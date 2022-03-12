Indicators: Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor
W-o-W... amazing
Any comments please...
Minor updates,
added brief mode.
I like this alot!....I am not getting the text in the lower window, and cant drag the mouse but I like it
Thanks
JD
very good tool ... but i can't see text in lower wondow too ( Tokyo, Sydney ) . and can't Drag the mouse ... But i like it :)
i need help i love this indicator or session in-formant tool !! except my partner and i do not want the rectangle boxes on the screen and i have not found a way to shot them off, or disable them from the programming!! please help!! this is a permanent tool to myself and trading friends, so it means a lot to us. thank you.
can you send a revision please!! i figured it out thank you nice tool!!
I don't get the clock icons everywhere. What is there purpose.
for switching time saving, is it automatic?
Absolutely the best trading time indicator ever. Awesome how you manage so much info in a small space. I really like the little clock icons warning up upcoming market events. Well done!
Any comments please...
very nice piece of workk!
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Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor:
Author: Vadim Baklanov VBO