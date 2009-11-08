Experts: AIS5 Trade Machine - page 2
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AIS5TM needs to read "*.CSV" file, while in the tester reading of files is prohibited.
I myself was very curious to see the market profiles in the tester.
But without using this file with compressed history AIS5TM worked very-very slow with 100% processor load and with grand memory consumption.
Therefore, for the sake of speed I have sacrificed the ability of backtesting.
In the next generation of my programs I will use my own tester with much more possibilities.
Thanks for testing!
Airat
Instruction has been added by points 12 and 13:
12. To change zone shift and zone step press [F3] and:
12.1. set desirable value of Global Variable "AIS50001.Setup.7.1.ZoneBasePoints",
12.2. set desirable value of Global Variable "AIS50001.Setup.7.2.ZoneStepPoints",
12.3. set to "1" value of Global Variable "AIS50001.Setup.6.2.ZoneReset" to accept changes.
13. To reset market profiles set to "1" value of Global Variable "AIS50001.Setup.6.1.ProfileReset".
AIS5TM needs to read "*.CSV"........(Phil Edited)
Thanks
Hellow AIS I've seen some of your work Do you have a trading robot that uses 3 charts to trade off Please e-mail me at wjbetters1@att.net I have more questions and don't want to clutter the board with them
Thanks
WesB
Complete Instructions is being prepared to release
Complete Instructions are ready for using.
Complete Instructions are ready for using.
Has anyone had any luck getting this to trade? Thanks
While running a backtest these are the errors that show in journal log:
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: zero divide
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: incorrect start position 1 for ArrayMaximum function
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: incorrect start position 1 for ArrayMaximum function
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: Alert: AIS50004 Trade Machine: Market Zones Reset 1 50/100 -1/1 0/0 0/0
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: Alert: AIS50004 Trade Machine: Local History Reset 1
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: ArrayInitialize function internal error
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: Alert: AIS50004 Trade Machine: Local History Maximal M1 Volume = 1 / 1970.01.01 00:00
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: Alert: AIS50004 Trade Machine: Local History Maximal M1 Range = 1 / 1970.01.01 00:00
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: ArrayInitialize function internal error
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: Alert: AIS50004 Trade Machine: External History Maximal M1 Volume = 0 / 1970.01.01 00:00
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: Alert: AIS50004 Trade Machine: External History Maximal M1 Range = 0 / 1970.01.01 00:00
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileClose
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: ArrayInitialize function internal error
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM: invalid handle -1 in FileReadNumber
2010.05.17 16:58:13 2010.01.04 00:00 AIS5TM EURUSD,M1: Alert: AIS50004 Trade Machine: Symbol=EURUSD, Preset=15/1/1.0/2.0/3.0, Start code=0
Does this in any way effect the backtest, and is there a way to fix this? Help is very much appreciated. Thank you.
At the time of this post backtest is still running and has made no trades.
I followed the instructions preceeding the backtest and set history to show and store 100 million bars.
Hello Phil,
Please confirm succesful execution of steps 1-7 of the Instruction:
1. Set in box "Tools/Options/Charts":
1.1. "Max bars in history" equal to 100000000;
1.2. "Max bars in chart" equal to 100000000.
2. Close and open again terminal to accept changes.
3. Load history of demanded trading symbol.
4. Open the chart with demanded trading symbol.
5. Compile "AT5.MQ4" in directory "../experts/scripts" and execute the script.
6. AT5 script creates auxiliary file "XXXXXX.CSV" where "XXXXXX" is a name of trading symbol of the chart.
7. This file contains tick volume distribution on price points of the given trading symbol.
The "*.CSV" file of ticks distribution is stored in folder "../experts/files".
Best regards
I have a simple question on my chart it is blank except for the expert symble. What have I done wrong ????
WesB