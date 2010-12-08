Experts: double lot Sea Dragon - page 2

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ov4forex:

hello, hello now doing very very well on AVA FX demo whit 100.000 $. it's OK .in 4 days i have 121.000 $.on my real :) ....thx. i want donate for you, how. thx again


I'm sorry my English is bad! This risk is very high, if you use it, pay attention to risk control, version II (not published): is the use of artificial intelligence to judge, fixed single volume: 0.1, there is not open source, demand for funds 10k, the maximum retracement floating loss Principal amount of not more than 20%.
I was in China, the domestic environment for foreign investment is not good, if you have a good environment to provide, for cooperation!


version II

FXPRO Financial Services Ltd
Account: 3324936Name: keyilaCurrency: USD2011 February 11, 14:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
594144852011.02.11 14:18sell0.10eurusd1.352010.000000.000002011.02.11 14:261.351590.000.000.004.20
594140462011.02.11 14:12sell0.10eurusd1.352490.000001.351752011.02.11 14:211.351750.000.000.007.40
594140282011.02.11 14:12sell0.10eurusd1.352150.000001.351752011.02.11 14:211.351750.000.000.004.00
594136442011.02.11 14:09sell0.10eurusd1.351800.000001.351752011.02.11 14:211.351750.000.000.000.50
594134272011.02.11 14:06sell0.10eurusd1.352260.000001.351692011.02.11 14:101.351690.000.000.005.70
594131552011.02.11 14:03sell0.10eurusd1.351910.000001.351692011.02.11 14:101.351690.000.000.002.20
594129212011.02.11 14:01buy0.10eurusd1.351730.000001.352672011.02.11 14:131.352670.000.000.009.40
594127762011.02.11 13:59buy0.10eurusd1.352100.000001.352672011.02.11 14:131.352670.000.000.005.70
594126962011.02.11 13:57sell0.10eurusd1.352320.000000.000002011.02.11 13:591.351870.000.000.004.50
594123202011.02.11 13:48sell0.10eurusd1.352810.000000.000002011.02.11 13:591.352120.000.000.006.90
594122272011.02.11 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.352420.000001.352672011.02.11 14:131.352670.000.000.002.50
594121502011.02.11 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.352820.000001.352672011.02.11 14:131.352670.000.000.00-1.50
594118432011.02.11 13:37sell0.10eurusd1.353240.000001.352442011.02.11 13:461.352440.000.000.008.00
594114142011.02.11 13:27sell0.10eurusd1.352820.000001.352442011.02.11 13:461.352440.000.000.003.80
594110502011.02.11 13:19buy0.10eurusd1.352300.000001.352702011.02.11 13:251.352700.000.000.004.00
594109982011.02.11 13:17sell0.10eurusd1.352460.000001.352442011.02.11 13:461.352440.000.000.000.20
594107742011.02.11 13:13balanceDeposit1 000.00
0.000.000.0067.50
Closed P/L:67.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PPriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
594145582011.02.11 14:19buy0.10eurusd1.351980.000001.352211.351480.000.000.00-5.00
594150522011.02.11 14:26buy0.10eurusd1.351630.000001.352211.351480.000.000.00-1.50
594153452011.02.11 14:28sell0.10eurusd1.351540.000001.351141.351600.000.000.00-0.60
0.000.000.00-7.10
Floating P/L:-7.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal:1 000.00Credit Facility:0.00
Closed Trade P/L:67.50Floating P/L:-7.10Margin:54.07
Balance:1 067.50Equity:1 060.40Free Margin:1 005.23
Details:

Gross Profit:69.00Gross Loss:1.50Total Net Profit:67.50
Profit Factor:46.00Expected Payoff:4.22
Absolute Drawdown:0.00Maximal Drawdown:1.50 (0.14%)Relative Drawdown:0.14% (1.50)
Total Trades:16Short Positions (won %):11 (100.00%)Long Positions (won %):5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total):15 (93.75%)Loss trades (% of total):1 (6.25%)
Largestprofit trade:9.40loss trade:-1.50
Averageprofit trade:4.60loss trade:-1.50
Maximumconsecutive wins ($):11 (52.90)consecutive losses ($):1 (-1.50)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count):52.90 (11)consecutive loss (count):-1.50 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins:8consecutive losses:1

对不起我英文不好！这个风险非常高，假如你使用的话，要注意控制风险，版本二（未发布）：是利用人工智能进行判断，固定单量： 0.1， 现在还没有公开源码，资金需求10k，最大浮动亏损回撤不超过本金的20%。
我在中国，国内的外汇投资环境不好，假如你有好的环境提供，可以进行合作！

[Deleted]  

Hi keyila,

Where can i download ur Version II Ea sir. Pls reply me

 

how setings do you use for 0.10 lots

 
keyila:
ov4forex:

hello, hello now doing very very well on AVA FX demo whit 100.000 $. it's OK .in 4 days i have 121.000 $.on my real :) ....thx. i want donate for you, how. thx again


