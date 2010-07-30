Experts: A highly profitable Ea

New comment
 

A highly profitable Ea:

This Ea operate the best setting on a daily time frame

Author: christopher

[Deleted]  

nice !

which timeframe and currency ?

 

referring people to your site and then selling things. bad rating from me.

 
kissandfly:

nice !

which timeframe and currency ?


Best time frame is Daily, long&short work together

Results depend of your spread, works well on Eur/usd and Eur/jpy with spread 3 max.

I decided to offer my setting to all i make a lot of cash now, because i started with only 100$ and now i got more than 26430$ in 6 month.

BE CAREFUL OF THE NUMBER OF TRADES PER BAR AND RISK FACTOR GEOMETRICAL NO MORE THAN 10%

HERE IS THE RIGHT SETTING PLEASE DON'T TRY ON DEMO ONLY YOU DON'T HAVE SAME RESULT

extern string rem1="//---- Definition Trend et Breakout";
extern int BreakoutPeriode=7;
extern int TrendPeriode=7;
extern string rem2="//---- Order";
extern bool OnlyShort=false;
extern bool OnlyLong=false;
extern int MaxTradesPerBar=3; you can change the number of trade but this parameter is risky
extern int StopLoss=6;
extern int BreakEven=1;
extern int SeuilSL = 6;
extern int PartialTP1=10;
extern int PartialRatio1=1;
extern int PartialTP2=6;
extern int PartialRatio2=10;
extern int TakeProfit=6;
extern int Slippage=3;
extern int MaxSpread=3;
extern int Magic=12387;
extern string rem3="//---- MM: 1.Fixed 2.Geometrical 3.Proportional 4.Smart 5.TSSF";
extern int MMType=3;
extern double FixedLots=1;
extern int GeometricalFactor=50;
extern int ProportionalRisk=90;
extern int LastXTrades=10;
extern double DecreaseFactor=2;
extern double TSSFTrigger1=1;
extern int TSSFRatio1=50;
extern double TSSFTrigger2=2;
extern int TSSFRatio2=75;
extern double TSSFTrigger3=3;
extern int TSSFRatio3=100;
extern string rem4="//---- Debug";
extern bool DebugMode=false;

[Deleted]  
LBranjord:

referring people to your site and then selling things. bad rating from me.


I don't think so. I know how much time it takes to program good EA, so asking 5$ is very reasonnable.
[Deleted]  

HI your settings are they for 5 digit broker or do i add a zero

[Deleted]  
might be time killer...I never got anything free in this world.
[Deleted]  

Only 42% modelling quality? Not good...



Best Performing Forex Robot Testing
 
chris10:
kissandfly:

nice !

which timeframe and currency ?


Best time frame is Daily, long&short work together

Results depend of your spread, works well on Eur/usd and Eur/jpy with spread 3 max.

I decided to offer my setting to all i make a lot of cash now, because i started with only 100$ and now i got more than 26430$ in 6 month.

BE CAREFUL OF THE NUMBER OF TRADES PER BAR AND RISK FACTOR GEOMETRICAL NO MORE THAN 10%

HERE IS THE RIGHT SETTING PLEASE DON'T TRY ON DEMO ONLY YOU DON'T HAVE SAME RESULT

extern string rem1="//---- Definition Trend et Breakout";
extern int BreakoutPeriode=7;
extern int TrendPeriode=7;
extern string rem2="//---- Order";
extern bool OnlyShort=false;
extern bool OnlyLong=false;
extern int MaxTradesPerBar=3; you can change the number of trade but this parameter is risky
extern int StopLoss=6;
extern int BreakEven=1;
extern int SeuilSL = 6;
extern int PartialTP1=10;
extern int PartialRatio1=1;
extern int PartialTP2=6;
extern int PartialRatio2=10;
extern int TakeProfit=6;
extern int Slippage=3;
extern int MaxSpread=3;
extern int Magic=12387;
extern string rem3="//---- MM: 1.Fixed 2.Geometrical 3.Proportional 4.Smart 5.TSSF";
extern int MMType=3;
extern double FixedLots=1;
extern int GeometricalFactor=50;
extern int ProportionalRisk=90;
extern int LastXTrades=10;
extern double DecreaseFactor=2;
extern double TSSFTrigger1=1;
extern int TSSFRatio1=50;
extern double TSSFTrigger2=2;
extern int TSSFRatio2=75;
extern double TSSFTrigger3=3;
extern int TSSFRatio3=100;
extern string rem4="//---- Debug";
extern bool DebugMode=false;


Hi,

All the JPY note use other lots than 0,01. could you please help me whats wrong?

How could you transform 100 into 26.000? what setings did you use. I tride this one and I only go to 1.000 in six months.

best

tn

[Deleted]  

hi would it be possible to tell us what each setting-name means like extern int BreakoutPeriode=7;
extern int TrendPeriode=7; ect thanks

 

Damn, it really works!

I optimised for last 3 months and then I ran back-testing for last year (fixed lot size 0.01). Here are my results:

Usually all experts fails when you do forward testing (or back-testing) on days that you haven't optimised for, but this is first one that works for any year, moth and day.

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 2008.11.02 00:00 - 2010.08.01 00:00 (2008.11.02 - 2010.08.02)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametersrem1="//---- Definition Trend et Breakout"; BreakoutPeriode=6; TrendPeriode=7; rem2="//---- Order"; OnlyShort=false; OnlyLong=false; MaxTradesPerBar=3; StopLoss=5; BreakEven=2; SeuilSL=9; PartialTP1=10; PartialRatio1=1; PartialTP2=6; PartialRatio2=13; TakeProfit=15; Slippage=3; MaxSpread=3; Magic=12387; rem3="//---- MM: 1.Fixed 2.Geometrical 3.Proportional 4.Smart 5.TSSF"; MMType=0; FixedLots=0.1; GeometricalFactor=50; ProportionalRisk=90; LastXTrades=10; DecreaseFactor=2; TSSFTrigger1=1; TSSFRatio1=50; TSSFTrigger2=2; TSSFRatio2=75; TSSFTrigger3=3; TSSFRatio3=100; rem4="//---- Debug"; DebugMode=false;
Bars in test1542Ticks modelled5662270Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors27
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit188.00Gross profit281.00Gross loss-93.00
Profit factor3.02Expected payoff0.33
Absolute drawdown2.30Maximal drawdown8.60 (0.17%)Relative drawdown0.17% (8.60)
Total trades566Short positions (won %)283 (68.90%)Long positions (won %)283 (65.37%)
Profit trades (% of total)380 (67.14%)Loss trades (% of total)186 (32.86%)
Largestprofit trade1.50loss trade-0.50
Averageprofit trade0.74loss trade-0.50
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)29 (34.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)7 (-3.50)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)34.00 (29)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3.50 (7)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses2
123
New comment