Experts: Rich quickly with the lowest DD - page 2
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Be careful: Before every testing you need to erase file: "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader4\tester\files\rl.txt" (file from input parameter "MapPath").
Run the testing and at beginning it should loose money but in the end of testing it should start to make profit (if it has learned anything).
Don't ever run the testing again without erasing that file - results will be misleading!
Makes no sense here.
Do we run a backtesdt and create the "rl.txt" file that shows mostly losses, then copy this file into the experts/files folder and trade on a live account and it is susposed to have learned from the lost trades in the backtester?
I can see in backtesting that it originally lost everything but if I do not delete the file in the tester/files folder then it does nothing but win.
Also it is scripted for 4 digit currently.
So my question is simply do we run a backtest then copy the "rl.txt" file to the experts/files folder then trade forward?
Backtes 90% quality :
First run no "rl.txt" file.
Second run using "rl.txt" file all gains. Only change is deposit amount from 10k to 500 dollars. Two month test.
Looks very similar to your pic above. So question here is does this work or simply a way to advertise your site. If we are to delete the "rl.txt" file then what use is it other than to show amazing results on backtests, of wtich many of us have had enough of this waste of time.
I am not here to judge, but truly do not understand the purpose of the "rl.txt" file if it is to be deleted.
So does it actually trade forward or is this just another trick the basktester waste of time thread. Same author as the hardprofit lol
Can anyone add this to the EA to rid of the error message order send 130?
http://earnforex.com/blog/2008/10/ordersend-error-130-what-to-do/
could we have more details about the code please ?
1. The guy just posted my ATC2008 EA, replacing my copyrights with his links.
2. To teach the EA - comment the line LoadKohonenMap(); and run a backtest on period you want to teach on.
3. To run the EA - uncomment the line LoadKohonenMap(); and run backtests on other periods. It's useless to backtest it on the periods that it has been taught on (I thought that's quite obvious).
4. To run the EA on demo or real - uncomment the line LoadKohonenMap(); and copy the rl.txt file from /tester/files/ to /experts/files/.
lol I love the title of this one, if only it were that easy :P
At first sight, very impressive.
But you must know if you use 0 for stoploss, and a deposit large enough, almost ANY EA can do that, so be very careful !!!
1. The guy just posted my ATC2008 EA, replacing my copyrights with his links.
2. To teach the EA - comment the line LoadKohonenMap(); and run a backtest on period you want to teach on.
3. To run the EA - uncomment the line LoadKohonenMap(); and run backtests on other periods. It's useless to backtest it on the periods that it has been taught on (I thought that's quite obvious).
4. To run the EA on demo or real - uncomment the line LoadKohonenMap(); and copy the rl.txt file from /tester/files/ to /experts/files/.
I think I understand how it works. It relies entirely on foreknowledge of whether the next bar is going to open higher or lower - is that right? So the teaching is supposed to create arrays which can be consulted as to their similarity to values derived from the current bar and its 5 predecessors. The best fit will either be from the Buy map, the Sell map or the Hold map.
All trades are closed at the start of each bar. Decision as to trade is made by consulting the map. If the map suggests the next bar will open higher, then BUY; if lower - SELL; if not sufficiently clear, no trade.
The problem I have found is that the map performs perfectly on a period where it has already been taught; but apparently the teaching does not apply anywhere else! Run it using that map on another period of time, backtest or real time, and there is no semblance of order.
There is also the snag that teaching takes a very long time as arrays totalling 45000 * 7 = 315,000 values have to be stored. 45,000 bars have to be backtested, according to my understanding.
I'd be glad of comments, especially from the original owner/author.
Malcolm
Too clear to be real! I mean... what indicators, MMs, methods etc does it use?
I am really surprised. The test graph should look be zigzag-shapped. But it isn't... Just - why?