Indicator not giving the previous values.
Please prived the code with which you try to get the values (and fail).
May be you should put the cursor on iCustom and press F1 and then read and use the example there!
Updated version.
Please prived the code with which you try to get the values (and fail).
May be you should put the cursor on iCustom and press F1 and then read and use the example there!
Here is the code that I am trying to retrieve the values:
correlate = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"correlate",Indicator,MA,MAPeriod,MAMethod,MAPrice,MACD,FastEMA,SlowEMA,SignalSMA,MACDPrice, Stochastic,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,PriceField,RSI,RSIPeriod,RSIPrice,CCI,CCIPeriod, CCIPrice,RVI,RVIPeriod,DeMarker,DeMarkerPeriod,Momentum,MomentumPeriod,MomentumPrice, TriX,TrixPeriod,TrixPrice,_,Sfix,bAUD,bCAD,bCHF,bEUR, bGBP,bNZD,bJPY,bUSD); void OnTick() { CopyOpen(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,o);CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,h);CopyLow(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,l);CopyClose(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,c); CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,t); CopyBuffer(correlate,0,0,2,aud);CopyBuffer(correlate,1,0,2,cad);CopyBuffer(correlate,2,0,2,chf);CopyBuffer(correlate,3,0,2,eur); CopyBuffer(correlate,4,0,2,gbp);CopyBuffer(correlate,5,0,2,nzd);CopyBuffer(correlate,6,0,2,jpy);CopyBuffer(correlate,7,0,2,usd); //aud[],cad[],chf[],eur[],gbp[],nzd[],jpy[],usd[] //Print(NormalizeDouble(aud[0],3)," ",NormalizeDouble(cad[0],3)," ",NormalizeDouble(chf[0],3)," ",NormalizeDouble(eur[0],3)," ", // NormalizeDouble(gbp[0],3)," ",NormalizeDouble(nzd[0],3)," ",NormalizeDouble(jpy[0],3)," ",NormalizeDouble(usd[0],3)); if(newbar.IsNewBar(_Symbol,_Period)) { FileWrite(file,t[1],o[1],h[1],l[1],c[1],NormalizeDouble(aud[1],3),NormalizeDouble(cad[1],3),NormalizeDouble(chf[1],3), NormalizeDouble(eur[1],3),NormalizeDouble(gbp[1],3),NormalizeDouble(nzd[1],3),NormalizeDouble(jpy[1],3),NormalizeDouble(usd[1],3)); } }
I have read how the iCustom works. and I am abide by how to use it. So the above code is what I tried. Please let me know if there is anything I can try.
Can anyone please answer this question of mine I am in trouble.
I was reading this thread but I am not a coder sorry.
I hope someone will reply.
These attached files were tested and working fine.
2018.09.03 10:38:57.474 2018.08.29 05:51:00 Buy EURUSD 2018.09.03 10:38:57.474 2018.08.29 05:51:03 Buy EURUSD 2018.09.03 10:38:57.474 2018.08.29 05:51:07 Buy EURUSD
These attached files were tested and working fine.
Brother, I have applied the indicator. It still has the same problem that I have. The previous history is not at all with the indicator. I am trying to obtain historic data for my research in MQL5. But I do not understand why this indicator is not holding the historic data of the symbol?
Any indicator when moved backward creates historic lines for the indication for the prices.
Please let me know if there is any confusion I will try and explain it again.
Brother, I have applied the indicator. It still has the same problem that I have. The previous history is not at all with the indicator. I am trying to obtain historic data for my research in MQL5. But I do not understand why this indicator is not holding the historic data of the symbol?
Any indicator when moved backward creates historic lines for the indication for the prices.
Please let me know if there is any confusion I will try and explain it again.
The problem is, with multiple symbols the indicator takes too long to load all the history and the amount of bars are not the same on the higher timeframes. That's why I limited the amount of bars to count. The attached indicator checks for the symbol with the lowest amount of bars in history, but is not always working, even when using BarsCalculated().
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I am trying the following custom indicator in my expert from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13229. For my analysis, I tried to gather the previous historic data but I am not able to. I am getting zeros everywhere when I tried. While I am using the strategy tester, I am able to get the data one by one, but it is damn slow process of gathering the data.
I thought of getting the buffer of the values with 1000 candles but could not get anything. Then I tried to look at the chart and I found that the values were missing for the past. see the image:
Kindly, help me in getting what might have caused the indicator from gathering the past data. Please let me know.