Indicator Error in WebRequest. Error code =4060
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- Can someone Help: Web Request error 4060
- Webrequest error 4060
Hello, I'm trying to add a WebRequest() to my indicator but keep getting 'Error in WebRequest. Error code =4060'. I have already added the URL https://google.com to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Does WebRequest() work only with expert advisors? Thanks!
Have you entered the url you want get in the terminal? Ctrl-O => Tab Expert => Allow following URLs
You can not use WebRequest() from an indicator
WebRequest() does not work with indicators, but MessageBox() also not.
You could simply use the functions from "wininet.dll" (InternetReadFile()) directly instead of using WebRequest(). BUT - you will definitely crash MT4 sooner or later when you try to use this within OnCalculate() along with some file writing actions. If you want this to work proper, you should deal with asynchronous processing and the calling of internet functions during OnTimer().
Anyway, this is a part of function set I wrote and it works well. Just call
string content = InternetGetHTTPContent("https://www.google.com/finance");
It will work with MT4 and MT5.
Enjoy
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| wininet.mqh | //| Dirk Hilger | //| Basic code taken from "gregspinner" @ mql5.com | //| https://www.stereotrader.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright (C) 2016 by Doerk (Dirk Hilger)" #property link "www.stereotrader.net" #property strict #property version "1.00" #define INTERNET_DEFAULT_FTP_PORT 21 #define INTERNET_SERVICE_FTP 1 #define INTERNET_FLAG_PASSIVE 0x8000000 #define INTERNET_SERVICE_HTTP 3 #define INTERNET_DEFAULT_HTTP_PORT 21 #define INTERNET_OPEN_TYPE_PRECONFIG 0 #define FTP_TRANSFER_TYPE_UNKNOWN 0x0 #define FTP_TRANSFER_TYPE_ASCII 0x1 #define FTP_TRANSFER_TYPE_BINARY 0x2 #define INTERNET_FLAG_TRANSFER_UNKNOWN 0x0 #define INTERNET_FLAG_TRANSFER_ASCII 0x1 #define INTERNET_FLAG_TRANSFER_BINARY 0x2 #define GENERIC_WRITE 0x40000000 #define GENERIC_READ 0x80000000 /* This library contains functions for reading files from the internet without using the original WebRequest(). Sample #1: string content=InternetGetFile("http://www.myurl.net/myfile.txt"); Sample #2: string content=NULL; int errorcode=InternetGetFile("http://www.myurl.net/myfile.txt",content); enum ENUM_SSL_USAGE { SSL_DEFAULT = 0, SSL_ON = 1, SSL_OFF = 2 }; //#include <StereoTrader_API\ArgStr.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+ Imports + //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define LPCTSTR string #define HINTERNET int #import "Wininet.dll" HINTERNET InternetOpenW(string name, int config, string, string, int); HINTERNET InternetConnectW(HINTERNET hopen, string, int, string, string, int, int, int); HINTERNET HttpRequestW(HINTERNET hconnect, string, string, int, string, int, string, int); HINTERNET InternetOpenUrlW(int, string, string, int, int, int); bool InternetReadFile(int, uchar &sBuffer[], int, int& OneInt); bool InternetCloseHandle(int); bool FtpPutFileW(HINTERNET hconnect, string localfile, string remotefile, int flags, int flags); bool FtpCreateDirectoryW(HINTERNET hconnect, string name); bool FtpDeleteFileW(HINTERNET hconnect, string name); HINTERNET FtpOpenFileW(HINTERNET hconnect, string filename, int access, int flags, int context); bool InternetWriteFile(HINTERNET hfile, uchar &buffer[], int bytes, int &byteswritten); #import #import "kernel32.dll" int GetLastError(void); #import //-------------------------------------------------- // Custom ID //-------------------------------------------------- string __wininet_connect ="StereoTrader_API"; bool __wininet_ssl = true; void InternetSetIDString(string id) { __wininet_connect="StereoTrader_API"; if (id==NULL) return; __wininet_connect+="_"+id; } //-------------------------------------------------- // SSL workaround //-------------------------------------------------- string CheckHTTP(string url, ENUM_SSL_USAGE sslmode) { if (StringFind(url,"http")<0) url="http://"+url; bool ssluse=__wininet_ssl; if (sslmode==SSL_OFF) ssluse=false; else if (sslmode==SSL_ON) ssluse=true; if (ssluse) StringReplace(url,"http://","https://"); else StringReplace(url,"https://","http://"); return url; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+ Main function which returns Windows error code + //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int InternetGetHTTPContent(string url, string& content, ENUM_SSL_USAGE sslmode=SSL_DEFAULT) { //--- Init content=NULL; //--- Validate URL url=CheckHTTP(url,sslmode); //--- Create connection int httpconnect=0; int httprequest=0; int httpopen = Wininet::InternetOpenW(__wininet_connect, 0, " "," ",0 ); int e=kernel32::GetLastError(); if (e==0) { httpconnect = Wininet::InternetConnectW(httpopen, " ", INTERNET_DEFAULT_HTTP_PORT, "", "", INTERNET_SERVICE_HTTP, 0, 1); e=kernel32::GetLastError(); if (e==0) { httprequest = Wininet::InternetOpenUrlW(httpopen,url, NULL, 0, 0, 0); e=kernel32::GetLastError(); if (e==0) { //--- Define buffers uchar ch[512]={0,0,0,0}; string temp=""; //--- Retrieve data from file int cnt=0; while(Wininet::InternetReadFile(httprequest,ch,512,cnt)) { if(cnt<=0) break; #ifdef __MQL4__ temp=temp+CharArrayToString(ch,0,cnt); #else if (cnt>1 && ch[1]==0) { for (int i=0;i<cnt;i++) temp=temp+CharArrayToString(ch,i*2,1); } else temp=temp+CharArrayToString(ch,0,cnt); #endif } //--- Store result content=temp; } } } //--- Close connection if (httprequest > 0) InternetCloseHandle(httprequest); if (httpconnect > 0) InternetCloseHandle(httpconnect); if (httpopen > 0) InternetCloseHandle(httpopen); //--- Get out and return error code return(e); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+ Macro function which returns content directly + //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string InternetGetHTTPContent(string url, bool autodisablecache=true, ENUM_SSL_USAGE sslmode=SSL_DEFAULT) { string content=NULL; //--- Add random GET parameter to URL to avoid caching if (autodisablecache) { double rnd=::GetTickCount(); string rndstr=DoubleToString(rnd); if (StringFind(url,"?")>=0) url=url+"&a="+rndstr; else url=url+"?a="+rndstr; } int e=InternetGetHTTPContent(url,content,sslmode); return content; }
WebRequest() does not work with indicators, but MessageBox() also not.
You could simply use the functions from "wininet.dll" (InternetReadFile()) directly instead of using WebRequest(). BUT - you will definitely crash MT4 sooner or later when you try to use this within OnCalculate() along with some file writing actions. If you want this to work proper, you should deal with asynchronous processing and the calling of internet functions during OnTimer().
Anyway, this is a part of function set I wrote and it works well. Just call
string content = InternetGetHTTPContent("https://www.google.com/finance");
It will work with MT4 and MT5.
Enjoy
Hi,
I able to OpenUrlW but i got error message {"error":"unsupported_grant_type"}
how can i send the data below to get back a correct message?
Thanks.
URL: http://47.91.231.122:5002/token
username:admin@admin.com
password:111111
grant_type:password
my code:
int init() { string headers = "Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r\n"; string data = "{\"username\":\"admin@admin.com\",\"password\":\"111111\",\"grant_type\":\"password\"}"; string acceptTypes[1] = {"*/*"}; int httpconnect=0; int httprequest=0; int httpopen = Wininet::InternetOpenW("Phoenix_API", 0, " "," ",0 ); int e=kernel32::GetLastError(); printf("HttpOpen=0 = "+httpopen+", "+e); if (e==0) { httpconnect = Wininet::InternetConnectW(httpopen, "47.91.231.122", 5002, NULL, NULL, 3, 0, 1); printf("httpconnect=0 = "+httpconnect+", "+e); e=kernel32::GetLastError(); if (e==0) { httprequest = Wininet::InternetOpenUrlW(httpopen,"http://47.91.231.122:5002/token", headers, StringLen(headers), 0, 0); e=kernel32::GetLastError(); printf("httprequest=0 = "+httprequest+", "+e); if (e==0) { int HttpRequest = HttpOpenRequestA(httpconnect, "POST", NULL, NULL, NULL, acceptTypes, 0, 1); e=kernel32::GetLastError(); printf("HttpRequest = "+HttpRequest+", "+e); if (e==0) { bool A = HttpSendRequestA(HttpRequest, headers, StringLen(headers), data, StringLen(data)); e=kernel32::GetLastError(); printf("A = "+A+", "+e); //--- Define buffers uchar ch[512]={0,0,0,0}; string temp=""; //--- Retrieve data from file int cnt=0; while(Wininet::InternetReadFile(httprequest,ch,512,cnt)) { if(cnt<=0) break; temp=temp+CharArrayToString(ch,0,cnt); printf(temp); } MessageBox(temp, "HTTP READ:", 0x00000030); } } } } //--- Close connection if (httprequest > 0) InternetCloseHandle(httprequest); if (httpconnect > 0) InternetCloseHandle(httpconnect); if (httpopen > 0) InternetCloseHandle(httpopen); }
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