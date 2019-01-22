Experts: FIBONACCI

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FIBONACCI:

"FIBONACCI" EA Trades when there is a retracement from "FIBONACCI" levels.

FIBONACCI

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Hello,

Can you please help. I can't get the lot size to change, it will only open .01 Lots. 

 
hktrading:

Hello,

Can you please help. I can't get the lot size to change, it will only open .01 Lots. 

You need to change  variable "MaximumRisk" and also "Lots" both together (Increase or decrease).

 
Aharon Tzadik:

You need to change  variable "MaximumRisk" and also "Lots" both together (Increase or decrease).

I have the same Problem maybe i am not so smart to understand this but for example how it will Looks like if i have 300$ and want every Trade with 0.02 lotsize?
 
IamKryZ:
I have the same Problem maybe i am not so smart to understand this but for example how it will Looks like if i have 300$ and want every Trade with 0.02 lotsize?

Hello IamKryZ,

1.If you want to use "MaximumRisk"  you shuld set  MaximumRisk>0

This is the formula for calculating the lot size:

lot=NormalizeDouble(AccountFreeMargin()*MaximumRisk/1000.0,1).

NormalizeDouble=Rounding floating point number to a specified accuracy.(1).

AccountFreeMargin()=Returns free margin value of the current account.

Besides there is a test of maximum and minimum lot allowed and also the check of:

SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP

Minimal volume change step for deal execution


In your case (300$) you will not be able to work with 0.02 lot when  MaximumRisk>0,

2.If you dont want to use "MaximumRisk" than just set "MaximumRisk=0" and than when you set Lots=0.02 you will have the value 0.02 for the lot size .

 


I really liked the robot congratulations for the great service. I will operate real account soon. Do you have any specific graphical time?



 
anafonseca21:


I really liked the robot congratulations for the great service. I will operate real account soon. Do you have any specific graphical time?



Daily time frame.

 

Please can anyone help with a trusted signal provider.

 
shynepoo09:

Please can anyone help with a trusted signal provider.

We can't suggest or promote signals in this forum.

  
would it be possible to use this robot in MT5?
If so, how?
 
anafonseca21:

No,this ea is for mt4.

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