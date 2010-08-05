Experts: Rich quickly with the lowest DD
How should I teach Kohonen map? Should I run tester twice to get results? In first step it will create a map and in second one it will use it? Do I need to erase map file every time when I have changed input values? In that case, how can I do optimisation?
Thanks for EA!
How should I teach Kohonen map? Should I run tester twice to get results? In first step it will create a map and in second one it will use it? Do I need to erase map file every time when I have changed input values? In that case, how can I do optimisation?
Thanks for EA!
Sorry but i can't answer to your question, the only thing that you could try changing is map size, you can reduce 10000 and 25000 to 1000 and 2500, i already did this test and it more trades but more negatives results.
Be careful: Before every testing you need to erase file: "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader4\tester\files\rl.txt" (file from input parameter "MapPath").
Run the testing and at beginning it should loose money but in the end of testing it should start to make profit (if it has learned anything).
Don't ever run the testing again without erasing that file - results will be misleading!
Be careful: Before every testing you need to erase file: "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader4\tester\files\rl.txt" (file from input parameter "MapPath").
Run the testing and at beginning it should loose money but in the end of testing it should start to make profit (if it has learned anything).
Don't ever run the testing again without erasing that file - results will be misleading!
Same for real time trading ?
Be careful: Before every testing you need to erase file: "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader4\tester\files\rl.txt" (file from input parameter "MapPath").
Run the testing and at beginning it should loose money but in the end of testing it should start to make profit (if it has learned anything).
Don't ever run the testing again without erasing that file - results will be misleading!
Makes no sense here.
Do we run a backtesdt and create the "rl.txt" file that shows mostly losses, then copy this file into the experts/files folder and trade on a live account and it is susposed to have learned from the lost trades in the backtester?
I can see in backtesting that it originally lost everything but if I do not delete the file in the tester/files folder then it does nothing but win.
Also it is scripted for 4 digit currently.
So my question is simply do we run a backtest then copy the "rl.txt" file to the experts/files folder then trade forward?
Be careful: Before every testing you need to erase file: "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader4\tester\files\rl.txt" (file from input parameter "MapPath").
Run the testing and at beginning it should loose money but in the end of testing it should start to make profit (if it has learned anything).
Don't ever run the testing again without erasing that file - results will be misleading!
Makes no sense here.
Do we run a backtesdt and create the "rl.txt" file that shows mostly losses, then copy this file into the experts/files folder and trade on a live account and it is susposed to have learned from the lost trades in the backtester?
I can see in backtesting that it originally lost everything but if I do not delete the file in the tester/files folder then it does nothing but win.
Also it is scripted for 4 digit currently.
So my question is simply do we run a backtest then copy the "rl.txt" file to the experts/files folder then trade forward?
Be careful: Before every testing you need to erase file: "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader4\tester\files\rl.txt" (file from input parameter "MapPath").
Run the testing and at beginning it should loose money but in the end of testing it should start to make profit (if it has learned anything).
Don't ever run the testing again without erasing that file - results will be misleading!
Same for real time trading ?
That's a good idea to transfer the txt file. I have good backtest results but today in real time it is a loss. Let's give it a chance next week.
Could you give us more informations or links on the strategy ? Thanks again, very interesting.
Be careful: Before every testing you need to erase file: "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader4\tester\files\rl.txt" (file from input parameter "MapPath").
Run the testing and at beginning it should loose money but in the end of testing it should start to make profit (if it has learned anything).
Don't ever run the testing again without erasing that file - results will be misleading!
Makes no sense here.
Do we run a backtesdt and create the "rl.txt" file that shows mostly losses, then copy this file into the experts/files folder and trade on a live account and it is susposed to have learned from the lost trades in the backtester?
I can see in backtesting that it originally lost everything but if I do not delete the file in the tester/files folder then it does nothing but win.
Also it is scripted for 4 digit currently.
So my question is simply do we run a backtest then copy the "rl.txt" file to the experts/files folder then trade forward?
Backtes 90% quality :
First run no "rl.txt" file.
Second run using "rl.txt" file all gains. Only change is deposit amount from 10k to 500 dollars. Two month test.
Looks very similar to your pic above. So question here is does this work or simply a way to advertise your site. If we are to delete the "rl.txt" file then what use is it other than to show amazing results on backtests, of wtich many of us have had enough of this waste of time.
I am not here to judge, but truly do not understand the purpose of the "rl.txt" file if it is to be deleted.
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Rich quickly with the lowest DD:
Author: christopher