Indicators: JoeChalhoub FX Forecaster
Please could you explain the internal logic of the indicator ?
Excellent Indicator !!
The way I see it :
1. I would trade only when the pink bar is visible.
2. The best time to get in would be when the pink bar shows up (or down) for the very first time. A good exit point would be when the Pink bar hides behind the black bar (again as soon as this happens, I would exit)
3. The Black bar more or less shows the trend - if it is above the zero line, the trend is up and vice versa.
4. If the Black bar points up, and if the Pink Bar has just shown UP for the first time, it would be a great time to enter a long trade. And as soon as this Pink Bar goes behind the black bar (hides), I would exit the trade. Same logic would apply on the opposite side for a short trade.
This looks great side by side a MACD.
Good strategy rkparekh, though you would probably get the highest return exiting at the peak of a MACD or when it starts to fall as the pink bars are also winding down.
This looks great side by side a MACD.
Good strategy rkparekh, though you would probably get the highest return exiting at the peak of a MACD or when it starts to fall as the pink bars are also winding down.
Yes I agree, very excelent indicator
Excellent? really? what about : it repaints - big time, should it? (you didn't mentioned it) : )))))))
errors: Function "DrawPriceTrendLine" is not referenced and will be removed from exp-file ... etc?
and what that lable sticking on whole screen for? string Symbol_2 = " JOE CHALHOUB - http://www..........."; : )))))
repaints like trooper...
how many bars ? better than original Solar Wind? : ))))
hey, buddy ... - if you taking staff and presenting as your own without any idea what it is - put author's name (where you took it from) in header where it belong
author: #property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Yura Prokofiev"
Value=0.33*2*((_price-MinL)/(MaxH-MinL)-0.5) + 0.67*Value1;
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p.s. btw. i see you don't know - but all it "predicts" - is past "movement of prices" (not future)
the indi is based on the fx5_divergence indi. it probably went through the hands of many.
the indi is based on the fx5_divergence indi. it probably went through the hands of many.
then fx5 too : )))))))))))) (though he couldn't make it to work (errors))
#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, FX5"
and who did two signal MAs on repainting Fisher, he stole ? : ))))))))))))))
would you tell me the bar function. I means to say that what is the time to buy and close this order. Please explain the function of this indicator.
For example, When only black bar moves up and down, What it shows? Then what I do?
when pink bar shows above the zero line, what it shows? Then what I do?
When pink bar moves towards downward to zero line and still going to under zero line, What it shows? Then what I do?
Please explain the functionality of this indicator briefly.
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JoeChalhoub_FXForecaster:
This indicator forecasts and predicts future trends and give for traders a very precise idea about the next trend.
Trader has to study the indicator and extract from it the right strategy.
Author: Joe Chalhoub