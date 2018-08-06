Hi.. What is Error code 133 ?
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, 2018.08.06 19:08
MQL4 What is this error code ?
Error Codes
GetLastError() - the function that returns codes of error. Code constants of errors are determined in stderror.mqh file. To draw the text messages use the ErrorDescription() function described in the stdlib.mqh file.
Error codes returned from a trade server or client terminal:
|Constant
|Value
|Description
|ERR_NO_ERROR
|0
|No error returned.
|ERR_NO_RESULT
|1
|No error returned, but the result is unknown.
|ERR_COMMON_ERROR
|2
|Common error.
|ERR_INVALID_TRADE_PARAMETERS
|3
|Invalid trade parameters.
|ERR_SERVER_BUSY
|4
|Trade server is busy.
|ERR_OLD_VERSION
|5
|Old version of the client terminal.
|ERR_NO_CONNECTION
|6
|No connection with trade server.
|ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_RIGHTS
|7
|Not enough rights.
|ERR_TOO_FREQUENT_REQUESTS
|8
|Too frequent requests.
|ERR_MALFUNCTIONAL_TRADE
|9
|Malfunctional trade operation.
|ERR_ACCOUNT_DISABLED
|64
|Account disabled.
|ERR_INVALID_ACCOUNT
|65
|Invalid account.
|ERR_TRADE_TIMEOUT
|128
|Trade timeout.
|ERR_INVALID_PRICE
|129
|Invalid price.
|ERR_INVALID_STOPS
|130
|Invalid stops.
|ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME
|131
|Invalid trade volume.
|ERR_MARKET_CLOSED
|132
|Market is closed.
|ERR_TRADE_DISABLED
|133
|Trade is disabled.
|ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY
|134
|Not enough money.
|ERR_PRICE_CHANGED
|135
|Price changed.
|ERR_OFF_QUOTES
|136
|Off quotes.
|ERR_BROKER_BUSY
|137
|Broker is busy.
|ERR_REQUOTE
|138
|Requote.
|ERR_ORDER_LOCKED
|139
|Order is locked.
|ERR_LONG_POSITIONS_ONLY_ALLOWED
|140
|Long positions only allowed.
|ERR_TOO_MANY_REQUESTS
|141
|Too many requests.
|ERR_TRADE_MODIFY_DENIED
|145
|Modification denied because an order is too close to market.
|ERR_TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY
|146
|Trade context is busy.
|ERR_TRADE_EXPIRATION_DENIED
|147
|Expirations are denied by broker.
|ERR_TRADE_TOO_MANY_ORDERS
|148
|The amount of opened and pending orders has reached the limit set by a broker.
MQL4 run time error codes:
|Constant
|Value
|Description
|ERR_NO_MQLERROR
|4000
|No error.
|ERR_WRONG_FUNCTION_POINTER
|4001
|Wrong function pointer.
|ERR_ARRAY_INDEX_OUT_OF_RANGE
|4002
|Array index is out of range.
|ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_FUNCTION_CALL_STACK
|4003
|No memory for function call stack.
|ERR_RECURSIVE_STACK_OVERFLOW
|4004
|Recursive stack overflow.
|ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_STACK_FOR_PARAMETER
|4005
|Not enough stack for parameter.
|ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_PARAMETER_STRING
|4006
|No memory for parameter string.
|ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_TEMP_STRING
|4007
|No memory for temp string.
|ERR_NOT_INITIALIZED_STRING
|4008
|Not initialized string.
|ERR_NOT_INITIALIZED_ARRAYSTRING
|4009
|Not initialized string in an array.
|ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_ARRAYSTRING
|4010
|No memory for an array string.
|ERR_TOO_LONG_STRING
|4011
|Too long string.
|ERR_REMAINDER_FROM_ZERO_DIVIDE
|4012
|Remainder from zero divide.
|ERR_ZERO_DIVIDE
|4013
|Zero divide.
|ERR_UNKNOWN_COMMAND
|4014
|Unknown command.
|ERR_WRONG_JUMP
|4015
|Wrong jump.
|ERR_NOT_INITIALIZED_ARRAY
|4016
|Not initialized array.
|ERR_DLL_CALLS_NOT_ALLOWED
|4017
|DLL calls are not allowed.
|ERR_CANNOT_LOAD_LIBRARY
|4018
|Cannot load library.
|ERR_CANNOT_CALL_FUNCTION
|4019
|Cannot call function.
|ERR_EXTERNAL_EXPERT_CALLS_NOT_ALLOWED
|4020
|EA function calls are not allowed.
|ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY_FOR_RETURNED_STRING
|4021
|Not enough memory for a string returned from a function.
|ERR_SYSTEM_BUSY
|4022
|System is busy.
|ERR_INVALID_FUNCTION_PARAMETERS_COUNT
|4050
|Invalid function parameters count.
