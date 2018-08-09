"return value of 'OrderSend' should be checked"
You didn't check the return value of OrderSend()
Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/ordersend
- www.mql5.com
It’s not an error. It’s a warning.
I never programmed, i just got the ability to learn things fast, but sometimes i get stucked in some steps.
It's all in the documentation.
Just click the link and you will find it.
OrderSend
The OrderSend() function is used for executing trade operations by sending requests to a trade server.
bool OrderSend(
Parameters
request
[in] Pointer to a structure of MqlTradeRequest type describing the trade activity of the client.
result
[in,out] Pointer to a structure of MqlTradeResult type describing the result of trade operation in case of a successful completion (if true is returned).
Return Value
In case of a successful basic check of structures (index checking) returns true. However, this is not a sign of successful execution of a trade operation. For a more detailed description of the function execution result, analyze the fields of result structure.
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Hello guys, I just Followed THIS TUTORIAL, and made everything as it should be, but this error appear :
What is missing?
Thanks.