Experts: Lilith goes to Hollywood - page 3

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Try Euro Usd 15 min 0,01 lot, anchor 400.


The pricerange is to narrow so it will make it fail especially at price lo and hi breakout.

 

Thank you!

It looks very good on backtest. I see it doesn't open trades when balance is <500$, could it be changed?

 
 

99.90% modeling quality on eur usd 1H one year back test. good result and also DD (previous Pic). keep going. good luck  

 

 

 

 
Bluesky:
Hi, I used 5 minutes and EURUSD but any time any currency is good. just be aware I use a 5 digit broker. let me know it this causes issues to you.
Thank you Bluesky for your EA. i have been searching for exactly this type of strategy built in an expert advisor... I need some help please.. while testing this EA I get "invalid price for OrderSend function" and also sometimes it does not place buy stop and sell stop orders, please tell me what to do... I have it on automated and I'm on a 4 digit broker...
 
ghostcorn:

The Stoploss maybe too close to the current market price

Hello ghoscorn... I get the same error too... you say stop loss is to close to the current market price ..  there is no stop loss as it adds an opposite trade instead...
 

Hi,

I tried to compile it in MQL5 but it wouldn't start in MT5.

I'd also like to add a section of adding trailing stop when the profit is above certain points but dont know how.

Could you please provide new versions for both MT4 and MT5 with predefined auto trailing stop?

Thank you so much. joijia

 

Hi Bluesky,

amazing! I have tried the same concept (guess we got the idea from the same place) but my code... well let's say no use publishing it next to yours. Absolutely amazed. Could I suggest two things:

- base the automated system on equity, not balance.

- when Ordersend 130 occurs (ie Stopout is imminent if trend continues and manual interference does not follow), place an order that in effect levels sells vs. buys? Ie if open 3.4lot buy and 4.3lot sell and the buystop cannot convert instead open a buy of 0.9 to make buy and sell even?

I could share something that is modified accordingly if that is ok.

Kind Regards, and again: kudos!

Chris

 
babak Elikaee:
Woul you like to share your settings ? :)
 
CaptainChris77:

Hi Bluesky,

amazing! I have tried the same concept (guess we got the idea from the same place) but my code... well let's say no use publishing it next to yours. Absolutely amazed. Could I suggest two things:

- base the automated system on equity, not balance.

- when Ordersend 130 occurs (ie Stopout is imminent if trend continues and manual interference does not follow), place an order that in effect levels sells vs. buys? Ie if open 3.4lot buy and 4.3lot sell and the buystop cannot convert instead open a buy of 0.9 to make buy and sell even?

I could share something that is modified accordingly if that is ok.

Kind Regards, and again: kudos!

Chris

can you please share it. i have an idea on how it should also work. 
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