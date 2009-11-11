Indicators: Informer
Thanks Informer...!
Excellent little tool - It will be very helpful to me! I put it in my Top 10 tool kit immediately!
I've been doing lots of demo accounts and 100's of tests, and I was spending LOTS and LOTS of time just going back trying to find the trades, then drawing the trade lines by hand before I can review/analyze the trades...
This little tool will make it much easier to track my trades and save me so much time!
Thanks so much and God Bless you in all your endeavors!
Robert
Nice, UseFul ... THX ... how can i change ( price label's ) to ( Red arrow ) or ( Blue Arrow ) ?
Hi again,
I've been using this great little Informer for all my testing...and it actually IS saving me lots of time finding trades and marking the open/close prices for me.
One challenge I have is that I use multiple charts, multiple time frames, and multiple EA's for my testing...
For example, I have two charts testing two different EA's on the same pair (eg: EurUsd M5), and when I place this indicator on both charts, it shows the trades of the other EA along with it's own trades. Both charts have so many trades marked that it's become visually confusing to see which EA did what trade.
Is there a way to limit the Informer to a specific chart/pair/timeframe...to make it easier to compare the different EA's and their trades...?
I tried adding OrderMagicNumber and other variables to make it chart-specific, but I am only a novice coder and it didn't quite work. Here is the code I tried (it prints the magic number ok but the trades still shows on the other charts).
Any help will be appreciated. I love this little tool!
Thanks!
Robert
// Deals marks draw
if (DealMarkers)
{
datetime ot, ct;
double op, cp;
int i, ty, k=OrdersHistoryTotal();
double Magic=0;
for (i=0; i<k; i++)
{
if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY))
{
Magic=OrderMagicNumber();
ty=OrderType();
if (OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && ty<2 && Magic==OrderMagicNumber()){
ot=OrderOpenTime();
op=OrderOpenPrice();
ct=OrderCloseTime();
cp=OrderClosePrice();
SetObj(i, ty, ot, op, ct, cp);
//Print ("OrderMagicNumber = ", OrderMagicNumber() ) ;
//Magic=0 ; //---Reset Magic?
}
}
}
Try this version: http://sinapex.com/mq/informer.mq4
Added two params:
- ShowLive — show marker for non closed deals
- MagicFilter — comma separated (without space) MagicNumbers to show deals with only selected Magics...
PS. Sorry for my bad english (:
Try this version: http://sinapex.com/mq/informer.mq4
Added two params:
- ShowLive — show marker for non closed deals
- MagicFilter — comma separated (without space) MagicNumbers to show deals with only selected Magics...
PS. Sorry for my bad english (:
Perfect...! Thank you so much...again!
PS. Your English is very easy to understand...no apologies needed...and your very kind help transcends language in any case...
God Bless you and your family with unlimited prosperity and abundance...!
Take care,
Robert
Hello
I'have install the code, but nothing append !
Double clic or drag and drop the expert advisors doesn't work
Do you have an idea ?
thank
Very useful indicator, Thank you.
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Informer:
Author: Максим Свиридов