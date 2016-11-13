Experts: Universal trailing stop - page 2

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Fabio Geraci:

hi i have two questions:

1) how can i run it as a module, basically using as trailing stop function in my EA?

2) is there mt5 compatible version?

Thanks

1) If you have basic programming skills, then insert a function in your Advisor you will not be easy. If not, you can send me a mail Advisor, and I'll put myself in a trawl. 2) For the MT5 can also write Advisor email address find my profile
 

hi i try to compile & i get error.Help me fix this error please.

error

 
muruez:

привет я пытаюсь скомпилировать, я получаю ошибку.Помогите мне исправить эту ошибку пожалуйста.

нужно все точки в именах переменных заменить на знак _
 
Vladimir Khlystov:
нужно все точки в именах переменных заменить на знак _

 i just download this program & try compile. i have no idea what is the error.

 
Vladimir Khlystov:
нужно все точки в именах переменных заменить на знак _
Then please update your code and publish it.
 
Алена Verleyen:
Тогда пожалуйста, обновите свой код и опубликовать его.

Я бы так давно и сделал, но только по какой то причине нет возможности редактировать данную статью.

Прикрепляю файл сюда в надежде, что модератор сможет его обновить.

Files:
TrailingStopFrCn.mq4  9 kb
 

hi this is the link for the old post where i download the code.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9530

 

thank you. 

Universal trailing stop
Universal trailing stop
  • votes: 10
  • 2010.03.09
  • Vladimir Khlystov
  • www.mql5.com
Trailing can be carried out using the fractals, the extremal bars in the past or using the specified number of points. Can run as a single Expert Advisor or a script, together with any Expert Advisor.
 
muruez:

привет это ссылка на старый пост, где я скачать код.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9530

 

спасибо.

я в прошлом посту выложил исправленный вариант, пользуйтесь им
 
Vladimir Khlystov:
я в прошлом посту выложил исправленный вариант, пользуйтесь им

thank you soooo much it is working great.

thank you. 

 

Hello,

Great work you've done here. Can you please make an addition to trail by Heinken Ashi candles also? It'll be very great to have this option available.

Thanks.

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