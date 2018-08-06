Hi.. What is Error code 133 ?

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Hi..  I recently purchased EA and My EA is tries to execute orders its failing to execute and it says "2018.08.06 12:22:40.673    '(account)': order sell stop 1.00 GBPUSD opening at 1.29200 sl: 1.29270 tp: 1.27700 failed [Trade is disabled]
" in bottom tab of Journal Section.   Also i see in the expert tab, it says," 2018.08.06 12:23:28.611   (ea name) EA GBPUSD,H1: GBPUSD OrderSend failed. Error code: 133"

I contacted the developer and he said EA should work immediately after purchase but he recommend to contact MQL5 support.   I did use the service desk on Aug 3rd.  No response from service desk.   Is there Holidays today anywhere in Europe?  this might cause delays to respond but I am trying to get some help please.

Thank you for your reading my post everyone.  ^_^

 

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, 2018.08.06 19:08

MQL4 What is this error code ?


Error Codes


GetLastError() - the function that returns codes of error. Code constants of errors are determined in stderror.mqh file. To draw the text messages use the ErrorDescription() function described in the stdlib.mqh file.


Error codes returned from a trade server or client terminal:

ConstantValueDescription
ERR_NO_ERROR0No error returned.
ERR_NO_RESULT1No error returned, but the result is unknown.
ERR_COMMON_ERROR2Common error.
ERR_INVALID_TRADE_PARAMETERS3Invalid trade parameters.
ERR_SERVER_BUSY4Trade server is busy.
ERR_OLD_VERSION5Old version of the client terminal.
ERR_NO_CONNECTION6No connection with trade server.
ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_RIGHTS7Not enough rights.
ERR_TOO_FREQUENT_REQUESTS8Too frequent requests.
ERR_MALFUNCTIONAL_TRADE9Malfunctional trade operation.
ERR_ACCOUNT_DISABLED64Account disabled.
ERR_INVALID_ACCOUNT65Invalid account.
ERR_TRADE_TIMEOUT128Trade timeout.
ERR_INVALID_PRICE129Invalid price.
ERR_INVALID_STOPS130Invalid stops.
ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME131Invalid trade volume.
ERR_MARKET_CLOSED132Market is closed.
ERR_TRADE_DISABLED133Trade is disabled.
ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY134Not enough money.
ERR_PRICE_CHANGED135Price changed.
ERR_OFF_QUOTES136Off quotes.
ERR_BROKER_BUSY137Broker is busy.
ERR_REQUOTE138Requote.
ERR_ORDER_LOCKED139Order is locked.
ERR_LONG_POSITIONS_ONLY_ALLOWED140Long positions only allowed.
ERR_TOO_MANY_REQUESTS141Too many requests.
ERR_TRADE_MODIFY_DENIED145Modification denied because an order is too close to market.
ERR_TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY146Trade context is busy.
ERR_TRADE_EXPIRATION_DENIED147Expirations are denied by broker.
ERR_TRADE_TOO_MANY_ORDERS148The amount of opened and pending orders has reached the limit set by a broker.

MQL4 run time error codes:

