Experts: Trade-Arbitrage

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Trade-Arbitrage:

It works without losses. It uses the market inefficiency for the arbitrage.

Author: getch

[Deleted]  

Excellent EA - thanks a ton for posting - neuraltraders.info

[Deleted]  

Hi

Would you mind clarifing more how to setup EA for trade since there are no trade when market open?

[Deleted]  

See the comments.

 

This EA make Lot Increased Extreamly then raise messge Not Enought Money bro.

Hallo every body how to set Lot=0.01?

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Read the comment and others.

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Hello

I dont have stdlib.ex4. File dont exist !

drumer

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stdlib.mq4

- default MT4-library. Reinstall your MT4-terminal.

[Deleted]  

hello getch,

awesome ea, I'm curious how to make appropiate sets for the ea,


Newbie question,


how to set appropiate MinPips actually, better set MinPips on higher number or less number?

coz ur setup has MinPips : 0.5, what happen if it has number MinPips : 7 ?


Thanks in advance, very appericate,


Regards,


Ical

[Deleted]  
h41k4L:

I do not understand you.

[Deleted]  
getch:
h41k4L:

I do not understand you.

Please tell me more about MinPips parameter, and the better set to full fill on it.


tx

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