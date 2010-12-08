Experts: double lot Sea Dragon - page 2
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hello, hello now doing very very well on AVA FX demo whit 100.000 $. it's OK .in 4 days i have 121.000 $.on my real :) ....thx. i want donate for you, how. thx again
I'm sorry my English is bad! This risk is very high, if you use it, pay attention to risk control, version II (not published): is the use of artificial intelligence to judge, fixed single volume: 0.1, there is not open source, demand for funds 10k, the maximum retracement floating loss Principal amount of not more than 20%.
I was in China, the domestic environment for foreign investment is not good, if you have a good environment to provide, for cooperation!
version II
对不起我英文不好！这个风险非常高，假如你使用的话，要注意控制风险，版本二（未发布）：是利用人工智能进行判断，固定单量： 0.1， 现在还没有公开源码，资金需求10k，最大浮动亏损回撤不超过本金的20%。
我在中国，国内的外汇投资环境不好，假如你有好的环境提供，可以进行合作！
Hi keyila,
Where can i download ur Version II Ea sir. Pls reply me
how setings do you use for 0.10 lots
hello, hello now doing very very well on AVA FX demo whit 100.000 $. it's OK .in 4 days i have 121.000 $.on my real :) ....thx. i want donate for you, how. thx again
I'm sorry my English is bad! This risk is very high, if you use it, pay attention to risk control, version II (not published): is the use of artificial intelligence to judge, fixed single volume: 0.1, there is not open source, demand for funds 10k, the maximum retracement floating loss Principal amount of not more than 20%.
I was in China, the domestic environment for foreign investment is not good, if you have a good environment to provide, for cooperation!
version II
对不起我英文不好！这个风险非常高，假如你使用的话，要注意控制风险，版本二（未发布）：是利用人工智能进行判断，固定单量： 0.1， 现在还没有公开源码，资金需求10k，最大浮动亏损回撤不超过本金的20%。
我在中国，国内的外汇投资环境不好，假如你有好的环境提供，可以进行合作！
plz tell me the settings for 0.01 or 0.10. plz thx
Would you please advise why it does not work with multiple curency pairs, and what is the best timeframe?
Is this a Martingale strategy? That's what is looks like when I run it through Strategy Tester. I haven't looked at the code...yet. FYI...it won't work (without some modification) for US citizens due to the no-hedging rule.
HI
KEYLIYA
Sea Dragon2 v1 every time the profit change same setting
and floating loss very high
Where can i download ur Version II Ea for forward testing and development soft
or send mail : gurubillioner@yahoo.com
thanks in advance
guru
版本2 发现了 bug，现在已修改至版本29，还无法实现完全自动化。Version 2 found a bug, now revised to version 29, it can not be fully automated.
Use this version look in the Asian market in the European market is closed for an hour in advance before the close.
Hi,
I'm a new one here and I have some problems with few EA on my demo account. When I'm looking on strategy on mql4.com everything looks great but when I load it to my trader it look different. For example please tell me why if I change INITIAL DEPOSIT from 10 000$ to 1 000$ strategy works a lot worse? I'll put an image - if someone could tell me how to change parameters but not to destroy strategy it would be grat.
Thanks a lot
Paul