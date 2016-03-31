Indicators: Short Term Momentum Trading
Hi Chris,
First you have to talk to your broker about Email Options on your MT4 platform.
Hi Chris, email me at dojirock@hotmail.com I have it done I think already. I tried to email you but it came back undeliverable?
dojirock
Hello,
I don't know if I am late or offtime. I shall write a fully functional EA for you. Go ahead. Let me know your parameters.
Regards,
Akber Ali Shah
akber666@gamil.com
Hello,
Your algorithm is very simple to follow. The EA will open orders in Market Execution Server. The EA will set up Take Profit, Stop Loss, Risk, and Lots settings, given to it by us. The EA can close after reaching Profit level given in dollars in the Symbol where it is applied. It can do the same with Loss Level also.
Regards,
Akber Ali Shah
akber666@gmail.com
HI Chris,
please email me boonhai78@gmail.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Short Term Momentum Trading:
Author: Chris C Berg