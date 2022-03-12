Indicators: Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - page 2

New comment
 

Oh yes, fine work. Top banana!

 
amazing. thanks man. u re da best
 

MASTERPIECE! Bow to Master gip! Bow!


Have fun,


Simon

PS: This "+RTS áčđćŕ"; = "+RTS Moscow";
 
clickbank:

for switching time saving, is it automatic?

Hi, I guess switching time saving (DST - Daylight Saving Time) is semi-automatic, you have to find DST times for your Broker, just ask uncle GOOGLE, like ex. 'DST London' (Result: http://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/timezone.html?n=136). Then copy / write dates and hours in Indicator Properties (or directly into Master's gip Code) - Broker_DST_start = D'27.03.2011 01:00:00'; Broker_DST_end = D'30.10.2011 02:00:00';


Have fun, Happy New Year 2011 (The Year of Changes),


Simon

 
boe:

i need help i love this indicator or session in-formant tool !! except my partner and i do not want the rectangle boxes on the screen and i have not found a way to shot them off, or disable them from the programming!! please help!! this is a permanent tool to myself and trading friends, so it means a lot to us. thank you.

can you send a revision please!! i figured it out thank you nice tool!!

Hi, answer for future Users of Master gip Masterpiece Indicator - click on Mouse icon (once or twice, depends on your settings) to select it - you will get square border around Mouse icon. Then drag-and-drop this Mouse icon to circle below.

Have fun,


Simon

[Deleted]  

Hello,

I found a bug, on broker time -5 (New York) ...... the Tokyo and Hong Kong does not show in Live time, only in back-test.

.


 
A pice of art, very professional coding
 

Fig 1. Trade session example

How to set the time display?

Thank you.

Kreangast

2012-3-2

 

I like this indi, is one of the very best session time plotters. Is it possible for you to make this compatible with offline charts also?

Currently rate it at 8/10 because it won't work on offline charts.

I just want to to display session and days properly in offline charts because MT4 does a horrible job at this.

 

Hello Gip!

I need that my EA close all EURUSD trades and stop to work at 23:30 hrs. server time and work again at 24:00 hrs.

Do you know how to do it?

Thank you!

123
New comment