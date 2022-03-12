Indicators: Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor

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Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor:

Indicator shows a different Forex sessions and the market hours of the exchanges.

Author: Vadim Baklanov VBO

 

W-o-W... amazing

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Any comments please...


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Minor updates,

added brief mode.

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I like this alot!....I am not getting the text in the lower window, and cant drag the mouse but I like it

Thanks

JD

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very good tool ... but i can't see text in lower wondow too ( Tokyo, Sydney ) . and can't Drag the mouse ... But i like it :)

 

i need help i love this indicator or session in-formant tool !! except my partner and i do not want the rectangle boxes on the screen and i have not found a way to shot them off, or disable them from the programming!! please help!! this is a permanent tool to myself and trading friends, so it means a lot to us. thank you.

can you send a revision please!! i figured it out thank you nice tool!!

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I don't get the clock icons everywhere. What is there purpose.

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for switching time saving, is it automatic?

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Absolutely the best trading time indicator ever. Awesome how you manage so much info in a small space. I really like the little clock icons warning up upcoming market events. Well done!

 
gip:

Any comments please...

very nice piece of workk!

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