ConstantValueDescription
ERR_NO_MQLERROR4000No error.
ERR_WRONG_FUNCTION_POINTER4001Wrong function pointer.
ERR_ARRAY_INDEX_OUT_OF_RANGE4002Array index is out of range.
ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_FUNCTION_CALL_STACK4003No memory for function call stack.
ERR_RECURSIVE_STACK_OVERFLOW4004Recursive stack overflow.
ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_STACK_FOR_PARAMETER4005Not enough stack for parameter.
ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_PARAMETER_STRING4006No memory for parameter string.
ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_TEMP_STRING4007No memory for temp string.
ERR_NOT_INITIALIZED_STRING4008Not initialized string.
ERR_NOT_INITIALIZED_ARRAYSTRING4009Not initialized string in an array.
ERR_NO_MEMORY_FOR_ARRAYSTRING4010No memory for an array string.
ERR_TOO_LONG_STRING4011Too long string.
ERR_REMAINDER_FROM_ZERO_DIVIDE4012Remainder from zero divide.
ERR_ZERO_DIVIDE4013Zero divide.
ERR_UNKNOWN_COMMAND4014Unknown command.
ERR_WRONG_JUMP4015Wrong jump.
ERR_NOT_INITIALIZED_ARRAY4016Not initialized array.
ERR_DLL_CALLS_NOT_ALLOWED4017DLL calls are not allowed.
ERR_CANNOT_LOAD_LIBRARY4018Cannot load library.
ERR_CANNOT_CALL_FUNCTION4019Cannot call function.
ERR_EXTERNAL_EXPERT_CALLS_NOT_ALLOWED4020EA function calls are not allowed.
ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY_FOR_RETURNED_STRING4021Not enough memory for a string returned from a function.
ERR_SYSTEM_BUSY4022System is busy.
ERR_INVALID_FUNCTION_PARAMETERS_COUNT4050Invalid function parameters count.
ERR_INVALID_FUNCTION_PARAMETER_VALUE4051Invalid function parameter value.
ERR_STRING_FUNCTION_INTERNAL_ERROR4052String function internal error.
ERR_SOME_ARRAY_ERROR4053Some array error.
ERR_INCORRECT_SERIES_ARRAY_USING4054Incorrect series array using.
ERR_CUSTOM_INDICATOR_ERROR4055Custom indicator error.
ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_ARRAYS4056Arrays are incompatible.
ERR_GLOBAL_VARIABLES_PROCESSING_ERROR4057Global variables processing error.
ERR_GLOBAL_VARIABLE_NOT_FOUND4058Global variable not found.
ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED_IN_TESTING_MODE4059Function is not allowed in testing mode.
ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_CONFIRMED4060Function is not confirmed.
ERR_SEND_MAIL_ERROR4061Mail sending error.
ERR_STRING_PARAMETER_EXPECTED4062String parameter expected.
ERR_INTEGER_PARAMETER_EXPECTED4063Integer parameter expected.
ERR_DOUBLE_PARAMETER_EXPECTED4064Double parameter expected.
ERR_ARRAY_AS_PARAMETER_EXPECTED4065Array as parameter expected.
ERR_HISTORY_WILL_UPDATED4066Requested history data in updating state.
ERR_TRADE_ERROR4067Some error in trade operation execution.
ERR_END_OF_FILE4099End of a file.
ERR_SOME_FILE_ERROR4100Some file error.
ERR_WRONG_FILE_NAME4101Wrong file name.
ERR_TOO_MANY_OPENED_FILES4102Too many opened files.
ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE4103Cannot open file.
ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_ACCESS_TO_FILE4104Incompatible access to a file.
ERR_NO_ORDER_SELECTED4105No order selected.
ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL4106Unknown symbol.
ERR_INVALID_PRICE_PARAM4107Invalid price.
ERR_INVALID_TICKET4108Invalid ticket.
ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED4109Trade is not allowed.
ERR_LONGS_NOT_ALLOWED4110Longs are not allowed.
ERR_SHORTS_NOT_ALLOWED4111Shorts are not allowed.
ERR_OBJECT_ALREADY_EXISTS4200Object already exists.
ERR_UNKNOWN_OBJECT_PROPERTY4201Unknown object property.
ERR_OBJECT_DOES_NOT_EXIST4202Object does not exist.
ERR_UNKNOWN_OBJECT_TYPE4203Unknown object type.
ERR_NO_OBJECT_NAME4204No object name.
ERR_OBJECT_COORDINATES_ERROR4205Object coordinates error.
ERR_NO_SPECIFIED_SUBWINDOW4206No specified subwindow.
ERR_SOME_OBJECT_ERROR4207Some error in object operation.



 
s00thing:

Hi..  I recently purchased EA and My EA is tries to execute orders its failing to execute and it says "2018.08.06 12:22:40.673    '(account)': order sell stop 1.00 GBPUSD opening at 1.29200 sl: 1.29270 tp: 1.27700 failed [Trade is disabled]
" in bottom tab of Journal Section.   Also i see in the expert tab, it says," 2018.08.06 12:23:28.611   (ea name) EA GBPUSD,H1: GBPUSD OrderSend failed. Error code: 133"

I contacted the developer and he said EA should work immediately after purchase but he recommend to contact MQL5 support.   I did use the service desk on Aug 3rd.  No response from service desk.   Is there Holidays today anywhere in Europe?  this might cause delays to respond but I am trying to get some help please.

Thank you for your reading my post everyone.  ^_^

have you try enable trading?

1

2

 
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:

have you try enable trading?


Hi.. Thank you for your support.  I found the problems that it was from the broker.  Thank you guys so much!!!!!
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