Experts: FIBONACCI
Hello,
Can you please help. I can't get the lot size to change, it will only open .01 Lots.
Hello,
Can you please help. I can't get the lot size to change, it will only open .01 Lots.
You need to change variable "MaximumRisk" and also "Lots" both together (Increase or decrease).
You need to change variable "MaximumRisk" and also "Lots" both together (Increase or decrease).
I have the same Problem maybe i am not so smart to understand this but for example how it will Looks like if i have 300$ and want every Trade with 0.02 lotsize?
Hello IamKryZ,
1.If you want to use "MaximumRisk" you shuld set MaximumRisk>0
This is the formula for calculating the lot size:
lot=NormalizeDouble(AccountFreeMargin()*MaximumRisk/1000.0,1).
NormalizeDouble=Rounding floating point number to a specified accuracy.(1).
AccountFreeMargin()=Returns free margin value of the current account.
Besides there is a test of maximum and minimum lot allowed and also the check of:
SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP
Minimal volume change step for deal execution
In your case (300$) you will not be able to work with 0.02 lot when MaximumRisk>0,
2.If you dont want to use "MaximumRisk" than just set "MaximumRisk=0" and than when you set Lots=0.02 you will have the value 0.02 for the lot size .
I really liked the robot congratulations for the great service. I will operate real account soon. Do you have any specific graphical time?
I really liked the robot congratulations for the great service. I will operate real account soon. Do you have any specific graphical time?
Daily time frame.
Please can anyone help with a trusted signal provider.
Please can anyone help with a trusted signal provider.
We can't suggest or promote signals in this forum.
would it be possible to use this robot in MT5?
If so, how?
No,this ea is for mt4.
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FIBONACCI:
Author: Aharon Tzadik