|1.2998
|97
|2010.07.16 14:09
|sell
|37
|6.29
|1.3003
|1.4003
|1.2998
|98
|2010.07.16 14:14
|t/p
|37
|6.29
|1.2998
|1.4003
|1.2998
|314.50
|21308.37
|99
|2010.07.20 08:04
|sell limit
|38
|6.39
|1.3003
|1.4003
|1.2998
|100
|2010.07.20 08:10
|sell
|38
|6.39
|1.3003
|1.4003
|1.2998
|101
|2010.07.20 08:58
|t/p
|38
|6.39
|1.2998
|1.4003
|1.2998
|319.50
|21627.87
|102
|2010.07.22 16:00
|sell limit
|39
|6.48
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|103
|2010.07.22 16:15
|sell
|39
|6.48
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|104
|2010.07.22 17:59
|t/p
|39
|6.48
|1.2898
|1.3903
|1.2898
|324.00
|21951.87
|105
|2010.07.23 18:01
|sell limit
|40
|6.58
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|106
|2010.07.23 18:01
|sell
|40
|6.58
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|107
|2010.07.23 18:02
|t/p
|40
|6.58
|1.2898
|1.3903
|1.2898
|329.00
|22280.87
|108
|2010.08.05 11:23
|sell limit
|41
|6.68
|1.3203
|1.4203
|1.3198
|109
|2010.08.05 11:39
|sell
|41
|6.68
|1.3203
|1.4203
|1.3198
|110
|2010.08.05 13:33
|t/p
|41
|6.68
|1.3198
|1.4203
|1.3198
|334.00
|22614.87
|111
|2010.08.05 22:51
|sell limit
|42
|6.78
|1.3203
|1.4203
|1.3198
|112
|2010.08.05 23:11
|expiration
|42
|6.78
|1.3203
|1.4203
|1.3198
|113
|2010.08.06 15:48
|sell limit
|43
|6.78
|1.3303
|1.4303
|1.3298
|114
|2010.08.06 15:57
|sell
|43
|6.78
|1.3303
|1.4303
|1.3298
|115
|2010.08.06 16:48
|t/p
|43
|6.78
|1.3298
|1.4303
|1.3298
|339.00
|22953.87
|116
|2010.08.13 08:03
|sell limit
|44
|6.88
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|117
|2010.08.13 08:23
|expiration
|44
|6.88
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|118
|2010.08.17 10:23
|sell limit
|45
|6.88
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|119
|2010.08.17 10:43
|expiration
|45
|6.88
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|120
|2010.08.17 15:23
|sell limit
|46
|6.88
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|121
|2010.08.17 15:25
|sell
|46
|6.88
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|122
|2010.08.17 15:26
|t/p
|46
|6.88
|1.2898
|1.3903
|1.2898
|344.00
|23297.87
|123
|2010.08.19 15:00
|sell limit
|47
|6.98
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|124
|2010.08.19 15:20
|expiration
|47
|6.98
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|125
|2010.08.24 16:17
|sell limit
|48
|6.98
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2673
|126
|2010.08.24 16:23
|sell
|48
|6.98
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2673
|127
|2010.08.24 16:23
|modify
|48
|6.98
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2702
|128
|2010.08.24 16:23
|t/p
|48
|6.98
|1.2702
|1.3703
|1.2702
|69.80
|23367.67
|129
|2010.08.25 10:00
|sell limit
|49
|7.01
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2673
|130
|2010.08.25 10:00
|sell
|49
|7.01
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2673
|131
|2010.08.25 11:42
|t/p
|49
|7.01
|1.2673
|1.3703
|1.2673
|2103.00
|25470.67
|132
|2010.08.26 04:43
|sell limit
|50
|7.64
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2698
|133
|2010.08.26 05:03
|expiration
|50
|7.64
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2698
|134
|2010.08.31 12:07
|sell limit
|51
|7.64
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2698
|135
|2010.08.31 12:27
|expiration
|51
|7.64
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2698
|136
|2010.08.31 14:38
|sell limit
|52
|7.64
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2698
|137
|2010.08.31 14:45
|sell
|52
|7.64
|1.2703
|1.3703
|1.2698
|138
|2010.08.31 17:10
|t/p
|52
|7.64
|1.2698
|1.3703
|1.2698
|382.00
|25852.67
|139
|2010.09.01 11:35
|sell limit
|53
|7.75
|1.2803
|1.3803