I'm sorry my English is bad! This risk is very high, if you use it, pay attention to risk control, version II (not published): is the use of artificial intelligence to judge, fixed single volume: 0.1, there is not open source, demand for funds 10k, the maximum retracement floating loss Principal amount of not more than 20%.
I was in China, the domestic environment for foreign investment is not good, if you have a good environment to provide, for cooperation!


version II

FXPRO Financial Services Ltd
Account: 3324936 Name: keyila Currency: USD 2011 February 11, 14:31
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
59414485 2011.02.11 14:18 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35201 0.00000 0.00000 2011.02.11 14:26 1.35159 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.20
59414046 2011.02.11 14:12 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35249 0.00000 1.35175 2011.02.11 14:21 1.35175 0.00 0.00 0.00 7.40
59414028 2011.02.11 14:12 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35215 0.00000 1.35175 2011.02.11 14:21 1.35175 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.00
59413644 2011.02.11 14:09 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35180 0.00000 1.35175 2011.02.11 14:21 1.35175 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.50
59413427 2011.02.11 14:06 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35226 0.00000 1.35169 2011.02.11 14:10 1.35169 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.70
59413155 2011.02.11 14:03 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35191 0.00000 1.35169 2011.02.11 14:10 1.35169 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.20
59412921 2011.02.11 14:01 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.35173 0.00000 1.35267 2011.02.11 14:13 1.35267 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.40
59412776 2011.02.11 13:59 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.35210 0.00000 1.35267 2011.02.11 14:13 1.35267 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.70
59412696 2011.02.11 13:57 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35232 0.00000 0.00000 2011.02.11 13:59 1.35187 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.50
59412320 2011.02.11 13:48 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35281 0.00000 0.00000 2011.02.11 13:59 1.35212 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.90
59412227 2011.02.11 13:46 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.35242 0.00000 1.35267 2011.02.11 14:13 1.35267 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.50
59412150 2011.02.11 13:45 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.35282 0.00000 1.35267 2011.02.11 14:13 1.35267 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.50
59411843 2011.02.11 13:37 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35324 0.00000 1.35244 2011.02.11 13:46 1.35244 0.00 0.00 0.00 8.00
59411414 2011.02.11 13:27 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35282 0.00000 1.35244 2011.02.11 13:46 1.35244 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.80
59411050 2011.02.11 13:19 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.35230 0.00000 1.35270 2011.02.11 13:25 1.35270 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.00
59410998 2011.02.11 13:17 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35246 0.00000 1.35244 2011.02.11 13:46 1.35244 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20
59410774 2011.02.11 13:13 balance Deposit 1 000.00
0.00 0.00 0.00 67.50
Closed P/L: 67.50
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
59414558 2011.02.11 14:19 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.35198 0.00000 1.35221 1.35148 0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.00
59415052 2011.02.11 14:26 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.35163 0.00000 1.35221 1.35148 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.50
59415345 2011.02.11 14:28 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.35154 0.00000 1.35114 1.35160 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.60
0.00 0.00 0.00 -7.10
Floating P/L: -7.10
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 67.50 Floating P/L: -7.10 Margin: 54.07
Balance: 1 067.50 Equity: 1 060.40 Free Margin: 1 005.23
Details:

Gross Profit: 69.00 Gross Loss: 1.50 Total Net Profit: 67.50
Profit Factor: 46.00 Expected Payoff: 4.22
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.50 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (1.50)
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (93.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (6.25%)
Largest profit trade: 9.40 loss trade: -1.50
Average profit trade: 4.60 loss trade: -1.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (52.90) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 52.90 (11) consecutive loss (count): -1.50 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1

对不起我英文不好！这个风险非常高，假如你使用的话，要注意控制风险，版本二（未发布）：是利用人工智能进行判断，固定单量： 0.1， 现在还没有公开源码，资金需求10k，最大浮动亏损回撤不超过本金的20%。
我在中国，国内的外汇投资环境不好，假如你有好的环境提供，可以进行合作！


plz tell me the settings for 0.01 or 0.10. plz thx
[Deleted]  

Would you please advise why it does not work with multiple curency pairs, and what is the best timeframe?

[Deleted]  

Is this a Martingale strategy? That's what is looks like when I run it through Strategy Tester. I haven't looked at the code...yet. FYI...it won't work (without some modification) for US citizens due to the no-hedging rule.

 

HI

KEYLIYA

Sea Dragon2 v1 every time the profit change same setting

and floating loss very high

Where can i download ur Version II Ea for forward testing and development soft

or send mail : gurubillioner@yahoo.com

thanks in advance

guru

 

版本2 发现了 bug，现在已修改至版本29，还无法实现完全自动化。Version 2 found a bug, now revised to version 29, it can not be fully automated.

Use this version look in the Asian market in the European market is closed for an hour in advance before the close.

[Deleted]  

Hi,

I'm a new one here and I have some problems with few EA on my demo account. When I'm looking on strategy on mql4.com everything looks great but when I load it to my trader it look different. For example please tell me why if I change INITIAL DEPOSIT from 10 000$ to 1 000$ strategy works a lot worse? I'll put an image - if someone could tell me how to change parameters but not to destroy strategy it would be grat.

Thanks a lot

Paul


 
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