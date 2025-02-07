Leverage for each symbol - page 2
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The broker was e.g. Purple Trading. But the relation are always right at all of my brokers.
In this case the Margin calc mode must be 1 (CFD) , right?
Yes.
Leverage relations among:
by my research are:
But unfortunately we can't get the value of Margin Percentage by MQL4 function.
And what are we doing when Forex symbol's return 3 ? :-D
Yes.
thank you for confirmation
And what are we doing when Forex symbol's return 3 ? :-D
Then we are in trouble :D
Have you ever encountered with this? UPDATE: I've seen your picture.
And what are we doing when Forex symbol's return 3 ? :-D
OK then it is as usual: we can't rely on anything. ;-)
It's what I thought, I was surprised by your confidence.
Even though as we agreed with Alain that we can't rely on anything, I've written code for finding out a leverage for a specific symbol. Feel free to use it but don't forget that you should use it on your own risk. I've set the array possibleLeverage (in the function GetPossibleSymbolLeverage) to my own need (ESMA) and it's easy to change it. The code works for my needs very well. If you find a bug or have some suggestions let me know.
UPDATE: see the next post
Hello,
I expect from MetaQuotes Software Corp. team, add new Account Properties (like: expanding of AccountInfoInteger() or AccountInfoDouble()) concerning the detail info about Leverage for each Symbol. EA traders need it very much, because of new ESMA rules. Now the Identifier (ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE_ of ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER in AccountInfoInteger() is useless.
Old Forex Trader