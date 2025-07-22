Strategy tester issue // Stop loss and take profit ignored - page 2
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its 2023 and I can confirm METATRADER 5 strategy tester ignores stop losses when they're in a loss.
Really ? Please post the evidences to reproduce it.
i have the same experience as the original poster that already shared a screen shot of a visual test violating a SL. And this behavior does not happen on alternative testing platforms and during live/demo execution. Only in strategy tester.
Below is a trade that should have triggered a SL multiple times, gets ignored, and eventually I believe it trades up into a profit. If ran live, with the same settings it would have taken a loss as it should.
Some settings for the test are "100ms delay" and "floating spread".
i have the same experience as the original poster that already shared a screen shot of a visual test violating a SL. And this behavior does not happen on alternative testing platforms and during live/demo execution. Only in strategy tester.
Below is a trade that should have triggered a SL multiple times, gets ignored, and eventually I believe it trades up into a profit. If ran live, with the same settings it would have taken a loss as it should.
Some settings for the test are "100ms delay" and "floating spread".
You have to understand that it's not a general issue with the Strategy Tester and that it needs to be reproduced to have a chance to be fixed.
So. Firstly is it happening with any EA ? If using a standard EA like a Moving Average you got the same behaviour ?
Secondly, please say which server you are using ?
Third, what are the Strategy Tester settings ? Please post a screenshot similar to this one.
You have to understand that it's not a general issue with the Strategy Tester and that it needs to be reproduced to have a chance to be fixed.
So. Firstly is it happening with any EA ? If using a standard EA like a Moving Average you got the same behaviour ?
Secondly, please say which server you are using ?
Third, what are the Strategy Tester settings ? Please post a screenshot similar to this one.
When i first opened the Strategy Tester from this broker, the currency defaulted was "BIT" as that is what the account is in. I believe that causes the stop losses to not trigger in the Strategy Tester. When I changed the test currency to USD the stop losses functioned normally again and trades were sequenced correctly as a result. So I believe that to be the problem. Hope this helps anybody in the future. The currency could be the problem.
When i first opened the Strategy Tester from this broker, the currency defaulted was "BIT" as that is what the account is in. I believe that causes the stop losses to not trigger in the Strategy Tester. When I changed the test currency to USD the stop losses functioned normally again and trades were sequenced correctly as a result. So I believe that to be the problem. Hope this helps anybody in the future. The currency could be the problem.
Yes, the deposit currency in the Tester is the problem. I reproduced it.
So the workaround is simple and I reported it to MQ.
Hi all, I'm using build 4755 with the same problem.
Take profit is correctly placed at order open, but not executed when the level is triggered.
strategy tester ignore timeframes. its now just work with one timeframe shown. before the update was all timeframes shown
post #1 and #59