Suggestion for New Signal Presentation
The heat map style diagram is much easier to interpret, I believe. In my opinion it would be very important to add on item: average win in pips per profitable trade. If a signal has an average win in pips of 2 pips per profitable trade or less, it's probably very hard to copy the signal profitably.
Now you can find under the tab “Statistics” information about Average Profit in the used currency. The sellers account and the clients account might have a very different balance, so in my opinion information about average win in pips per profitable trade and average lose in pips per losing trade might be more valuable.
Agree!
I would like to include the following:
1. average and maximum leverage of the capital
Broker's leverage varies, but the effective leverage over the capital give the overall risk to the account, this will shows the trader's risk management skill.
2. normalized return on capital to leverage 1:1
Again, trader can play with the leverage to boost the return on capital, however, if all normalize to average leverage 1:1, we can compare across all trader as well compare with the investment institute, or fixed deposit or bond...
Leverage is the thing people can play around, and the newbie are cheated. Without knowledge of effective leverage, the return on capital is meaningless.
dailyfx.com's statistice shows, every leverage for those trader blow their account is 25 times!!For example, I personally always control my overall leverage around 1-2 time, maximum 5 time! Certainly, my return cannot be compared with those take 20 time leverage! (bear in mind, leverage is the very important source of risk)
I have already approached the Service Desk with that suggestion, but I would like to hear your opinions about it.
I think you solution is better, but I would organize it in a way that for every item green is the first 'brick' on the left side, red the last one on the right side. So turn around Profit Trades.
My 2 cent.
I think you solution is better, but I would organize it in a way that for every item green is the first 'brick' on the left side, red the last one on the right side. So turn around Profit Trades.
My 2 cent.
Carl, I have profit trades the other way around (from red to green), because is the only factor that is better as it increases.
All the others (except algo trading) the lower they are, the better it is.
Carl, I have profit trades the other way around (from red to green), because is the only factor that is better as it increases.
All the others (except algo trading) the lower they are, the better it is.
You have to unify, generalize it: green should the best red a 'no go' for all!
Hi everybody
I am sure that MQL5 team is working for the best.
Weeks are not clearly shown, but with a quick look in growth history you can see how old a signal is.
Start & close date & time is shown (as before) for every past trade in trading history.
Deposits and withdrawals are all shown (as before) with a mouseover on the balance data, on the right side of the page and also in detail on the growth, balance and equity charts, with the well known blue and red triangles.
I don't get the 'trader is hidden' remark, can you explain what you mean?
...
I want to suggest a more clear, heat map style diagram, which is easier (in my opinion) to read:
I have already approached the Service Desk with that suggestion, but I would like to hear your opinions about it.
Yes, I agree with you, that's nice.
Heat map style with color and amount are also meaningful.
I believe they will provide it :)
Yes, I agree with you, that's nice.
Heat map style with color and amount are also meaningful.
I believe they will provide it :)
Let's hope they will take our suggestion into account Yohana.
The light blue line in the growth chart, indicating that a signal was not connected with the MQL5 signal database from the very beginning, was done after I suggested it through the Service Desk.
This is proof that MQL5 team really listens.
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I wonder how MQL5 members feel about the new signal presentation page, which is among us for the last few days.
I can say that most changes are for the best, except that web style diagram for signal's main stastistics.
I am quite confused looking at it, because I think this style of diagram doesn't help the eye to grasp the main stats with one look.
My main concern is the illogical blue line connecting the dots of different trading stats, producing a light blue shape, that doesn't make any sense.
What is the point of connecting those dots and what that strange shape means?
I want to suggest a more clear, heat map style diagram, which is easier (in my opinion) to read:
I have already approached the Service Desk with that suggestion, but I would like to hear your opinions about it.