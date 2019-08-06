Experts: Lilith goes to Hollywood - page 2
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I've had your first very blond system, I still highly regard it as a good example of a simple martingale ea. This one is also very interesting, just have to optimize it correctly ;) Thank you.
Thanks, Darius.
how do i change the stoploss and takeprofit on this?
Hello,
I'm looking at your system and think I really like it. I'm testing it as we speak. Im struggling a little bit with the coding - could you perhaps give a slightly more detailed explanation of the variable or point me in the direction of anything you may have based it on. I think I understand it but then when I see how it opens trades I get confused.
Mille grazie.
I think I understand it now - Brilliant 10/10 from me!
xfactor does not work for me in forward testing...
ES
This is a great EA...it actully teaches one how to trade.☺
Here is the trouble for the USA users...we cannot have hedging...this is a 5-digit Ea...so we neeed to find an offshore or foreign dealer that has 5 digits. This does not work on ECN systems. Also you need at least 1K in the account I think...It only works on a Standard account...many dealers use 0.1, 0.01 and even 0.001...some have mini accounts with suffixes ...like 'm"...etc...
I am not a coder but all of this could be fixed in the code so that it could be used on any dealer...don't you coders have routines for this?
Also the entry needs to have a choice like trend following or overbought or oversold.... the user could choose "1" or "2"...
ES
P.S. Also the screen reads "looking for"_____ what does that mean? it is always some astronomical quote far far away...in 4 digits...
M5? M15? M30? H1 ? H4?
I've had your first very blond system, I still highly regard it as a good example of a simple martingale ea. This one is also very interesting, just have to optimize it correctly ;) Thank you.
download more precise history data, you backtest with a 50% accuracy, also when the backtest ends all position are liquidated istantly and with a hedging ea results in a huge loss
Hello, i just can't get it right in backtesting. In the end getting this. Why is that? Any advice?:)
Thanks, Darius.
you have 50% modelling quality, learn the steps to optimize to 90%, otherwise all your backtests will be useless.