Experts: earlyBird3

New comment
 

earlyBird3:

early Range, Break with RSI-Filter, Hedging, TrailingSL/TP with Vola-Filter, DayTrading Start- and Endtime, autoClosing, all Comments and Alerts.

Author: Hans

 
Looks good, plz post your settings. Thnx.
 

TimeFrame = M15

Pairs: AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

Tradingtime is 7:15 till 15:00 GermanTime, ClosingTime for all open Positions at 17:00 GermanTime

three open positions, Hedging

 

 

HI Hans

Well this is making a nice profit . Worthy of some praise. Maybe more... lets see

[Deleted]  
Hmm.. This is an interesting ea, but because it's so intensive, it's very difficult to optimise. Anyone willing to share some settings? Charlie
 
FokkerCharlie:
Hmm.. This is an interesting ea, but because it's so intensive, it's very difficult to optimise. Anyone willing to share some settings? Charlie


Try these settings:

HedgeTrading=false

OrderTP2=15

OrderTP3=20

TrailingStop=0

So, good luck.

 

 
comerro1:

HI Hans

Well this is making a nice profit . Worthy of some praise. Maybe more... lets see



Update:

Using this on a live account its very impressive. up over 10% in a few days. I am now applying to 6 pairs... I also have tried commercial ones MD and AI and this one is roaring ahead.

Thanks Hans

[Deleted]  

hi hans,

You are setting some volatility through V variables with the following :

V1=High[i+1]-Low[i+1]; ...etc since 16 bars. I'm ok with it, but I do not manage to find your 'i' initialization nor declaration. Isn't there a miss ?

thx

 
astic:

hi hans,

You are setting some volatility through V variables with the following :

V1=High[i+1]-Low[i+1]; ...etc since 16 bars. I'm ok with it, but I do not manage to find your 'i' initialization nor declaration. Isn't there a miss ?

thx


// ---- Vola

int i, Dig, opBar, cnt, ..... (i=0)

1234
New comment