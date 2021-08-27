Please fix this EA to work in Metatrader 5
There are 18 errors when compiling -
Seems the author ( @Vladimir Khlystov ) should fix this tool.
I added this lines, but still it does not open any order
#define iBarShift _iBarShift
#define iTime _iTime
#define iHigh _iHigh
#define iLow _iLow
#define iOpen _iOpen
#define iClose _iClose
#define iVolume _iVolume
I added this lines, but still it does not open any order
#define iBarShift _iBarShift
#define iTime _iTime
#define iHigh _iHigh
#define iLow _iLow
#define iOpen _iOpen
#define iClose _iClose
#define iVolume _iVolume
As I understand - this EA must not open any order.
This is trailing stop tool - EA is placing stop loss and trailing stop for the orders opened by you (by me, by any other EA).
If I am wrong so sorry.
It should work now (attached) - I checked:
Hy All,
This are understand
2, fractals
3, ATR
4, Parabolic
5, MA
6, profit percent
but,
how does it work?
1,bar extremums?
7, the specified number of points?
somebody could explain it
Thanks in advance
Some settings are in another language. Is there an English translation?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2016, cmillion@narod.ru" #property link "http://cmillion.ru" #property strict #property description "The EA moves the stop loss in the direction of price movement using various methods" #property description "by candles, by fractals, by ATR, MA and Parabolic indicators, by percentage of profit and just by points" //-------------------------------------------------------------------- enum t { b=1, // on extremes of candles c=2, // by fractals d=3, // by ATR indicator e=4, // by Parabolic indicator f=5, // by MA indicator g=6, // by percentage of profit i=7, // by points }; extern bool VirtualTrailingStop=false;//virtual trailing stop input t parameters_trailing=1; //trailing method extern int delta=0; // indent from the calculated stop loss level extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF_Tralling=0; // timeframe of indicators (0-current) extern int StepTrall=1; // stop loss move step extern int StartTrall=1; // minimum trailing profit in points color text_color=clrGreen; //output color sinput string Advanced_Options=""; input int period_ATR=14;//ATR Period (Method 3) input double Step=0.02; //Parabolic Step (Method 4) input double Maximum=0.2; //Parabolic Maximum (Method 4) sinput int Magic= -1;//with which magic to trail (-1 is all) extern bool GeneralNoLoss=true; // trail from the breakeven point extern bool DrawArrow=false; // show breakeven and stop marks input int ma_period=34;//MA period (method 5) input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method=MODE_SMA; // averaging method (method 5) input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // price type (method 5) input double PercetnProfit=50;//percentage of profit (method 6)
Parameters and some comments were translated to the English (EA is attached).
Please note that some parameters are available to be changed in MetaEditor only, for example:
"timeframe of indicators", "virtual trailing stop" as false or true, and some more.
EA is attached.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use