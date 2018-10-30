Moving Average Indicator

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Hi.  Can you guys please help me to figure out what parameters do I have to input so I can have the MA Indicator going through the opening and the closing of all the candles.

Thank you very much.

 
SergNYC:

Hi.  Can you guys please help me to figure out what parameters do I have to input so I can have the MA Indicator going through the opening and the closing of all the candles.

Thank you very much.

Dear,

For opening of all candles:



For closing of all candles:


 
SergNYC:   Can you guys please help me to figure out what parameters do I have to input so I can have the MA Indicator going through the opening and the closing of all the candles.

Any moving average of period one.

 

Thank you guys.

The weighted close (HLCC/4)  is the closest one to what I need.

I was looking for something that would cross through the open and close ends, but I guess is going to have to be a custom made.


 
SergNYC: I was looking for something that would cross through the open and close ends,

That's what a candle or bar is. A vertical line.

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