Experts: EA_PSar_002B_v1

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EA_PSar_002B_v1:

EA designed on the idea of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B (http://codebase.mql4.com/6934). EA works on the Symbol = "EURUSD" and Period = M1.

Author: Leonid Basis

[Deleted]  

Nice work basis...

I built myself one on Nik_PSAR_2b as well using pending orders on EURUSD H1. I dubbed it "Craptacular" - my code is crappy but it had surprising results...

I really like the concept of that indicator...

Great work on your interpretation.

Max.

 

Hi Max, this looks great, could you post your EA here perhaps?

Thanks,

Andre

 
  1. Don't hard code numbers
    // a = NormalizeDouble((PercentMM * AccountFreeMargin() / 100000), 1); // Valid IFF minlot and lotstep == 0.1
//      if(a > 49.9) return(49.9);
//      else if(a < 0.1)
a = (PercentMM * AccountFreeMargin() / 100000),
double LotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP),   //IBFX= 0.01
       maxLot  = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT ),   //IBFX=50.00
       minLot  = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT );   //IBFX= 0.01
                                                       //Was IBFX= 0.10
a =  MathFloor(a/LotStep)*LotStep;
       if (a > maxLot) return(maxLot);
       if (a < minLot)
...
  2. The EA should adjust SL/TP/ and slippage for 5 digit brokers
    //++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers.
double  pips2points,    // slippage  3 pips    3=points    30=points
        pips2dbl;       // Stoploss 15 pips    0.0015      0.00150
int     Digits.pips;    // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips)
int init(){
    if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3){    // Adjust for five (5) digit brokers.
                pips2dbl    = Point*10; pips2points = 10;   Digits.pips = 1;
    } else {    pips2dbl    = Point;    pips2points =  1;   Digits.pips = 0; }
    // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl

 
WHRoeder:
  1. Don't hard code numbers
    // a = NormalizeDouble((PercentMM * AccountFreeMargin() / 100000), 1); // Valid IFF minlot and lotstep == 0.1
//      if(a > 49.9) return(49.9);
//      else if(a < 0.1)
a = (PercentMM * AccountFreeMargin() / 100000),
double LotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP),   //IBFX= 0.01
       maxLot  = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT ),   //IBFX=50.00
       minLot  = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT );   //IBFX= 0.01
                                                       //Was IBFX= 0.10
a =  MathFloor(a/LotStep)*LotStep;
       if (a > maxLot) return(maxLot);
       if (a < minLot)
...
  2. The EA should adjust SL/TP/ and slippage for 5 digit brokers
    //++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers.
double  pips2points,    // slippage  3 pips    3=points    30=points
        pips2dbl;       // Stoploss 15 pips    0.0015      0.00150
int     Digits.pips;    // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips)
int init(){
    if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3){    // Adjust for five (5) digit brokers.
                pips2dbl    = Point*10; pips2points = 10;   Digits.pips = 1;
    } else {    pips2dbl    = Point;    pips2points =  1;   Digits.pips = 0; }
    // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl


Thank you.
 
maxfor:

Nice work basis...

I built myself one on Nik_PSAR_2b as well using pending orders on EURUSD H1. I dubbed it "Craptacular" - my code is crappy but it had surprising results...

I really like the concept of that indicator...

Great work on your interpretation.

Max.



Good work!
[删除]  
Please, I will like to include a money management technique to my EA. The idea is to let only a fraction of your total margin be in use at any instant. For example, you can use only 50% of account; with 50% margin usage the EA risk only 50% of account in worst scenario. Any help as to how to generate this code and include it in my EA at http://www.mql4.com/users/brayt? You can find details of where this idea is applied at http://www.fxpromaker.com/advanced50.html. ANY HELP PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
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