Indicators: Short Term Momentum Trading

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Short Term Momentum Trading:

I'm looking for a skilled programmer that can take my existing EA alert and fine tune it. I have a solid set of rules that consistantly make me money, and I am looking to automate the signals so that I can effectively manage several currency charts at th

Author: Chris C Berg

 

Hi Chris,

 First you have to talk to your broker about Email Options on your MT4 platform.

 

 

Hi Chris, email me at dojirock@hotmail.com  I have it done I think already. I tried to email you but it came back undeliverable?

dojirock

[Deleted]  

Hello,

I don't know if I am late or offtime. I shall write a fully functional EA for you. Go ahead. Let me know your parameters.

Regards,

Akber Ali Shah 

akber666@gamil.com 

[Deleted]  

Hello,

Your algorithm is very simple to follow. The EA will open orders in Market Execution Server. The EA will set up Take Profit, Stop Loss, Risk, and Lots settings, given to it by us. The EA can close after reaching Profit level given in dollars in the Symbol where it is applied. It can do the same with Loss Level also. 

Regards,

Akber Ali Shah

akber666@gmail.com 

 
a model of trading really good and effective, congratulations
 
Michael Rock:
Hey could you send that to me princej58@gmail.com. Thanks.
 

HI Chris,

           please email me boonhai78@gmail.com

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