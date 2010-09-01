Indicators: Price Distribution
Very good job, I was implementing this myself. Just a minor comment, since there is alreay a graphic representation of the occurences, the numbee might be redundant since it is not possible to read it clearly, but overall... amazing!!
David
hi, i had the same idea ;)
i made a short look onto your code and it seem's to me that on a 5 digits broker your code will fail when the range is higher than 99pips. on a 4 digit broker it will fail after a range of 999pips.
but otherwise nice work.
//z
I would have done it like this (find attached).
#property copyright "David Alfonsi" extern int NumOfBands=200; int Count, BarsTotal; double H,L, BandSize; #property indicator_chart_window //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { H = WindowPriceMax(); L = WindowPriceMin(); BandSize = (H - L) / NumOfBands; BarsTotal = WindowBarsPerChart(); Clear(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { Clear(); for(int i=0;i<=NumOfBands;i++) { for(int j=0;j<=BarsTotal;j++) { double LR=L+i*BandSize; double HR=L+(i+1)*BandSize; double LB=iLow(Symbol(),NULL,j); double HB=iHigh(Symbol(),NULL,j); double CB=iClose(Symbol(),NULL,j); double OB=iOpen(Symbol(),NULL,j); if(LB>LR && LB<HR){Count++;}//Low in Band if(HB>LR && HB<HR){Count++;}//High in Band if(CB>LR && CB<HR){Count++;}//Close in Band if(OB>LR && OB<HR){Count++;}//Open in Band if(LB<HR && HB>LR){Count++;}//Crossing } if(Count>0){CreateBlock(i,Count);} Count=0; } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateBlock(int i, int Count) { ObjectCreate("Block"+i,16,0,Time[BarsTotal-60]+Count*Period()*60,L+(i+1)*BandSize,Time[BarsTotal-60],L+i*BandSize); ObjectSet("Block"+i,6,DarkBlue); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { Clear(); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void Clear() { for(int k=0;k<=NumOfBands;k++){ObjectDelete("Block"+k);} }
Thanks！I am searching it!thansk again!very good work!thanks again!
hi .
may i ask for what strategy it might help ?
i am instresting in vertical resherch : how many times the price was between price a and price b ?
this can help for range strategy for example .
hi .
may i ask for what strategy it might help ?
I was also looking into this, before I found your EA. This is a fantastic concept, however you can't just record however many times the numbers are in the same location, you have to "weight" them based on how accuratly they represent a Support or Resistance line, like are they sharp spikes, are they pin bars, did the candle stick or shadow close or open on the position, etc.
I would suggest weighting such as:
-Shadow closes on position = +5pts
-Candle Body Close/Open on position = +3pts
-Shadow move through position (but not candle body) = +2pts
Also, it is important to remember that Support and Resistance are not exact numbers, you should implement a +/- "width" factor like 5pips so we can build "overlaps", basically so we can "stack up" the S/R lines on themselves, rather than totally missing the line if one fell just 1pt off..
We should work together on this, ?
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Price Distribution :
Author: Kevin