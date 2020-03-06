My VPS with London is not working
My VPS with London is not working
Here are the errors:
DE 2 10:46:04.990 Virtual Hosting 6086899: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 03' (88.202.180.31:443 send request failed [12002])
JD 2 10:46:12.986 Virtual Hosting 6086899: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 03' (88.202.180.31:443
send request failed [12002])
DG 2 10:46:20.992 Virtual Hosting 6086899: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 03' (88.202.180.31:443 send request failed [12002])
JI 2 10:46:28.992 Virtual Hosting 6086899: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 03' (88.202.180.31:443 send request failed [12002])
Thanks
Emerson
This failed to connect, message doesn't mean that your MQL5 VPS is not working, but that it can't connect to your broker's server.
You can try to restart your computer and MT4/5 terminal and try again to synchronize/migrate your trading environment with your MQL5 VPS.
If that doesn't help, you can try to change your MQL5 VPS >> Change Server option.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
