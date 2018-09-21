how to send request with correct body by using wininet in mql4?
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Hi,
i wish to get data from web api.
1.Get the access token from the server by enter all the required data in the call body.
URL: http://47.91.231.122:5002/token
username:admin@admin.com
password:111111
grant_type:password
And here is my code, not sure where is the bug, i suspect my body data is not correct.
i got the dummy message like <!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01//EN""http://www.w3.org/TR/html4/strict.dtd">
#import "Wininet.dll"
int InternetOpenW(string name, int config, string, string, int);
int InternetConnectW(int hopen, string, int, string, string, int, int, int);
int HttpRequestW(int hconnect, string, string, int, string, int, string, int);
int InternetOpenUrlW(int, string, string, int, int, int);
bool InternetReadFile(int, uchar &sBuffer[], int, int& OneInt);
bool InternetCloseHandle(int);
int HttpOpenRequestA(int, string, string, string, string, string& AcceptTypes[], int, int);
bool HttpSendRequestA(int, string, int, string, int);
#import
#import "kernel32.dll"
int GetLastError(void);
#import
#define INTERNET_SERVICE_HTTP 3
#define INTERNET_FLAG_PRAGMA_NOCACHE 0x00000100 // Forces the request to be resolved by the origin server, even if a cached copy exists on the proxy.
#define INTERNET_FLAG_NO_CACHE_WRITE 0x04000000 // Does not add the returned entity to the cache.
#define INTERNET_FLAG_RELOAD 0x80000000 // Forces a download of the requested file, object, or directory listing from the origin server, not from the cache.
int init()
{
string headers = "Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r\n";
string data = "{\"username\":\"admin@admin.com\",\"password\":\"111111\",\"grant_type\":\"password\"}";
string acceptTypes[1] = {"*/*"};
int httpconnect=0;
int httprequest=0;
int HttpRequest =0;
int httpopen = Wininet::InternetOpenW("Phoenix_API", 0, " "," ",0 );
int e=kernel32::GetLastError();
printf("HttpOpen=0 = "+httpopen+", "+e);
if (e==0)
{
httpconnect = Wininet::InternetConnectW(httpopen, "47.91.231.122", 5002, NULL, NULL, INTERNET_SERVICE_HTTP, 0, 1);
printf("httpconnect=0 = "+httpconnect+", "+e);
e=kernel32::GetLastError();
if (e==0)
{
// httprequest = Wininet::InternetOpenUrlW(httpopen,"http://47.91.231.122:5002/token", headers, StringLen(headers), INTERNET_FLAG_PRAGMA_NOCACHE|INTERNET_FLAG_RELOAD, 0);
// e=kernel32::GetLastError();
// printf("httprequest=0 = "+httprequest+", "+e);
// if (e==0)
// {
HttpRequest = HttpOpenRequestA(httpconnect, "POST", "/token", NULL, NULL, acceptTypes, 0, 1);
e=kernel32::GetLastError();
printf("HttpRequest = "+HttpRequest+", "+e);
if (e==0)
{
bool A = HttpSendRequestA(HttpRequest, headers, StringLen(headers), "", 0);
e=kernel32::GetLastError();
printf("A = "+A+", "+e);
//--- Define buffers
uchar ch[512]={0,0,0,0};
string temp="";
//--- Retrieve data from file
int cnt=0;
while(Wininet::InternetReadFile(HttpRequest,ch,512,cnt))
{
if(cnt<=0) break;
temp=temp+CharArrayToString(ch,0,cnt);
printf(temp);
}
MessageBox(temp, "HTTP READ:", 0x00000030);
}
// }
}
}
}
Need some1 for help. thanks.