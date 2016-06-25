Experts: 10 points on EURUSD & GBPUSD - page 2
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Thanks, very nice! Can someone please translate the inputs to english?
Thanks, very nice! Can someone please translate the inputs to english?
Editor's remark:
We have translated comments and names of the variables.
Please download Expert+10_eng.mq4
First off, this tests great on EUR/USD and is coded fantastically. One suggestion though, you may want to add the following code because of broker limitations:
I added it on the daily chart and it seems to work, it sets up the buy and sell limit orders correctly. But is it allowed to then change to other timeframes, for example 5 minites, 1 hour etc? I did so just to see what is going on and in some cases it set up new buy and sell limit orders, with very much smaller spread.
I added it on the daily chart and it seems to work, it sets up the buy and sell limit orders correctly. But is it allowed to then change to other timeframes, for example 5 minites, 1 hour etc? I did so just to see what is going on and in some cases it set up new buy and sell limit orders, with very much smaller spread.
Is possible to write down EA which put 2 pending orders at 00:00 GMT - but only one of them can be executed during the day and nothing more.
Hi,
I am getting a error 130 everytime the EA tries to place an order. No orders are ever placed. I am on Allpari RU. Could you help please?
Your EA looks amazing and I am greatfull that you shared it.
Thanks
Phil
How did you get a curve like that??
I tested your EA with EURSUD from 1.1.2009-1.11.2009 and got this:
How did you get a curve like that??
I tested your EA with EURSUD from 1.1.2009-1.11.2009 and got this:
You have it on a 15 min chart. Try again on a daily chart. I get great results from about October 2008 onwards - but from Jan 2007 up until then it steadily loses - anyone any ideas why??
How did you get a curve like that??
I tested your EA with EURSUD from 1.1.2009-1.11.2009 and got this:
You have it on a 15 min chart. Try again on a daily chart. I get great results from about October 2008 onwards - but from Jan 2007 up until then it steadily loses - anyone any ideas why??
Only DAY!!!
How did you get a curve like that??
I tested your EA with EURSUD from 1.1.2009-1.11.2009 and got this:
You have it on a 15 min chart. Try again on a daily chart. I get great results from about October 2008 onwards - but from Jan 2007 up until then it steadily loses - anyone any ideas why??
The given strategy works only on a day interval!!! On lower will not work in general!!!