|1.2798
|140
|2010.09.01 11:55
|expiration
|53
|7.75
|1.2803
|1.3803
|1.2798
|141
|2010.09.03 21:26
|sell limit
|54
|7.75
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|142
|2010.09.03 21:46
|expiration
|54
|7.75
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|143
|2010.09.14 09:20
|sell limit
|55
|7.75
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|144
|2010.09.14 09:26
|sell
|55
|7.75
|1.2903
|1.3903
|1.2898
|145
|2010.09.14 09:27
|t/p
|55
|7.75
|1.2898
|1.3903
|1.2898
|387.50
|26240.17
|146
|2010.09.14 17:02
|sell limit
|56
|7.87
|1.3003
|1.4003
|1.2998
|147
|2010.09.14 17:15
|sell
|56
|7.87
|1.3003
|1.4003
|1.2998
|148
|2010.09.14 17:16
|t/p
|56
|7.87
|1.2998
|1.4003
|1.2998
|393.50
|26633.67
|149
|2010.09.16 12:47
|sell limit
|57
|7.99
|1.3103
|1.4103
|1.3098
|150
|2010.09.16 12:50
|sell
|57
|7.99
|1.3103
|1.4103
|1.3098
|151
|2010.09.16 12:57
|t/p
|57
|7.99
|1.3098
|1.4103
|1.3098
|399.50
|27033.17
|152
|2010.09.16 16:06
|sell limit
|58
|8.10
|1.3103
|1.4103
|1.3098
|153
|2010.09.16 16:10
|sell
|58
|8.10
|1.3103
|1.4103
|1.3098
|154
|2010.09.16 16:11
|t/p
|58
|8.10
|1.3098
|1.4103
|1.3098
|405.00
|27438.17
|155
|2010.09.22 02:08
|sell limit
|59
|8.23
|1.3303
|1.4303
|1.3298
|156
|2010.09.22 02:28
|expiration
|59
|8.23
|1.3303
|1.4303
|1.3298
|157
|2010.09.22 15:03
|sell limit
|60
|8.23
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3398
|158
|2010.09.22 15:05
|sell
|60
|8.23
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3398
|159
|2010.09.22 16:40
|t/p
|60
|8.23
|1.3398
|1.4403
|1.3398
|411.50
|27849.67
|160
|2010.09.22 21:42
|sell limit
|61
|8.35
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3398
|161
|2010.09.22 22:02
|expiration
|61
|8.35
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3398
|162
|2010.09.22 22:52
|sell limit
|62
|8.35
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3398
|163
|2010.09.22 22:57
|sell
|62
|8.35
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3398
|164
|2010.09.22 23:43
|t/p
|62
|8.35
|1.3398
|1.4403
|1.3398
|417.50
|28267.17
|165
|2010.09.24 10:34
|sell limit
|63
|8.48
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3398
|166
|2010.09.24 10:54
|expiration
|63
|8.48
|1.3403
|1.4403
|1.3398
|167
|2010.09.27 14:22
|sell limit
|64
|8.48
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|168
|2010.09.27 14:42
|expiration
|64
|8.48
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|169
|2010.09.28 15:08
|sell limit
|65
|8.48
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|170
|2010.09.28 15:09
|sell
|65
|8.48
|1.3503
|1.4503
|1.3498
|171
|2010.09.28 15:11
|t/p
|65
|8.48
|1.3498
|1.4503
|1.3498
|424.00
|28691.17
|172
|2010.10.01 10:23
|sell limit
|66
|8.60
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|173
|2010.10.01 10:24
|sell
|66
|8.60
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3698
|174
|2010.10.04 10:32
|t/p
|66
|8.60
|1.3698
|1.4703
|1.3698
|422.26
|29113.43
|175
|2010.10.06 17:08
|sell limit
|67
|8.73
|1.3903
|1.4903
|1.3898
|176
|2010.10.06 17:22
|sell
|67
|8.73
|1.3903
|1.4903
|1.3898
|177
|2010.10.07 18:22
|t/p
|67
|8.73
|1.3898
|1.4903
|1.3898
|412.93
|29526.36
|178
|2010.10.13 09:58
|sell limit
|68
|8.85
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|179
|2010.10.13 10:18
|expiration
|68
|8.85
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|180
|2010.10.14 02:01
|sell limit
|69
|8.85
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|181
|2010.10.14 02:11
|sell
|69
|8.85
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|182
|2010.10.14 02:14
|modify
|69
|8.85
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.4002
|183
|2010.10.15 16:16
|t/p
|69
|8.85
|1.4002
|1.5003
|1.4002
