Experts: Trade-Arbitrage
Excellent EA - thanks a ton for posting - neuraltraders.info
Hi
Would you mind clarifing more how to setup EA for trade since there are no trade when market open?
See the comments.
This EA make Lot Increased Extreamly then raise messge Not Enought Money bro.
Hallo every body how to set Lot=0.01?
stdlib.mq4
- default MT4-library. Reinstall your MT4-terminal.
hello getch,
awesome ea, I'm curious how to make appropiate sets for the ea,
Newbie question,
how to set appropiate MinPips actually, better set MinPips on higher number or less number?
coz ur setup has MinPips : 0.5, what happen if it has number MinPips : 7 ?
Thanks in advance, very appericate,
Regards,
Ical
h41k4L:
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Trade-Arbitrage:
Author: getch