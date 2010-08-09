Experts: earlyBird3
TimeFrame = M15
Pairs: AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY
Tradingtime is 7:15 till 15:00 GermanTime, ClosingTime for all open Positions at 17:00 GermanTime
three open positions, Hedging
HI Hans
Well this is making a nice profit . Worthy of some praise. Maybe more... lets see
Hmm.. This is an interesting ea, but because it's so intensive, it's very difficult to optimise. Anyone willing to share some settings? Charlie
Try these settings:
HedgeTrading=false
OrderTP2=15
OrderTP3=20
TrailingStop=0
So, good luck.
HI Hans
Well this is making a nice profit . Worthy of some praise. Maybe more... lets see
Update:
Using this on a live account its very impressive. up over 10% in a few days. I am now applying to 6 pairs... I also have tried commercial ones MD and AI and this one is roaring ahead.
Thanks Hans
hi hans,
You are setting some volatility through V variables with the following :
V1=High[i+1]-Low[i+1]; ...etc since 16 bars. I'm ok with it, but I do not manage to find your 'i' initialization nor declaration. Isn't there a miss ?
thx
hi hans,
You are setting some volatility through V variables with the following :
V1=High[i+1]-Low[i+1]; ...etc since 16 bars. I'm ok with it, but I do not manage to find your 'i' initialization nor declaration. Isn't there a miss ?
thx
// ---- Vola
int i, Dig, opBar, cnt, ..... (i=0)
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earlyBird3:
Author: Hans