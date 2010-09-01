Indicators: Price Distribution

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Price Distribution :

Numeric representation of how many times each price occurred during a given period, Use on a 1 min chart, enter number of hours and minutes you want to look back. Useful in determining actual support and resistance levels.

Author: Kevin

 

Very good job, I was implementing this myself. Just a minor comment, since there is alreay a graphic representation of the occurences, the numbee might be redundant since it is not possible to read it clearly, but overall... amazing!!

David

 

hi, i had the same idea ;)

i made a short look onto your code and it seem's to me that on a 5 digits broker your code will fail when the range is higher than 99pips. on a 4 digit broker it will fail after a range of 999pips.

but otherwise nice work.

//z

 

I would have done it like this (find attached).

#property copyright "David Alfonsi"
extern int NumOfBands=200;
int Count, BarsTotal;
double H,L, BandSize;
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
H = WindowPriceMax();
L = WindowPriceMin();
BandSize = (H - L) / NumOfBands;
BarsTotal = WindowBarsPerChart();
Clear();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
Clear();
for(int i=0;i<=NumOfBands;i++)
   {
   for(int j=0;j<=BarsTotal;j++)
       {
        double LR=L+i*BandSize;
        double HR=L+(i+1)*BandSize;
        
        double LB=iLow(Symbol(),NULL,j);
        double HB=iHigh(Symbol(),NULL,j);
        double CB=iClose(Symbol(),NULL,j);
        double OB=iOpen(Symbol(),NULL,j);
        
        if(LB>LR && LB<HR){Count++;}//Low in Band
        if(HB>LR && HB<HR){Count++;}//High in Band
        if(CB>LR && CB<HR){Count++;}//Close in Band
        if(OB>LR && OB<HR){Count++;}//Open in Band
        if(LB<HR && HB>LR){Count++;}//Crossing
       }
   if(Count>0){CreateBlock(i,Count);}
   Count=0;
   }
return(0);
}   
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateBlock(int i, int Count)
{
ObjectCreate("Block"+i,16,0,Time[BarsTotal-60]+Count*Period()*60,L+(i+1)*BandSize,Time[BarsTotal-60],L+i*BandSize);
ObjectSet("Block"+i,6,DarkBlue);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
Clear();
return(0);
}   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Clear()
{
for(int k=0;k<=NumOfBands;k++){ObjectDelete("Block"+k);}
}
[Deleted]  

Thanks！I am searching it!thansk again!very good work!thanks again!

[Deleted]  

hi .

may i ask for what strategy it might help ?

i am instresting in vertical resherch : how many times the price was between price a and price b ?

this can help for range strategy for example .

 
gabriel3:

hi .

may i ask for what strategy it might help ?

It helps to identify supports and resistences! :-)
[Deleted]  

I was also looking into this, before I found your EA. This is a fantastic concept, however you can't just record however many times the numbers are in the same location, you have to "weight" them based on how accuratly they represent a Support or Resistance line, like are they sharp spikes, are they pin bars, did the candle stick or shadow close or open on the position, etc.

I would suggest weighting such as:

-Shadow closes on position = +5pts

-Candle Body Close/Open on position = +3pts

-Shadow move through position (but not candle body) = +2pts

Also, it is important to remember that Support and Resistance are not exact numbers, you should implement a +/- "width" factor like 5pips so we can build "overlaps", basically so we can "stack up" the S/R lines on themselves, rather than totally missing the line if one fell just 1pt off..

We should work together on this, ?

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