Moving Average Indicator
SergNYC:
Hi. Can you guys please help me to figure out what parameters do I have to input so I can have the MA Indicator going through the opening and the closing of all the candles.
Thank you very much.
Dear,
For opening of all candles:
For closing of all candles:
SergNYC: Can you guys please help me to figure out what parameters do I have to input so I can have the MA Indicator going through the opening and the closing of all the candles.
Any moving average of period one.
Thank you guys.
The weighted close (HLCC/4) is the closest one to what I need.
I was looking for something that would cross through the open and close ends, but I guess is going to have to be a custom made.
SergNYC: I was looking for something that would cross through the open and close ends,
That's what a candle or bar is. A vertical line.
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Hi. Can you guys please help me to figure out what parameters do I have to input so I can have the MA Indicator going through the opening and the closing of all the candles.
Thank you very much.