VPS MQL5 London 3 down
Cannot connect - cancelled subscription twice and first was given London 2 that also didnt connect. I have a 127 ms connection to FBS server and this should not be an issue what is the problem?
I also noticed a brief VPS failing to connect in my New York MQL5 VPS but its OK now.
These problems are usually rare and last for a few seconds (or minutes at the worst).
This is what i see - what is the issue? Been like this for 4 hours now and i just registered the VPS
Your ping is excellent 2.39ms, but you haven't migrated anything yet, so upload your EA or setup your signal and synchronize with your VPS (right click on VPS).
Then check in the VPS journal (right click on the VPS >> journal) for status.
I have done this buy nothing happens this is from the journal but it doesnt connect to the vps server see journal below:
Repeat the synchronization until it connects, it will be fixed soon.
Contact the Service Desk, even though they don't deal with technical problems anymore (choose the last option).
Repeat the synchronization until it connects, it will be fixed soon.
Contact the Service Desk, even though they don't deal with technical problems anymore (choose the last option).
Ok i mean ive tried nearl 50 times now to sync. Im using MT4 and this saays mql5 does it matter?
Ill log a service ticket too using last option. Thanks.
Still no connection? Anyone to help? I have a frozen amount on my payment for purchase of the vps? is this the reason
I think you have stopped your VPS server, right click on the VPS (in the navigator window) and select: Start Server.
Then synchronize your expert, indicators and charts.
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Cannot connect - cancelled subscription twice and first was given London 2 that also didnt connect. I have a 127 ms connection to FBS server and this should not be an issue what is the problem?