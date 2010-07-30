Experts: A highly profitable Ea
nice !
which timeframe and currency ?
referring people to your site and then selling things. bad rating from me.
nice !
which timeframe and currency ?
Best time frame is Daily, long&short work together
Results depend of your spread, works well on Eur/usd and Eur/jpy with spread 3 max.
I decided to offer my setting to all i make a lot of cash now, because i started with only 100$ and now i got more than 26430$ in 6 month.
BE CAREFUL OF THE NUMBER OF TRADES PER BAR AND RISK FACTOR GEOMETRICAL NO MORE THAN 10%
HERE IS THE RIGHT SETTING PLEASE DON'T TRY ON DEMO ONLY YOU DON'T HAVE SAME RESULT
extern string rem1="//---- Definition Trend et Breakout";
extern int BreakoutPeriode=7;
extern int TrendPeriode=7;
extern string rem2="//---- Order";
extern bool OnlyShort=false;
extern bool OnlyLong=false;
extern int MaxTradesPerBar=3; you can change the number of trade but this parameter is risky
extern int StopLoss=6;
extern int BreakEven=1;
extern int SeuilSL = 6;
extern int PartialTP1=10;
extern int PartialRatio1=1;
extern int PartialTP2=6;
extern int PartialRatio2=10;
extern int TakeProfit=6;
extern int Slippage=3;
extern int MaxSpread=3;
extern int Magic=12387;
extern string rem3="//---- MM: 1.Fixed 2.Geometrical 3.Proportional 4.Smart 5.TSSF";
extern int MMType=3;
extern double FixedLots=1;
extern int GeometricalFactor=50;
extern int ProportionalRisk=90;
extern int LastXTrades=10;
extern double DecreaseFactor=2;
extern double TSSFTrigger1=1;
extern int TSSFRatio1=50;
extern double TSSFTrigger2=2;
extern int TSSFRatio2=75;
extern double TSSFTrigger3=3;
extern int TSSFRatio3=100;
extern string rem4="//---- Debug";
extern bool DebugMode=false;
referring people to your site and then selling things. bad rating from me.
I don't think so. I know how much time it takes to program good EA, so asking 5$ is very reasonnable.
HI your settings are they for 5 digit broker or do i add a zero
Only 42% modelling quality? Not good...
Best Performing Forex Robot Testing
nice !
which timeframe and currency ?
Best time frame is Daily, long&short work together
Results depend of your spread, works well on Eur/usd and Eur/jpy with spread 3 max.
I decided to offer my setting to all i make a lot of cash now, because i started with only 100$ and now i got more than 26430$ in 6 month.
BE CAREFUL OF THE NUMBER OF TRADES PER BAR AND RISK FACTOR GEOMETRICAL NO MORE THAN 10%
HERE IS THE RIGHT SETTING PLEASE DON'T TRY ON DEMO ONLY YOU DON'T HAVE SAME RESULT
extern string rem1="//---- Definition Trend et Breakout";
extern int BreakoutPeriode=7;
extern int TrendPeriode=7;
extern string rem2="//---- Order";
extern bool OnlyShort=false;
extern bool OnlyLong=false;
extern int MaxTradesPerBar=3; you can change the number of trade but this parameter is risky
extern int StopLoss=6;
extern int BreakEven=1;
extern int SeuilSL = 6;
extern int PartialTP1=10;
extern int PartialRatio1=1;
extern int PartialTP2=6;
extern int PartialRatio2=10;
extern int TakeProfit=6;
extern int Slippage=3;
extern int MaxSpread=3;
extern int Magic=12387;
extern string rem3="//---- MM: 1.Fixed 2.Geometrical 3.Proportional 4.Smart 5.TSSF";
extern int MMType=3;
extern double FixedLots=1;
extern int GeometricalFactor=50;
extern int ProportionalRisk=90;
extern int LastXTrades=10;
extern double DecreaseFactor=2;
extern double TSSFTrigger1=1;
extern int TSSFRatio1=50;
extern double TSSFTrigger2=2;
extern int TSSFRatio2=75;
extern double TSSFTrigger3=3;
extern int TSSFRatio3=100;
extern string rem4="//---- Debug";
extern bool DebugMode=false;
Hi,
All the JPY note use other lots than 0,01. could you please help me whats wrong?
How could you transform 100 into 26.000? what setings did you use. I tride this one and I only go to 1.000 in six months.
best
tn
hi would it be possible to tell us what each setting-name means like extern int BreakoutPeriode=7;
extern int TrendPeriode=7; ect thanks
Damn, it really works!
I optimised for last 3 months and then I ran back-testing for last year (fixed lot size 0.01). Here are my results:
Usually all experts fails when you do forward testing (or back-testing) on days that you haven't optimised for, but this is first one that works for any year, moth and day.
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2008.11.02 00:00 - 2010.08.01 00:00 (2008.11.02 - 2010.08.02)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|rem1="//---- Definition Trend et Breakout"; BreakoutPeriode=6; TrendPeriode=7; rem2="//---- Order"; OnlyShort=false; OnlyLong=false; MaxTradesPerBar=3; StopLoss=5; BreakEven=2; SeuilSL=9; PartialTP1=10; PartialRatio1=1; PartialTP2=6; PartialRatio2=13; TakeProfit=15; Slippage=3; MaxSpread=3; Magic=12387; rem3="//---- MM: 1.Fixed 2.Geometrical 3.Proportional 4.Smart 5.TSSF"; MMType=0; FixedLots=0.1; GeometricalFactor=50; ProportionalRisk=90; LastXTrades=10; DecreaseFactor=2; TSSFTrigger1=1; TSSFRatio1=50; TSSFTrigger2=2; TSSFRatio2=75; TSSFTrigger3=3; TSSFRatio3=100; rem4="//---- Debug"; DebugMode=false;
|Bars in test
|1542
|Ticks modelled
|5662270
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|27
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|188.00
|Gross profit
|281.00
|Gross loss
|-93.00
|Profit factor
|3.02
|Expected payoff
|0.33
|Absolute drawdown
|2.30
|Maximal drawdown
|8.60 (0.17%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.17% (8.60)
|Total trades
|566
|Short positions (won %)
|283 (68.90%)
|Long positions (won %)
|283 (65.37%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|380 (67.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|186 (32.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1.50
|loss trade
|-0.50
|Average
|profit trade
|0.74
|loss trade
|-0.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|29 (34.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-3.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|34.00 (29)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3.50 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2
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A highly profitable Ea:
Author: christopher