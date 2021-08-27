Please fix this EA to work in Metatrader 5

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This EA is here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15848. Please fix it to work in Metratrader 5.
 
This is MT5 tool so it should work (it is the tool to make a trailing stop for the orders opened by you).
 

There are 18 errors when compiling - 


Seems the author (  @Vladimir Khlystov ) should fix this tool.

 

I added this lines, but still it does not open any order


#define iBarShift _iBarShift

#define iTime _iTime

#define iHigh _iHigh

#define iLow _iLow

#define iOpen _iOpen

#define iClose _iClose

#define iVolume _iVolume

 
rod777:

I added this lines, but still it does not open any order


#define iBarShift _iBarShift

#define iTime _iTime

#define iHigh _iHigh

#define iLow _iLow

#define iOpen _iOpen

#define iClose _iClose

#define iVolume _iVolume

As I understand - this EA must not open any order.
This is trailing stop tool - EA is placing stop loss and trailing stop for the orders opened by you (by me, by any other EA).

If I am wrong so sorry.

 

It should work now (attached) - I checked:



 
Sergey Golubev:

It should work now (attached) - I checked:



Hy All,

This are understand
2, fractals
3, ATR
4, Parabolic
5, MA
6, profit percent

but,
how does it work?

1,bar extremums?
7, the specified number of points?

somebody could explain it

Thanks in advance

 
Some settings are in another language. Is there an English translation?
 
for what is the delta offset=?can someone explain
 
Kareem Foster:
Some settings are in another language. Is there an English translation?
This is my request too. Is it possible to share a version with English language for parameters?
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2016, cmillion@narod.ru"
#property link      "http://cmillion.ru"
#property strict
#property description "The EA moves the stop loss in the direction of price movement using various methods"
#property description "by candles, by fractals, by ATR, MA and Parabolic indicators, by percentage of profit and just by points"
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
enum t
  {
   b=1,     // on extremes of candles
   c=2,     // by fractals
   d=3,     // by ATR indicator
   e=4,     // by Parabolic indicator
   f=5,     // by MA indicator
   g=6,     // by percentage of profit
   i=7,     // by points
  };
extern bool    VirtualTrailingStop=false;//virtual trailing stop
input t        parameters_trailing=1;      //trailing method

extern int     delta=0;     // indent from the calculated stop loss level
extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF_Tralling=0;      // timeframe of indicators (0-current)

extern int     StepTrall=1;      // stop loss move step
extern int     StartTrall=1;      // minimum trailing profit in points

color   text_color=clrGreen;     //output color

sinput string Advanced_Options="";

input int     period_ATR=14;//ATR Period (Method 3)

input double Step=0.02; //Parabolic Step (Method 4)
input double Maximum=0.2; //Parabolic Maximum (Method 4)
sinput  int     Magic= -1;//with which magic to trail (-1 is all)
extern bool    GeneralNoLoss=true;   // trail from the breakeven point
extern bool    DrawArrow=false;   // show breakeven and stop marks

input int ma_period=34;//MA period (method 5)
input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method=MODE_SMA; // averaging method (method 5)
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE;    // price type (method 5)

input double PercetnProfit=50;//percentage of profit (method 6)

Parameters and some comments were translated to the English (EA is attached).

Please note that some parameters are available to be changed in MetaEditor only, for example:
"timeframe of indicators", "virtual trailing stop" as false or true, and some more.

EA is attached.

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