Experts: Universal trailing stop - page 2
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hi i have two questions:
1) how can i run it as a module, basically using as trailing stop function in my EA?
2) is there mt5 compatible version?
Thanks
hi i try to compile & i get error.Help me fix this error please.
привет я пытаюсь скомпилировать, я получаю ошибку.Помогите мне исправить эту ошибку пожалуйста.
нужно все точки в именах переменных заменить на знак _
i just download this program & try compile. i have no idea what is the error.
нужно все точки в именах переменных заменить на знак _
Тогда пожалуйста, обновите свой код и опубликовать его.
Я бы так давно и сделал, но только по какой то причине нет возможности редактировать данную статью.
Прикрепляю файл сюда в надежде, что модератор сможет его обновить.
hi this is the link for the old post where i download the code.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9530
thank you.
привет это ссылка на старый пост, где я скачать код.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9530
спасибо.
я в прошлом посту выложил исправленный вариант, пользуйтесь им
thank you soooo much it is working great.
thank you.
Hello,
Great work you've done here. Can you please make an addition to trail by Heinken Ashi candles also? It'll be very great to have this option available.
Thanks.