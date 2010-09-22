Experts: EA_PSar_002B_v1
Nice work basis...
I built myself one on Nik_PSAR_2b as well using pending orders on EURUSD H1. I dubbed it "Craptacular" - my code is crappy but it had surprising results...
I really like the concept of that indicator...
Great work on your interpretation.
Max.
Hi Max, this looks great, could you post your EA here perhaps?
Thanks,
Andre
- Don't hard code numbers
// a = NormalizeDouble((PercentMM * AccountFreeMargin() / 100000), 1); // Valid IFF minlot and lotstep == 0.1 // if(a > 49.9) return(49.9); // else if(a < 0.1) a = (PercentMM * AccountFreeMargin() / 100000), double LotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP), //IBFX= 0.01 maxLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT ), //IBFX=50.00 minLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT ); //IBFX= 0.01 //Was IBFX= 0.10 a = MathFloor(a/LotStep)*LotStep; if (a > maxLot) return(maxLot); if (a < minLot) ...
- The EA should adjust SL/TP/ and slippage for 5 digit brokers
//++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers. double pips2points, // slippage 3 pips 3=points 30=points pips2dbl; // Stoploss 15 pips 0.0015 0.00150 int Digits.pips; // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips) int init(){ if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3){ // Adjust for five (5) digit brokers. pips2dbl = Point*10; pips2points = 10; Digits.pips = 1; } else { pips2dbl = Point; pips2points = 1; Digits.pips = 0; } // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl
WHRoeder:
- Don't hard code numbers
// a = NormalizeDouble((PercentMM * AccountFreeMargin() / 100000), 1); // Valid IFF minlot and lotstep == 0.1 // if(a > 49.9) return(49.9); // else if(a < 0.1) a = (PercentMM * AccountFreeMargin() / 100000), double LotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP), //IBFX= 0.01 maxLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT ), //IBFX=50.00 minLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT ); //IBFX= 0.01 //Was IBFX= 0.10 a = MathFloor(a/LotStep)*LotStep; if (a > maxLot) return(maxLot); if (a < minLot) ...
- The EA should adjust SL/TP/ and slippage for 5 digit brokers
//++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers. double pips2points, // slippage 3 pips 3=points 30=points pips2dbl; // Stoploss 15 pips 0.0015 0.00150 int Digits.pips; // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips) int init(){ if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3){ // Adjust for five (5) digit brokers. pips2dbl = Point*10; pips2points = 10; Digits.pips = 1; } else { pips2dbl = Point; pips2points = 1; Digits.pips = 0; } // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl
Thank you.
Please, I will like to include a money management technique to my EA. The idea is to let only a fraction of your total margin be in use at any instant. For example, you can use only 50% of account; with 50% margin usage the EA risk only 50% of account in worst scenario. Any help as to how to generate this code and include it in my EA at http://www.mql4.com/users/brayt? You can find details of where this idea is applied at http://www.fxpromaker.com/advanced50.html. ANY HELP PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
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EA_PSar_002B_v1:
Author: Leonid Basis