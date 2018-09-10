MT4 update 2018.09.08
Hi Keith, I am been working with MT4 for a number of years now. I dont think I am a beginner. I do believe that there was an unusual update, different from all the updates since version 600. You remember the version 600 update, right? So tell me, if there was no update in the last few days, that would be great to know. This is all I am asking. Help me out here, Keith. It would be appreciated.
Cheers
David
Hello David,
the comment that I moved had nothing to do with this topic, that's why I moved it to a more suitable topic and informed the poster.
I have not had any update on my MT4 platforms. None since May 2017.
Hello David,
the comment that I moved had nothing to do with this topic, that's why I moved it to a more suitable topic and informed the poster.
I have not had any update on my MT4 platforms. None since May 2017.
Keith, thank you! I appreciate your moving the newbie post and I appreciate knowing that the last update you had was May 2017. My last update is Build 1126 and it was on 20 June 2018. So that is at least 13 months after your last update. Is there anyone you know that also had the June 2018 update back in June? Perhaps you needed the June 2018 update to have had a similar experience? I dont know. If you know of someone with a current version of MT4 and can relay their experiences, I would again appreciate your help.
Thank you.
David Ewing
Keith, thank you! I appreciate your moving the newbie post and I appreciate knowing that the last update you had was May 2017. My last update is Build 1126 and it was on 20 June 2018. So that is at least 13 months after your last update. Is there anyone you know that also had the June 2018 update back in June? Perhaps you needed the June 2018 update to have had a similar experience? I dont know. If you know of someone with a current version of MT4 and can relay their experiences, I would again appreciate your help.
Thank you.
David Ewing
Your using a Metaquotes platform.
Mine are from brokers and they have obviously not pushed out the updates.
Possibly they are Beta updates and not ready for the brokers.
That's a beta, I have it too. Connecting to MetaQuotes-Demo server makes terminal download it.
What is updated is mostly MetaEditor, a few more things might compile for MT4 but most probably won't execute (mouse move event for example will compile and execute, arrow shift will compile but won't execute).
I'm curious about MT5 betas - does anybody have build later than 1881?
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Did anyone get an MT4 update only to find the version/build/date did not get updated?