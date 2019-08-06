Experts: Lilith goes to Hollywood - page 3
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Try Euro Usd 15 min 0,01 lot, anchor 400.
The pricerange is to narrow so it will make it fail especially at price lo and hi breakout.
Thank you!
It looks very good on backtest. I see it doesn't open trades when balance is <500$, could it be changed?
99.90% modeling quality on eur usd 1H one year back test. good result and also DD (previous Pic). keep going. good luck
The Stoploss maybe too close to the current market price
Hi,
I tried to compile it in MQL5 but it wouldn't start in MT5.
I'd also like to add a section of adding trailing stop when the profit is above certain points but dont know how.
Could you please provide new versions for both MT4 and MT5 with predefined auto trailing stop?
Thank you so much. joijia
Hi Bluesky,
amazing! I have tried the same concept (guess we got the idea from the same place) but my code... well let's say no use publishing it next to yours. Absolutely amazed. Could I suggest two things:
- base the automated system on equity, not balance.
- when Ordersend 130 occurs (ie Stopout is imminent if trend continues and manual interference does not follow), place an order that in effect levels sells vs. buys? Ie if open 3.4lot buy and 4.3lot sell and the buystop cannot convert instead open a buy of 0.9 to make buy and sell even?
I could share something that is modified accordingly if that is ok.
Kind Regards, and again: kudos!
Chris
Hi Bluesky,
amazing! I have tried the same concept (guess we got the idea from the same place) but my code... well let's say no use publishing it next to yours. Absolutely amazed. Could I suggest two things:
- base the automated system on equity, not balance.
- when Ordersend 130 occurs (ie Stopout is imminent if trend continues and manual interference does not follow), place an order that in effect levels sells vs. buys? Ie if open 3.4lot buy and 4.3lot sell and the buystop cannot convert instead open a buy of 0.9 to make buy and sell even?
I could share something that is modified accordingly if that is ok.
Kind Regards, and again: kudos!
Chris