|ERR_INVALID_FUNCTION_PARAMETER_VALUE
|4051
|Invalid function parameter value.
|ERR_STRING_FUNCTION_INTERNAL_ERROR
|4052
|String function internal error.
|ERR_SOME_ARRAY_ERROR
|4053
|Some array error.
|ERR_INCORRECT_SERIES_ARRAY_USING
|4054
|Incorrect series array using.
|ERR_CUSTOM_INDICATOR_ERROR
|4055
|Custom indicator error.
|ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_ARRAYS
|4056
|Arrays are incompatible.
|ERR_GLOBAL_VARIABLES_PROCESSING_ERROR
|4057
|Global variables processing error.
|ERR_GLOBAL_VARIABLE_NOT_FOUND
|4058
|Global variable not found.
|ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED_IN_TESTING_MODE
|4059
|Function is not allowed in testing mode.
|ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_CONFIRMED
|4060
|Function is not confirmed.
|ERR_SEND_MAIL_ERROR
|4061
|Mail sending error.
|ERR_STRING_PARAMETER_EXPECTED
|4062
|String parameter expected.
|ERR_INTEGER_PARAMETER_EXPECTED
|4063
|Integer parameter expected.
|ERR_DOUBLE_PARAMETER_EXPECTED
|4064
|Double parameter expected.
|ERR_ARRAY_AS_PARAMETER_EXPECTED
|4065
|Array as parameter expected.
|ERR_HISTORY_WILL_UPDATED
|4066
|Requested history data in updating state.
|ERR_TRADE_ERROR
|4067
|Some error in trade operation execution.
|ERR_END_OF_FILE
|4099
|End of a file.
|ERR_SOME_FILE_ERROR
|4100
|Some file error.
|ERR_WRONG_FILE_NAME
|4101
|Wrong file name.
|ERR_TOO_MANY_OPENED_FILES
|4102
|Too many opened files.
|ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE
|4103
|Cannot open file.
|ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_ACCESS_TO_FILE
|4104
|Incompatible access to a file.
|ERR_NO_ORDER_SELECTED
|4105
|No order selected.
|ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL
|4106
|Unknown symbol.
|ERR_INVALID_PRICE_PARAM
|4107
|Invalid price.
|ERR_INVALID_TICKET
|4108
|Invalid ticket.
|ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED
|4109
|Trade is not allowed.
|ERR_LONGS_NOT_ALLOWED
|4110
|Longs are not allowed.
|ERR_SHORTS_NOT_ALLOWED
|4111
|Shorts are not allowed.
|ERR_OBJECT_ALREADY_EXISTS
|4200
|Object already exists.
|ERR_UNKNOWN_OBJECT_PROPERTY
|4201
|Unknown object property.
|ERR_OBJECT_DOES_NOT_EXIST
|4202
|Object does not exist.
|ERR_UNKNOWN_OBJECT_TYPE
|4203
|Unknown object type.
|ERR_NO_OBJECT_NAME
|4204
|No object name.
|ERR_OBJECT_COORDINATES_ERROR
|4205
|Object coordinates error.
|ERR_NO_SPECIFIED_SUBWINDOW
|4206
|No specified subwindow.
|ERR_SOME_OBJECT_ERROR
|4207
|Some error in object operation.
Hi.. I recently purchased EA and My EA is tries to execute orders its failing to execute and it says "2018.08.06 12:22:40.673 '(account)': order sell stop 1.00 GBPUSD opening at 1.29200 sl: 1.29270 tp: 1.27700 failed [Trade is disabled]
" in bottom tab of Journal Section. Also i see in the expert tab, it says," 2018.08.06 12:23:28.611 (ea name) EA GBPUSD,H1: GBPUSD OrderSend failed. Error code: 133"
I contacted the developer and he said EA should work immediately after purchase but he recommend to contact MQL5 support. I did use the service desk on Aug 3rd. No response from service desk. Is there Holidays today anywhere in Europe? this might cause delays to respond but I am trying to get some help please.
Thank you for your reading my post everyone. ^_^
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Hi.. I recently purchased EA and My EA is tries to execute orders its failing to execute and it says "2018.08.06 12:22:40.673 '(account)': order sell stop 1.00 GBPUSD opening at 1.29200 sl: 1.29270 tp: 1.27700 failed [Trade is disabled]
" in bottom tab of Journal Section. Also i see in the expert tab, it says," 2018.08.06 12:23:28.611 (ea name) EA GBPUSD,H1: GBPUSD OrderSend failed. Error code: 133"
I contacted the developer and he said EA should work immediately after purchase but he recommend to contact MQL5 support. I did use the service desk on Aug 3rd. No response from service desk. Is there Holidays today anywhere in Europe? this might cause delays to respond but I am trying to get some help please.
Thank you for your reading my post everyone. ^_^