|80.53
|29606.89
|184
|2010.10.18 19:01
|sell limit
|70
|8.88
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|185
|2010.10.18 19:21
|expiration
|70
|8.88
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|186
|2010.10.18 20:35
|sell limit
|71
|8.88
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|187
|2010.10.18 20:55
|expiration
|71
|8.88
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|188
|2010.10.20 15:52
|sell limit
|72
|8.88
|1.3903
|1.4903
|1.3898
|189
|2010.10.20 15:57
|sell
|72
|8.88
|1.3903
|1.4903
|1.3898
|190
|2010.10.20 15:59
|t/p
|72
|8.88
|1.3898
|1.4903
|1.3898
|444.00
|30050.89
|191
|2010.10.21 10:03
|sell limit
|73
|9.01
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|192
|2010.10.21 10:04
|sell
|73
|9.01
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|193
|2010.10.21 10:05
|t/p
|73
|9.01
|1.3998
|1.5003
|1.3998
|450.50
|30501.39
|194
|2010.10.29 14:43
|sell limit
|74
|9.15
|1.3903
|1.4903
|1.3898
|195
|2010.10.29 14:48
|sell
|74
|9.15
|1.3903
|1.4903
|1.3898
|196
|2010.10.29 15:08
|t/p
|74
|9.15
|1.3898
|1.4903
|1.3898
|457.50
|30958.89
|197
|2010.11.01 07:12
|sell limit
|75
|9.27
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|198
|2010.11.01 07:32
|expiration
|75
|9.27
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|199
|2010.11.02 14:09
|sell limit
|76
|9.27
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|200
|2010.11.02 14:20
|sell
|76
|9.27
|1.4003
|1.5003
|1.3998
|201
|2010.11.03 08:02
|t/p
|76
|9.27
|1.3998
|1.5003
|1.3998
|455.16
|31414.05
|202
|2010.11.09 10:47
|sell limit
|77
|9.42
|1.3903
|1.4903
|1.3898
|203
|2010.11.09 10:50
|sell
|77
|9.42
|1.3903
|1.4903
|1.3898
|204
|2010.11.09 10:51
|t/p
|77
|9.42
|1.3898
|1.4903
|1.3898
|471.00
|31885.05
|205
|2010.11.10 20:01
|sell limit
|78
|9.56
|1.3803
|1.4803
|1.3798
|206
|2010.11.10 20:05
|sell
|78
|9.56
|1.3803
|1.4803
|1.3798
|207
|2010.11.10 20:05
|t/p
|78
|9.56
|1.3798
|1.4803
|1.3798
|478.00
|32363.05
|208
|2010.11.12 11:38
|sell limit
|79
|9.69
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|209
|2010.11.12 11:39
|sell
|79
|9.69
|1.3703
|1.4703
|1.3673
|210
|2010.11.12 12:08
|t/p
|79
|9.69
|1.3673
|1.4703
|1.3673
|2907.00
|35270.05
|211
|2010.11.18 06:51
|sell limit
|80
|10.58
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3573
|212
|2010.11.18 07:08
|sell
|80
|10.58
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3573
|213
|2010.11.22 00:00
|modify
|80
|10.58
|1.3603
|1.4603
|1.3602
|214
|2010.11.22 17:03
|t/p
|80
|10.58
|1.3602
|1.4603
|1.3602
|86.76
|35356.81
Download my Ea at this link
Make Profit from your Liberty Reserve account HERE : the Invest Program is called P TM (Professional Trade Management), you will get 50$ on signup and earn 0.5-1.5% daily interest, withdraw after your first deposit of 50$
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS
deloryan:
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS
Youtube video below no redirect link now
deloryan:
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS
:( share ur ptc in other sites, scameeeeer
if you want to help people share the truth and if you are looking for a pittancecents per clicks is not the right place. not understand how the administrator of this site allows liars
deloryan:
:( share ur ptc in other sites, scameeeeer
deloryan:
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS
u can share ur blondtrader in other server THANKS
:( share ur ptc in other sites, scameeeeer
It's easy too shame other without proof funny idiot§
http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/9952 go fack your self.
Original http://codebase.mql4.com/7126 :)
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