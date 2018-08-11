ToolTip for Rectangle Label

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I have a row of dynamic rectangle labels drawn on a chart as above - they change size with certain data that is generated by price which works fine.

I would like to display their value by hovering the mouse above the label so I am using the 'ToolTip' function.

 ObjectSetString(0,rectname,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,rect_data);

When I hover the mouse over the object it shows the default terminal message 'RectangleLabel'.

Can anybody explain why this doesn't work please?

thanks

 
sd59:


I have a row of dynamic rectangle labels drawn on a chart as above - they change size with certain data that is generated by price which works fine.

I would like to display their value by hovering the mouse above the label so I am using the 'ToolTip' function.

When I hover the mouse over the object it shows the default terminal message 'RectangleLabel'.

Can anybody explain why this doesn't work please?

thanks

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190901
Mql5 Backtest Object Tooltip not working
Mql5 Backtest Object Tooltip not working
  • 2017.04.26
  • www.mql5.com
Hello Members, I have tested the code on live chart, no problem tooltip showing perfectly, but while doing backtest, no tooltip is showing at the t...
 

Anthony Garot:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190901


 ....but while doing backtest,.....

I am using a 'live' chart and it does not work.

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