Indicators: Doda-Donchian v2 mod - page 2
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Hello Lazim2010,
Please post the date, time, currency pair, timeframe, snapshot of chart (if possible) where you get error. I'll look into that and will rectify that in next version.
Till now, no other have reported any bugs.
Thanks
Gopal Krishan Doda
Hello Lazim2010,
Please post the date, time, currency pair, timeframe, snapshot of chart (if possible) where you get error. I'll look into that and will rectify that in next version.
Till now, no other have reported any bugs.
Thanks
Gopal Krishan Doda
Where should the take profit be ?
Hi,
Is it possible for you to add an option to show/alert on X numbers of bars after crossing the middle line?
Thanks
Hello,
I'm happy to see modified code. I intentionally removed upper and lower lines as I found them not so useful and creating confusion on screen. Anyway, will add lots of new features and useful lines in next version.
Hey! Did you remove my website name www.DodaCharts.com from screen?
Gopal Krishan Doda
Hello Dear GKDoda,
Last few months ago I had collected this indicator and used for few days, its looks good but I have faced a problem.
Suppose I am using this in M30 TF and got the sell signal, then check in H1 chart, suppose there Buy signal, when I am coming back to M30, signal changed to buy signal, then I visit M15 TF and there sell signal, again came back M30 and getting sell signal, its confused me. I think, when chart getting refresh, signal changing, other wise not. Can you advice me why this problem is occur?
Thanks.