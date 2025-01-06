Metaquotes Demo account - page 2
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Hi Sergey. Strange question: what is the default leverage on MT5 Metaquotes demo account? Can't see it. 50:1? 10:1? I'm on Android
It is 1:100 by default but we can select the leverage, for example (I am openning MetaQuotes_Demo now):
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But I want to remind that MetaQuotes-Demo account is mostly used to update MT5 to the new build and to test beta build of MT5.
And demo accounts of the brokers should be used for practising for example.
Does MetaQuotes MT4 demo account expire? Or does it expire only due to inactivity? Thanks!
There is no Metaquotes MT4 demo account, if you mean the Metaquotes MT5 demo account, it doesn't expire as far as I know.
No, the MT4 demo account exists and can open it in both (mobile and desktop versions of the MT4), simply by choosing the MetaQuotes-Demo server.
You are right, I didn't know that.
I guess it doesn't expire either.
You are right, I didn't know that.
I guess it doesn't expire either.
may you confirm this please?
may you confirm this please?
Only admins could know that and they are not available during the weekend.
Only admins could know that and they are not available during the weekend.
OK, please bring me the answer on Monday. Thanks!
OK, please bring me the answer on Monday. Thanks!
The MetaQuotes-Demo trading account is not used for trading (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).
And yes - soome demo accounts of some brokers are expited (having limitation) based on the brokers' internal policies, and the brokers may not tell to the traders about it.
As to MetaQuotes-Demo trading account so it does not matter - it is expited or not - because this account is not used for trading and if we need to update MT4 to new build so we can create this MetaQuotes-Demo account any time sorry.
The MetaQuotes-Demo trading account is not used for trading (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).
And yes - soome demo accounts of some brokers are expited (having limitation) based on the brokers' internal policies, and the brokers may not tell to the traders about it.
As to MetaQuotes-Demo trading account so it does not matter - it is expited or not - because this account is not used for trading and if we need to update MT4 to new build so we can create this MetaQuotes-Demo account any time sorry.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts on my question. But I still don't have an objective answer to my question, just parallel considerations. Does the MetaQuotes MT4 demo account expire or not? It's a very simple question. Thanks!